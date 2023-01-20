The Bruins' winning streak has come to a close, but their fall through the rankings was limited by all the other chaos going on across the country. UCLA men's basketball (17-3, 8-1 Pac-12) went from No. 5 to No. 8 in the latest edition of the AP Poll on Monday. The Bruins earned 1,155 points – down from 1,237 points from a week ago – keeping them in the top 10 for the fourth week in a row.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO