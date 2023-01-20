ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

msn.com

Biden forgets how to say ‘Kamala’ Harris at White House event

WASHINGTON — President Biden seemingly forgot how to say “Kamala” Harris Tuesday — years after his vice president taught the country the correct pronunciation. “As Kamala said, we’re all closely monitoring the storms, the floods, the landslides all across California,” Biden said at a White House celebration for the NBA champion Golden State Warriors, saying his second-in-command’s name like “CAM-a-la” rather than the proper “COMMA-la.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Biden abruptly ends California briefing after document question

President Joe Biden abruptly ended a briefing in Santa Cruz County Thursday when asked about his handling of classified documents when he was vice president under President Barack Obama. The president appeared with California Gov. Gavin Newsom after the pair surveyed damage caused by a recent spate of severe winter...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

Who could become the next California US senator after Feinstein? Some Democrats come forward

Although it's more than 600 days away, several California lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives are mulling whether to run for Dianne Feinstein's U.S. Senate seat. After Southern California Democratic Congresswoman Katie Porter announced last week that she would run, multiple members of Congress at the time pointed to the series of storms as their main focus. Feinstein herself said she would make a decision on her plans for 2024 at the appropriate time.
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

A California Democrat May Become The Oldest Person Ever Elected to Senate

A common complaint about American politics is the age of those who run and get elected to represent us and our fellow citizens in communities across this country. Our current president, Joe Biden, is the oldest person ever elected, and the oldest person ever to serve, in the position of President of the United States at the age of 80. Top leaders in Congress from both parties, including Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell, have routinely been in their 70s and 80s, and the trend seems to be continuing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Mexican president hails ’40 million Mexicans in the United States’

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador remarked on the tens of millions of Mexicans living in the U.S. during a recent summit with President Joe Biden. The pair of presidents joined Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mexico City last week for an annual gathering of the North American leaders nicknamed the “Three Amigos Summit.”
KION News Channel 5/46

People in Watsonville waited outside airport to see President Joe Biden

WATSONVILLE, CALIF (KION-TV)- Those who waited outside the airport were excited to see the president come to their community. Many expressed how impressed and shocked they were with the level of security detail. People started arriving hours before the president's arrival. They stood outside to get a front-row view of the president’s helicopter. Security was in The post People in Watsonville waited outside airport to see President Joe Biden appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
FOX8 News

Biden visits storm-damaged California, ups aid amid ‘desperately’ needed help

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – President Joe Biden visited California on Thursday as the state suffers damage from devastating storms, which killed at least 20 people. President Biden toured coastal California towns that were devastated by the storms. “The federal government is not leaving its responsibility ‘til it’s all fixed, it’s done,” Biden said. Biden approved a […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

President Biden welcomes US Conference of Mayors at White House

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden welcomed mayors from across the country to the White House Friday on the final day of the 91st annual Conference of Mayors winter meeting. This comes right after Biden traveled to Northern California, touring the recent storm damage alongside Gov. Gavin Newsom. The conference...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Biden news - live: President to visit Santa Cruz County to assess storm damage

President Joe Biden is on his way to California to survey storm damage in Santa Cruz County. Mr Biden will meet first responders and locals impacted by the succession of storms that struck the region.His visit comes a day shy of his second anniversary in the White House as the US hits the debt ceiling forcing the government to take “extraordinary measures to make payments on the national debt”.Meanwhile, the White House remains adamant it will not interfere in the ongoing investigation into the classified materials found at the president’s home and former office.Pressed by reporters about having an...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA

