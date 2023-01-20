ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

Hundreds gather in Ralston to support Nettie's employees after fire

Low clouds and fog thicken back up overnight with temperatures in the teens. A slight thaw Monday as temperatures climb above freezing. Nebraska doctors take aim at proposed anti-abortion bill. Updated: 6 hours ago. Dozens of Nebraska doctors met in Omaha to voice their concerns on a proposed bill to...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska Deer and Game Expo bulks up business at home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Outdoor lovers from across the Midwest traveled to the Lancaster Event Center to celebrate all things hunting. From food to utility vendors there was something waiting to be found just around the corner. Luke Wallace, a vendor representing Whitetail Properties Real Estate said there are...
LINCOLN, NE
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Blueprint Brokers Sale of 110-Unit Community in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of a Class A, 110-unit assisted living and memory care community in Omaha. A Midwest-based developer that works in multiple asset classes sold the asset to Cedarhurst Senior Living for an undisclosed price. Blueprint Capital Markets assisted in arranging acquisition financing through a regional bank.
OMAHA, NE
Fairfield Sun Times

For one young couple, a farming dream becomes reality

ARLINGTON — A childhood dream to be a farmer might seem unreachable for a kid who didn't grow up on a farm, but Davis Behle just kept dreaming. "I was always interested in anything to do with agriculture. Instead of playing with LEGOs, I had little plastic farm animals and built fences," Behle said. "When I was in second grade, I'd wake up early to prove to my parents that I was responsible enough to have a bucket calf."
ARLINGTON, NE
KETV.com

Children's nursing programs address staff shortages

OMAHA, Neb. — ICU nurse Heather Bills knows that prematurely born baby Marcus' health is in her hands. "This is seriously the best part, is just holding him," said Bills. "I take care of babies that are like the size of a pop bottle, so that's terrifying. I mean, one mistake and you could literally lose a life."
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Inflation forces Omaha businesses to shut down

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For five years one restaurant has opened its doors to its customers welcoming them with its infamous burritos and savory walking tacos. However, in the next couple of days, they have no choice but to fold their business. “The cost of doing business per day is...
OMAHA, NE
Ash Jurberg

Popular cinema to close its only Omaha location

Sad news for cinema-goers in Omaha, Nebraska, today with the news that popular movie business Regal Cinemas is closing its only location in Omaha. The Regal Cinema at the Omaha Stadium, 7440 Crown Point Ave Omaha, Nebraska, will not have its lease renewed next month.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Aspire to Inspire Editorial

We are a better community when we give back and lift-up others. It's a spirit we are reminded of when we celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. So we wanted to use this platform to celebrate three people who put the needs of others in front of their own.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Dozens of Omaha metro physicians voice opposition to new abortion bill

OMAHA, Neb. — On the anniversary of Roe v. Wade on Sunday, activists gathered across the country calling for action to secure abortion rights. Reproductive rights rallies took place from coast to coast. Advocates marked what would have been 50 years since the landmark supreme court case that established federal protections for abortion.
OMAHA, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Council Bluffs’ Amazon warehouse open for business

OMAHA — Another new area Amazon warehouse, this one in Council Bluffs, swung into action recently, albeit with a much smaller crew than originally envisioned. The 270,000-square-foot sorting center at South 24th Street and Veterans Memorial Highway was completed at least a half year ago and opened just prior to this past holiday season as a “supplemental fulfillment center,” said Amazon spokesman Andy DiOrio.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
WOWT

Omaha pedestrian hit by vehicle, sent to hospital

Cloudy and chilly today with temperatures only warming into the lower 30s. A few flurries possible in the metro with steadier snow showers in far southeast Nebraska where 1 to 3 inches is possible. Storm Chasers gain new PA announcer. Updated: 18 hours ago. The Kansas City Royals are turning...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Lincoln-based Nelnet to layoff 350 newly hired workers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln-based company Nelnet has announced the layoffs of 350 newly hired workers. On Wednesday the company announced the need to manage ‘excess staff capacity’ due to delays in the government’s student debt relief and return to payment programs. Approximately 350 associates who were...
LINCOLN, NE
3 News Now

3 News Now Latest Update | January 21 | 10 PM

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Saturday evening, January 21, 2023. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
OMAHA, NE

