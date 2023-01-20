President Joe Biden is on his way to California to survey storm damage in Santa Cruz County. Mr Biden will meet first responders and locals impacted by the succession of storms that struck the region.His visit comes a day shy of his second anniversary in the White House as the US hits the debt ceiling forcing the government to take “extraordinary measures to make payments on the national debt”.Meanwhile, the White House remains adamant it will not interfere in the ongoing investigation into the classified materials found at the president’s home and former office.Pressed by reporters about having an...

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO