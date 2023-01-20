Read full article on original website
Gonzaga's Drew Timme has career night in win over Pacific: 3 takeaways
It might not have been the bounce-back performance Gonzaga wanted after an upset loss, but the sixth-ranked Zags (17-4, 6-1 WCC) ground out a 99-90 win over Pacific (10-12, 3-4) in Stockton, California on Saturday. GONZAGA-PACIFIC PHOTO GALLERYHere are three takeaways from Gonzaga’s victory: WHEN ...
Wichita Eagle
Men’s Basketball AP Poll: UCLA Remains in Top 10 After Arizona Loss
The Bruins' winning streak has come to a close, but their fall through the rankings was limited by all the other chaos going on across the country. UCLA men's basketball (17-3, 8-1 Pac-12) went from No. 5 to No. 8 in the latest edition of the AP Poll on Monday. The Bruins earned 1,155 points – down from 1,237 points from a week ago – keeping them in the top 10 for the fourth week in a row.
Drew Timme's career-high 38 points leads No. 6 Gonzaga to 99-90 win over Pacific Tigers
Drew Timme poured in a career-high 38 points and No. 6 Gonzaga got back in the win column with a 99-90 road victory over Pacific on Saturday. Following an upset to Loyola Marymount at home, the Zags (17-4, 6-1 WCC) bounced back to shoot 58.1% from the field in a game dominated by their frontcourt. ...
Spokane, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 15 high school 🏀 games in Spokane. The Pullman High School basketball team will have a game with Rogers High School - Spokane on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00. The Pullman High School basketball team will have a game with Rogers High School - Spokane on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.
North Idaho College president Nick Swayne asks court for injunction
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Legal counsel representing North Idaho College President Nick Swayne has asked a Kootenai County court to prevent the college from making major changes until Swayne’s lawsuit, which seeks his reinstatement, is resolved, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.
Puppies arriving from Texas find hope, a new life in Hayden
HAYDEN, Idaho — Thirty-eight puppies marked to be euthanized in Texas were brought to the Kootenai Humane Society on Saturday. The puppies, a variety of breeds, were healthy and happy as they jumped and barked to greet visitors Wednesday, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
This Tiny Idaho Airport May Soon See Major Commercial Flights
If you've ever tried to fly out of the Treasure Valley to someplace further than Seattle, Portland, or Salt Lake City--then you understand it isn't always an easy task. In fact, some destinations require more than one stop and if you're trying to travel someplace fast--there's no options!. Boise, at...
Bonner County Daily Bee
'This is a crisis'
COEUR d'ALENE - U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says it's not a question of if western forests will burn, "but a matter of where and when." “The need to invest more and to move quickly is apparent," he said during a press conference on Wednesday. "This is a crisis." Vilsack...
KHQ Right Now
Light northerly snow likely Monday morning, mostly dry week across Inland NW
The Inland Northwest woke up to snow Sunday morning, yet the good news is most of it is melting as we prepare for a mostly dry work week. Patchy areas of ice on the roadways across the region are possible for our Monday morning commute to work and school, as areas of snow that are still melting could become ice overnight due to freezing overnight low temperatures.
Chronicle
Bill to Ease Washington's Housing Crisis Would Allow Up to Fourplex on All Residential Lots
OLYMPIA — Single-family homes may soon be less common in new development across the state. A bill making its way through the Legislature would allow "middle housing" — up to a fourplex — on all residential lots in cities of 6,000 or more. The proposal is making...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Land Board adds new endowment land
It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of timberland to the endowment portfolio increases future revenue for the...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane woman charged with domestic terrorism for Atlanta protests.
ATLANTA, Ga. – A Spokane woman has been arrested in Atlanta, Georgia in connection to torching a cop car during protests. According to the City of Atlanta Police Department, 22-year-old Madeleine Feola along with five other suspects are facing four felony charges: Domestic terrorism, arson in the first-degree, criminal damage in the second-degree and interference with government property.
KREM
City of Coeur d'Alene to make changes to short-term rental code
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The city of Coeur d'Alene will adopt several code changes to short-term rental permits. On March 1, short-term rental permits must be renewed. In an effort to crack down on illegal short-term rentals, the city will propose the code amendments on Feb.14 to the Planning Commission, and then to City Council on Feb. 21. The changes to the code will then be adopted after.
Fire Crews Called to Camper Fire East of Red Wolf Bridge
CLARKSTON - Fire crews from two counties battled a camp trailer fire just before 9:00 p.m. Friday night. According to Asotin County Fire District #1, firefighters were dispatched to the location about 2 miles east of Red Wolf Bridge along State Highway 128. The fire, just across the Asotin-Whitman County line, could be seen from Lewiston and Clarkston residents. Fire crews from Whitman County Fire District 14 and Asotin County Fire District #1 fought the blaze.
KREM
Coeur d'Alene fireboat arrives at new location in North Idaho
The fireboat garage was put into place at the Third Street Marina in October. The final certificate of occupancy was signed off by all departments Tuesday.
EB, WB off-ramp to Geiger/Grove Road Interchange will close Monday night
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you plan on traveling on I-90 and using the off-ramps to the Geiger/Grove Road interchange, you will need to make some changes to your commute. WSDOT will be closing the eastbound and westbound off-ramps to the Geiger/Grove Road interchange Monday night for sign installation. The installation is part of the Geiger/Grove Road interchange improvements project. Crews...
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on I-90 in Post Falls
POST FALLS - Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle vs pedestrian collision that occurred at approximately 12:57 am on 01/22/2023 on westbound Interstate 90 near milepost 0 in Kootenai County, Idaho. The pedestrian was reported to be walking in the roadway when they collided with the vehicle. The pedestrian...
KREM
Growing crime and drug activity forces Redemption Church Spokane to move from 2nd and Division
Jonathan Bonetti has been a pastor at the church for six years. He says since 2016, he has watched the area change, and not for the better.
WSDOT: Camp Hope down to around 138 people
According to WSDOT, Camp Hope is down to about 138 people now, down 60 from their previous snapshot count.
KREM
Spokane firefighters investigating deadly fire in Deer Park house
About 20 firefighters put down the fire that destroyed the house. The cause of what led to the fire remains under investigation.
