FOX 21 Online
Red Cross Hosts Blood Drive In Cloquet
Cloquet, Minn.– In Cloquet, American Red Cross hosted a Community Blood Drive. January is National Blood Donation Month, over the past week there has been multiple drives across the Northland. Many stations were set up as over 15 people participating the day long donation in Cloquet…which ran from nine...
lptv.org
Grand Rapids Community Joins in on Habitat for Humanity House Build
Since 1992, Itasca County’s Habitat for Humanity has been providing homes for those in need throughout the county. Friday morning was no different, as members of the Grand Rapids Rotary Club helped with the construction of Habitat for Humanity’s latest home building project. “We have a whole crew...
FOX 21 Online
43rd Annual Northland Figure Skating Competition
DULUTH, Minn.– Today was the last day for the 43rd annual Northland Figure Skating Competition and Execl Series held at the DECC. The 4-day-long event brought in 517 skaters from across the nation and even other countries. Ranging from solo to team performances, the program welcomed experienced competitors, but...
WDIO-TV
DEDA declines proposal for Pastoret Terrace
The city said on Friday that a well-known business man’s plans for Pastoret Terrace building, also known as the former Kozy building, are not something they are going to move forward with. According to the statement, the Duluth Economic Development Authority (DEDA) declined the submitted proposal. It had come...
FOX 21 Online
Once The County Jail – Now Duluth’s Newest Apartment Building
Duluth, Minn. –The old St Louis County Jail officially has a new life. After housing prisoners for more than 70 years the building is now the newest apartment building in Duluth. Leijona, the Finnish word for Lion, has 33 apartments that are studio, one and two bedroom layouts. The...
FOX 21 Online
1st Time Cider Event Held at the DECC
DULUTH, Minn. –The first Cidery in Duluth was Duluth Cider which opened back in 2018. Since then, Duluthians have grown fond of Cider culture. With the DECC hosting Cider North on Saturday, 13 different Minnesota Brewed Cider Companies set up shop at the Harborside Ballroom. But what is Cider?
FOX 21 Online
Wisconsin Governor Helps Businesses in Superior
Supeerior, Wisc. — Earlier this week Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers was in Superior to listen to residents about what they thought needed to be included in his budget. Evers also took time to answer a question posed by Fox 21, “What have you done for northwest Wisconsin lately?”
KEYC
2 people escape Duluth house fire, use snow to help put out blaze
DULUTH, MN -- Two people escaped a Duluth house fire Monday morning and their quick thinking likely helped prevent the situation from becoming worse. According to fire officials on scene, shortly after 8 a.m., they responded to the area near W. 4th St. and 24th Ave. W. in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.
FOX 21 Online
95 KQDS Races Small Dogs at Earth Rider Brewery
SUPERIOR, Wis. — Every year the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon brings in sled dog riders from around the world. But here at Earth Rider Brewery in Superior, one radio station looks to see who is top dog on a smaller scale. This year, 95 KQDS invited small dogs...
Ely Echo
Nursing home’s future in peril
Finances in tenuous position as BWCC waits, hopes for state assistance. Despite a fundraising campaign that has already generated about $15,000, Ely’s nursing home remains in serious financial jeopardy. That was the message this week from Adam Masloski, executive director of the Boundary Waters Care Center. “We’re still in...
So Minnesota! Haulin’ Hotdish Is A New Winter-Only Duluth Area Food Truck
It took a while but it finally happened where we have a pretty good variety of food trucks to choose from in the Northland. But of course, once the snow and cold roll in the trucks close their doors until spring. But all that has changed now. When you think...
FOX 21 Online
No. 14 Denfeld Boys Hockey Falls at Home to No. 1 Warroad
DULUTH, Minn.- The Denfeld boys hockey team hosted the No. 1 ranked team for Class A in the state of Minnesota, Warroad on Saturday at the Duluth Heritage Center. The Warriors put up eight goals through regulation, however, did not complete the shutout. Arttu Mollberg landed the lone goal for the Hunters in the second period, but would fall 8-1.
FOX 21 Online
Young Athletes Foundation Hosts Second Kids Race of the Winter Season
DULUTH, Minn. –It’s hard to stay active in the winter time because sometimes it’s just too cold out. Well for the kids, a series of free indoor races look to help keep the kids active. In partnership with Grandma’s Marathon, the Young Athletes Foundation had races which...
northernnewsnow.com
Teenager struck by car in Hibbing Saturday afternoon
HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - A teenager suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car in Hibbing Saturday afternoon. According to authorities, the incident happened just after 4:00 p.m. A Chrysler was traveling westbound on 37th Street and the bicyclist was traveling southbound in the northbound shoulder of...
FOX 21 Online
Musical Bingo Fundraiser Approaching To Support Local Arts, Music Community
SUPERIOR, Wis. — A unique Musical Bingo fundraiser is coming up to support the local arts scene. It’s happening Tuesday, Feb. 7 at VIP in Superior. You encouraged to sing along to well-known songs sung by the Mackie Brothers while dabbing away on your bingo cards to help raise funds for free community music provided by Siggy’s Musical Garden and Superior Porchfest.
FOX 21 Online
On Sale Now: Buddy Holly Tribute Concert To Benefit Duluth Armory
DULUTH, Minn. — If you like Buddy Holly, you’re invited to a big musical fundraiser supporting the Duluth Armory. “A Tribute To The Music Of Buddy Holly And The Late 50s” kicks off Sunday, Jan. 29 at the Clyde Iron Works Event Center. FOX 21’s Dan Hanger...
FOX 21 Online
DEDA Denies Duluth Business Owner’s Proposal To Redevelop Former Kozy Building
DULUTH, Minn. – A Duluth business owner has been shot down with his proposal to restore and develop the condemned former Kozy building in downtown Duluth, also known as the historic Pastoret Terrace. The city of Duluth issued a press release Friday about the decision: “The Duluth Economic Development...
WDIO-TV
Level III predatory offender released in Duluth
The Duluth Police Department is notifying the public of a High-Risk, level three predatory offender that will be released in Duluth. Michael Thomas Kleiber, is a 46-year-old, white man with brown hair and blue eyes. Kleiber is 6′ 7″ tall and weighs 196 pounds. There is no known address for Kleiber, and authorities say he will be homeless.
northernnewsnow.com
Yanmar creating hundreds of new jobs, impacting Grand Rapids community as a whole
GRAND RAPIDS, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Grand Rapids business is expanding and creating hundreds of new jobs along the way. 2023 is already a year of change at Yanmar Compact Equipment North America in Grand Rapids. “We’re adding 32,000 square feet onto the east side of our building,”...
visitduluth.com
Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth at a Duluth Bakery
Tender, flaky croissants. Rich, silky cheesecake. Satisfying, decadent desserts. No matter what your sweet tooth is craving, a Duluth bakery has it covered. Sprinkled throughout the city, these bakeries offer a wide array of goodies, from cookies, bars, muffins and bread to croissants, cheesecake, scones and more. Pro tip: Indulge in something right away, but make sure you also get a to-go bag for later. Because the only thing that’ll make all these treats taste even better is enjoying them with a view of Lake Superior.
