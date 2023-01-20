Read full article on original website
Related
Biden's 'open border' called out by sheriff after killings of mom and baby: US citizens 'are in danger'
Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux provides the latest on a drug cartel or gang-related killing of six people, including a 16-year-old mother and her baby.
House Dem says there is 'no doubt' that Biden classified docs scandal is an 'embarrassment'
Rep. John Garamendi on Sunday weighed in on the scandal involving classified documents being discovered at President Biden's Wilmington home, calling it an "embarrassment."
msn.com
Biden forgets how to say ‘Kamala’ Harris at White House event
WASHINGTON — President Biden seemingly forgot how to say “Kamala” Harris Tuesday — years after his vice president taught the country the correct pronunciation. “As Kamala said, we’re all closely monitoring the storms, the floods, the landslides all across California,” Biden said at a White House celebration for the NBA champion Golden State Warriors, saying his second-in-command’s name like “CAM-a-la” rather than the proper “COMMA-la.”
SFGate
Biden abruptly ends California briefing after document question
President Joe Biden abruptly ended a briefing in Santa Cruz County Thursday when asked about his handling of classified documents when he was vice president under President Barack Obama. The president appeared with California Gov. Gavin Newsom after the pair surveyed damage caused by a recent spate of severe winter...
KSBW.com
Who could become the next California US senator after Feinstein? Some Democrats come forward
Although it's more than 600 days away, several California lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives are mulling whether to run for Dianne Feinstein's U.S. Senate seat. After Southern California Democratic Congresswoman Katie Porter announced last week that she would run, multiple members of Congress at the time pointed to the series of storms as their main focus. Feinstein herself said she would make a decision on her plans for 2024 at the appropriate time.
A California Democrat May Become The Oldest Person Ever Elected to Senate
A common complaint about American politics is the age of those who run and get elected to represent us and our fellow citizens in communities across this country. Our current president, Joe Biden, is the oldest person ever elected, and the oldest person ever to serve, in the position of President of the United States at the age of 80. Top leaders in Congress from both parties, including Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell, have routinely been in their 70s and 80s, and the trend seems to be continuing.
americanmilitarynews.com
Mexican president hails ’40 million Mexicans in the United States’
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador remarked on the tens of millions of Mexicans living in the U.S. during a recent summit with President Joe Biden. The pair of presidents joined Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mexico City last week for an annual gathering of the North American leaders nicknamed the “Three Amigos Summit.”
GOP insiders say Newsom won’t save Democrats in 2024 if Biden bows out, vow to 'mop the floor’ with him
GOP insiders say Democrats shouldn't count on California Gov. Gavin Newsom to keep the White House if President Biden decides against running again in 2024.
People in Watsonville waited outside airport to see President Joe Biden
WATSONVILLE, CALIF (KION-TV)- Those who waited outside the airport were excited to see the president come to their community. Many expressed how impressed and shocked they were with the level of security detail. People started arriving hours before the president's arrival. They stood outside to get a front-row view of the president’s helicopter. Security was in The post People in Watsonville waited outside airport to see President Joe Biden appeared first on KION546.
President Biden approves major disaster declaration for 6 California counties
(KTXL) — Federal funding is available for residents in some California counties following a major disaster declaration from President Joe Biden, according to a statement from the White House. The funding is available to affected individuals in Sacramento, Merced, Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. The federal aid is to be […]
Matt Gaetz defends Biden with bizarre Gavin Newsom conspiracy theory
Gaetz is such an enemy of the "deep state" that he's willing to say Biden is getting screwed over.
Biden on classified documents probe: ‘There’s nothing there’
President Biden on Thursday downplayed a classified documents probe after materials were found in his home and a former office, telling reporters there’s “nothing there” when asked if the investigation is complete.
Biden on decision not to publicly reveal discovery of classified documents earlier: 'I have no regrets'
President Joe Biden said Thursday that he has "no regrets" over not revealing earlier that classified documents had been discovered at his private office in November.
Biden visits storm-damaged California, ups aid amid ‘desperately’ needed help
WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – President Joe Biden visited California on Thursday as the state suffers damage from devastating storms, which killed at least 20 people. President Biden toured coastal California towns that were devastated by the storms. “The federal government is not leaving its responsibility ‘til it’s all fixed, it’s done,” Biden said. Biden approved a […]
President Biden welcomes US Conference of Mayors at White House
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden welcomed mayors from across the country to the White House Friday on the final day of the 91st annual Conference of Mayors winter meeting. This comes right after Biden traveled to Northern California, touring the recent storm damage alongside Gov. Gavin Newsom. The conference...
Biden news - live: President to visit Santa Cruz County to assess storm damage
President Joe Biden is on his way to California to survey storm damage in Santa Cruz County. Mr Biden will meet first responders and locals impacted by the succession of storms that struck the region.His visit comes a day shy of his second anniversary in the White House as the US hits the debt ceiling forcing the government to take “extraordinary measures to make payments on the national debt”.Meanwhile, the White House remains adamant it will not interfere in the ongoing investigation into the classified materials found at the president’s home and former office.Pressed by reporters about having an...
Biden will travel to California to areas impacted by storms
The president will meet with first responders after approving a disaster declaration for California ordering federal aid to asist with recovery efforts.
Biden orders U.S. flags at half-staff for victims in California mass shooting
President Biden ordered all U.S. flags at the White House and federal public buildings to be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, that left 10 dead and 10 others wounded.Jan. 23, 2023.
Joe Biden to Visit California Following Devastating Storms, Flooding
President Joe Biden touched down in California on Thursday to survey the devastation from the severe flooding that ravaged the Golden State at the start of the year. The president’s visit will also help him determine if the state needs additional federal support for recovery efforts. According to reports,...
KEYT
Biden offers condolences to victims of California mass shooting, acknowledges impact on AAPI community
President Joe Biden offered his condolences to the victims of a mass shooting in California that left 10 dead, while acknowledging the impact on the Asian American and Pacific Islander community in a statement on Sunday. “While there is still much we don’t know about the motive in this senseless...
