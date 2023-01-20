Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
NWS predicts rough Wednesday morning travel after "impactful snow storm" Tuesday evening.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
Complete List of Multiple Big Lots! Permanent Closings For JanuaryJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Major retail chain expected to close multiple stores in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
What's new with Frozen Dead Guy Days?Brittany AnasEstes Park, CO
Related
Last Place: Denver Ranks as the Worst City to Raise a Family
When it comes to having a family, one certain element is pretty important. The place you live. We're not just talking about the home your family lives in, but the city your family lives too. There are many great cities in the United States to raise a family. In fact,...
Wreckage from a WWII Plane Crash Sits atop a Colorado Hike
Imagine if you will, taking a leisurely hike up into the mountains and then, without warning, stumbling upon the site of a tragic accident. Well, that has likely happened to numerous Coloradans as a fairly well-known hiking trail takes hikers right to the wreckage of an old plane from World War II that tragically crashed many years ago.
People in Fort Collins Are Moving to These More Appealing Cities
I'm not saying you should consider leaving Fort Collins, but if you did, where would you go? Usually when you think of friends or family moving away from here, it's usually for a job or college, or maybe a relationship of some sort, that takes them to another state far away.
This Tasty Taco Truck on North College is a Big Favorite in Fort Collins
North College in Fort Colllins has a lot of great places to check out, including movies at The Lyric, bowling and bands at 830 North, and some of the best tacos in town. There's just something about a great taco: The flavor, the spice, the "crunch." When you add in "authentic Mexican" to the equation, you'd better jump in the car and head north.
Chamber Member Spotlight: Sleep Well With Urban Mattress Fort Collins
The Chamber Member Spotlight is brought to you by the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce. You can't overstate the importance of a good night's sleep, which is why you shouldn't mess with your mattress. It's also why Urban Mattress Fort Collins offers life-changing products made with natural materials and...
Take a Rare Look Inside + Learn About Colorado’s Sports Castle
Colorado is full of history, and much of the history that remains today can be found in historic buildings. One historic building has gone through major changes over its lifetime and is still standing in downtown Denver, but looks much different on the outside than it did in its heyday.
At Last? Long-Needed Grocery Store in East Loveland May Be on the Way
For decades, Lovelanders have wanted to have a grocery store on the east side of town. With the number of people living on that side of the city these days, one is needed even more. If this development plan goes through, this could be some of the greatest news to...
Colorado Has a Unique Jamaican Brewery, But Not for Long
As a state, Colorado is known for many things, including its vast amount of great breweries. From juggernauts like Coors and New Belgium to countless microbreweries, there is no shortage of local brews in the Centennial State. However, one very unique brewery in Colorado with a Jamaican theme will, unfortunately,...
Historic 1890 Home in Central City, Colorado Currently For Sale
When an older home becomes available for sale, it gives someone a rare chance to bring new life into a historic property. And while new houses and modern developments are popping up across Colorado at a rapid rate, the vintage characteristics in dwellings over a century old are timeless. Step...
Loveland’s Deaf Pastry Chef Brings Inspiration and a ‘Little Bit of Europe’ to Town
It may be one of the best kept secrets in Loveland: How there's a French/European pastry chef in town, who loves the color purple and is deaf. This woman comes from a line of woman who inspired her to become a baker and own her own bakery, which she now does. The fact that she is deaf hasn't stopped her on her journey, one bit.
Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years
Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
Tragic: 97-Year-Old Woman Freezes to Death Outside Colorado Nursing Home
It's one of those stories that you dread: A loved one is in a facility, and then that facility drops the ball, and your loved one is gone. Nobody really likes the idea of admitting a family member into a "home," especially when you hear about a woman locked outside, screaming for help, and then passing away from the cold.
Police Warn Residents Not to Fall for Romance Scams in Fort Collins
In 2021, Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) warned residents about the dangers of romance scams after a local woman fell victim. At the time, officers revealed that a scammer had used social media to seduce an elderly Fort Collins woman and steal $20,000 from her. Thankfully, FCPS was able to...
Why? Fort Collins Resident Falls Victim To Bizarre Tik Tok Trend
Well, at least we can speculate that it's a Tik Tok trend, but we may never actually know for sure. The internet seems to think it's a Tik Tok trend - at least dating back a couple of years - but even if it is, tell me this isn't the absolute dumbest thing you've ever heard of.
Take a Spin in Town with Fort Collins’s E-Bike and Scooter Share
There are so many unique and interesting places to explore around Fort Collins - even just in Old Town alone. From parks and natural areas to breweries, bars, and restaurants, one could spend a whole day cruising around the city without ever running out of things to do. Fort Collins's...
Check out Creepy Colorado Mansion that was once a Mortuary
Colorado is full of history, and some of these historic places have gone through many changes over the years. One such place was originally built in the early 1900s as a mansion, was converted into a mortuary, and is now an attraction. Keep scrolling to learn about and take a...
This Notorious Female Serial Killer Tried to Avoid Capture in Colorado
According to LiveScience.com, men tend to commit murder more than women. But one of America's most notorious serial killers was a female — and she avoided capture in Colorado. We're talking about Louise Peete, a Louisiana native who Medium author Mary Holman reports lived a comfortable but troubled life...
One of Colorado’s Oldest BBQ Joints is Getting Set to Shut Its Doors
All good things come to an end, they say. This BBQ restaurant in Colorado has been serving up very good food for over four decades, but the time has come to move on. The man who began this joint worked with two legendary professionals. One, when he played for the New York Jets, and one after he left football to start a new career in the Denver area.
Get Ready, Colorado. Winter Storm With Lots Of Snow Coming Tonight
It's going to feel "a lot like Christmas" starting tonight (1/17/23) in Colorado as we gear up for the biggest snowstorm in 2023 so far. This current winter storm warning starts tonight at 5 pm and goes through 5 pm on Wednesday. Here's what to expect. Biggest Storm Of The...
This Week’s Larimer County’s Most Wanted: Scott Beebe
Northern Colorado law enforcement works hard day and night to keep our cities and towns safe. Whether they're assisting citizens or fighting crime, their jobs are anything but easy. One of their challenges is tracking down suspects on the Most Wanted list. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office continually updates its...
99.9 The Point
Windsor, CO
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0