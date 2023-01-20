Read full article on original website
WOWT
Hundreds gather in Ralston to support Nettie's employees after fire
Low clouds and fog thicken back up overnight with temperatures in the teens. A slight thaw Monday as temperatures climb above freezing. Nebraska doctors take aim at proposed anti-abortion bill. Updated: 6 hours ago. Dozens of Nebraska doctors met in Omaha to voice their concerns on a proposed bill to...
WOWT
Hundreds gather to support Bellevue’s Nettie’s restaurant employees following devastating fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - All day Sunday, Stocks n Bonds, a country dance club in Ralston, turned into a fundraising host. “Having such community support has been just amazing, like its overwhelming I would say, overwhelming but not in a bad way,” says Michelle Lyons, granddaughter of Nettie, the founder of Nettie’s Fine Mexican Food in Bellevue.
klkntv.com
Nebraska Deer and Game Expo bulks up business at home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Outdoor lovers from across the Midwest traveled to the Lancaster Event Center to celebrate all things hunting. From food to utility vendors there was something waiting to be found just around the corner. Luke Wallace, a vendor representing Whitetail Properties Real Estate said there are...
WOWT
Elkhorn coffee shop holds pop-up shop to aid businesses impacted by inflation
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Traci Page said she feels the weight of inflation every day at her coffee shop, Karma Koffee. From rising costs to supply chain issues, as a small business owner, it seems like she can never catch a break. “It’s always something different either eggs are super...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Blueprint Brokers Sale of 110-Unit Community in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of a Class A, 110-unit assisted living and memory care community in Omaha. A Midwest-based developer that works in multiple asset classes sold the asset to Cedarhurst Senior Living for an undisclosed price. Blueprint Capital Markets assisted in arranging acquisition financing through a regional bank.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Nebraska?
Warren Buffett is a business magnate, investor, and philanthropist from Nebraska, who is widely considered one of the most successful investors in history. He is the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, a multinational conglomerate holding company based in Omaha, Nebraska.
Fairfield Sun Times
For one young couple, a farming dream becomes reality
ARLINGTON — A childhood dream to be a farmer might seem unreachable for a kid who didn't grow up on a farm, but Davis Behle just kept dreaming. "I was always interested in anything to do with agriculture. Instead of playing with LEGOs, I had little plastic farm animals and built fences," Behle said. "When I was in second grade, I'd wake up early to prove to my parents that I was responsible enough to have a bucket calf."
KETV.com
Children's nursing programs address staff shortages
OMAHA, Neb. — ICU nurse Heather Bills knows that prematurely born baby Marcus' health is in her hands. "This is seriously the best part, is just holding him," said Bills. "I take care of babies that are like the size of a pop bottle, so that's terrifying. I mean, one mistake and you could literally lose a life."
WOWT
Inflation forces Omaha businesses to shut down
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For five years one restaurant has opened its doors to its customers welcoming them with its infamous burritos and savory walking tacos. However, in the next couple of days, they have no choice but to fold their business. “The cost of doing business per day is...
Popular cinema to close its only Omaha location
Sad news for cinema-goers in Omaha, Nebraska, today with the news that popular movie business Regal Cinemas is closing its only location in Omaha. The Regal Cinema at the Omaha Stadium, 7440 Crown Point Ave Omaha, Nebraska, will not have its lease renewed next month.
waynedailynews.com
Second Round of Funding for 2022 Public Works Opportunity, Applications Due At The End of February
LINCOLN – The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) announced there will be a second round of funding available for the 2022 Public Works Opportunity under the Community Development AmpliFund system. Applications will be accepted no later than 11:59 PM on Tuesday February 28, 2023. The Public Works Opportunity...
Omaha theatre community remembers dear and talented friend
On Jan. 19, Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP) and the Omaha theatre community lost their dear friend, Megan Kuehler, who lost her battle to stage four colon cancer.
KETV.com
Aspire to Inspire Editorial
We are a better community when we give back and lift-up others. It's a spirit we are reminded of when we celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. So we wanted to use this platform to celebrate three people who put the needs of others in front of their own.
KETV.com
Dozens of Omaha metro physicians voice opposition to new abortion bill
OMAHA, Neb. — On the anniversary of Roe v. Wade on Sunday, activists gathered across the country calling for action to secure abortion rights. Reproductive rights rallies took place from coast to coast. Advocates marked what would have been 50 years since the landmark supreme court case that established federal protections for abortion.
North Platte Telegraph
Sisters hold firm that first Reuben was made by their father — at Lincoln's Cornhusker Hotel
Revenge, it's been said, is best served cold. The same is true with the Reuben sandwich, says Sandy Cox. "That's the way it was meant to be served — cold," said Cox, who arrives at that opinion on pretty good authority. Her father, she insists, is also the father...
thebestmix1055.com
Council Bluffs’ Amazon warehouse open for business
OMAHA — Another new area Amazon warehouse, this one in Council Bluffs, swung into action recently, albeit with a much smaller crew than originally envisioned. The 270,000-square-foot sorting center at South 24th Street and Veterans Memorial Highway was completed at least a half year ago and opened just prior to this past holiday season as a “supplemental fulfillment center,” said Amazon spokesman Andy DiOrio.
WOWT
Omaha pedestrian hit by vehicle, sent to hospital
Cloudy and chilly today with temperatures only warming into the lower 30s. A few flurries possible in the metro with steadier snow showers in far southeast Nebraska where 1 to 3 inches is possible. Storm Chasers gain new PA announcer. Updated: 18 hours ago. The Kansas City Royals are turning...
WOWT
Lincoln-based Nelnet to layoff 350 newly hired workers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln-based company Nelnet has announced the layoffs of 350 newly hired workers. On Wednesday the company announced the need to manage ‘excess staff capacity’ due to delays in the government’s student debt relief and return to payment programs. Approximately 350 associates who were...
klkntv.com
Abortion rights advocates participate in ‘Bigger Than Roe’ march at Lincoln capital
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The fight over abortion rights is getting louder here in Lincoln, as state lawmakers are once again debating a woman’s ability to choose. At the state capitol this Sunday, pro-choice supporters joined a movement that’s rapidly growing all throughout our country. Officially titled...
3 News Now
3 News Now Latest Update | January 21 | 10 PM
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Saturday evening, January 21, 2023. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
