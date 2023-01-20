Read full article on original website
The ‘final and most famous’: Punxsutawney Phil to be a Meteorologist Hall of Famer | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Mrs. Fetterman; DNA & dad; NFL playoffs: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
Among the topics in today’s newsletter is something people say journalists never write: good news. And among the good news is the story of a farmer in Alabama who for years helped countless people in his rural community, even when he was ailing himself. That help wasn’t revealed until after his recent death at 80.
Thousands of Pa. homeowners feel stuck in a high-stakes game of telephone with their homes, vital utilities on the line
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.
Do Pennsylvania Dutch hex signs actually ward off witches?
If you’ve spent much time in the rural regions of central Pennsylvania, you’ve likely seen barns decorated with decorative, star-like symbols, or similar designs on decorative items sold at markets, gift shops and roadside stands. To many, these patterns and symbols are collectively referred to as “hex signs.”...
Is Pennsylvania one of the best states to retire? A study found out
Several Pennsylvania cities were found last year to be among the best places to retire. Unsurprisingly, a recent study has deemed the state on the whole as one of the best for retirement, too. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvania metro area among U.S.’s best for retirement: study. Researchers at WalletHub recently...
How communities in north-central Pa. are attempting to preserve a scarce resource: darkness
Story by Ashad Hajela of Spotlight PA State College. This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania. Sign up for our regional newsletter, Talk of the Town. Communities in north-central Pennsylvania are taking...
Landmark central Pa. roadside attraction for sale for $2.4 million
A popular tourist attraction in Lancaster County, known as Route 30′s original Amish store, is closed and for sale. Dutch Haven Shoofly Pie Bakery at 2857 Lincoln Highway East in East Lampeter Township, with its distinct windmill and gift shop that carried quirky souvenirs and shoofly pie, is on the market for $2.4 million, according to a real estate listing.
Pennsylvania among states with most unpaid internships: study
There are those who believe unpaid internships are worth the experience. Others, not so much. Either way, Pennsylvania was recently found to be among the states with the highest percentage of unpaid internships in the country. SIMILAR STORIES: Pa. amusement park among ‘top budget-friendly’: study. CashNetUSA first analyzed...
Students flock to Pa. Capitol to promote school choice
Hundreds of students gathered at the Pennsylvania Capitol on Monday to celebrate the kickoff of National School Choice Week. Filling the Capitol Rotunda marble staircase and railing around it, students from around the state who attend charter, cyber and private schools as well as are homeschooled rallied to urge state policymakers to recognize the value of having a choice when it comes to their education.
The senator’s spouse: Pa.’s Gisele Fetterman finds new role and larger platform for change
Gisele Fetterman loves that people talk about the way she dresses. It has nothing to do with vanity and all to do with advocacy. In November, while accompanying husband, newly elected member of the U.S. Senate John Fetterman, she sent social media abuzz when she wore a $12 thrifted dress under a well-worn leather jacket to orientation in the U.S. Capitol.
3 from Pa. charged with domestic terrorism in Atlanta for ‘Cop City’ training center protest
Three people from Pennsylvania were among the several charged with domestic terrorism during one of a series of protests at the proposed site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that Spencer Bernard Liberto, 29, Matthew Ernest Macar, 30, and Sarah Wasilewski, 35, all of the...
‘It doesn’t look good for motorists’: Gas prices may continue to climb
Average gas prices in the Harrisburg area are 3.4 cents higher than they were a week ago, averaging $3.71 a gallon today, Monday, Jan. 23. The national average increased 11.3 cents a gallon in the same week to $3.42 a gallon. “Gasoline prices continued their upward trajectory last week as...
N.J. woman burned during surgery when oxygen supply caught fire, lawsuit says
A 79-year-old Essex County woman has filed a lawsuit against a surgical center in New Jersey, claiming she suffered severe burns two years ago when oxygen supply caught fire while undergoing a procedure to remove tumors. The woman says in court papers she went to the New York Bariatric Group’s...
Passenger killed in central Pa. crash: coroner
A 41-year-old man died Saturday after the vehicle in which he was riding crashed outside the Dollar General on Bull Road in Conewago Township, according to the York County coroner. Corner’s deputies were called to the scene around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the coroner’s office said in an incident notice....
