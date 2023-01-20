ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Eagle

OKC Thunder Down the Short-Handed Nuggets

The Oklahoma City Thunder – following a tight loss to the Sacramento Kings – took on the Denver Nuggets, who were without Nikola Jokic. The Thunder won the game 101-99. In a second effort, the Thunder drew up a play for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who knocked down a mid-range push shot to give Oklahoma City a 2-point lead with second remaining. Lu Dort then played the game-winning defense on Jamal Murray and OKC snagged a win over the No. 1 team in the West.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Wichita Eagle

Willie Green Comments On Possible Changes

New Orleans, La.- The New Orleans Pelicans were battling for first place in the Western Conference just weeks ago. Now after three straight losses to the two Florida-based teams, they are in fourth place and sliding out of any postseason home-court advantage. Willie Green was straightforward after the first loss to the Miami Heat, saying changes needed to be made.
FLORIDA STATE
Wichita Eagle

Steph Curry Reveals Reason For Warriors’ Struggles

Over midway through the season, the Golden State Warriors are the Western Conference's 10th seed. Their 23-24 record has them tied with the OKC Thunder, a team many expected to compete for the top lottery odds. It has been a strange year for the defending champions, as they have been unable to break free from their battle with mediocrity.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Wichita Eagle

Lakers: Common Theme Emerging In College Choices Of LeBron James Son Bronny

LeBron "Bronny" James Jr., the son of Los Angeles Lakers All-Star power forward LeBron James, appears to be narrowing down his college choices. Bronny, a 6'3" senior point guard at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, projects as a late first-round or early second-round prospect in the league, and as such may be more amenable to NCAA seasoning than his father was.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Lakers: LeBron James, Thomas Bryant Lead LA To Unreal Comeback Win Over Portland

It was a game of runs tonight, but luckily your Los Angeles Lakers' run won out. After falling down by 25 points at halftime, LA mounted an insane rally in the second half, eventually passing and later surpassing the Portland Trail Blazers, in Portland, for a 121-112 win, the team's first victory at Moda Center since December 2019.
PORTLAND, OR
Wichita Eagle

Charlotte Hornets at Utah Jazz Game Preview

HORNETS - QUESTIONABLE: LaMelo Ball (L ankle, R wrist) DOUBTFUL: Cody Martin (L Knee soreness) OUT: Kelly Oubre (L Hand surgery). ROCKETS- OUT Kelly Olynyk (ankle) For just the second time this season, the Hornets have won two straight games. With a win tonight in Salt Lake City, it'll mark their longest winning streak of the year. Yes, it's been THAT bad for the bugs.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

Kawhi Leonard Gives Incredible Answer About Recent Dominance

The LA Clippers have won two-consecutive games, with their most recent victory coming against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. The Clippers have struggled for most of the season, especially over the last few weeks, but star forward Kawhi Leonard has kept them afloat with his dominance. When asked after...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: Three Trail Blazers Trades To Upgrade LA

At present, your Los Angeles Lakers lead the Portland Trail Blazers, in Portland by a slim margin, 37-34, through the first quarter and change of game play. With the February 9th trade deadline now just a few weeks away, would the 21-24 Trail Blazers, losers of seven of their last ten games, be willing to punt a second straight season, even with Damian Lillard still performing at an All-Star level? The team doesn't have a clear path to contention at present, though it does have some tradable deals to at least improve its roster somewhat as it fights for a play-in tournament spot and likely first-round playoff exit.
PORTLAND, OR
Wichita Eagle

Nick Sirianni Doubles Down in Defense of Jonathan Gannon

PHILADELPHIA - Nick Sirianni came armed with 16 different statistical categories to defend his defensive coordinator on Monday morning. The head coach’s highly-anticipated, contractually-obligated weekly radio spot on WIP, the Eagles’ flagship radio station, took on added significance after the dominating 38-7 divisional-round playoff win over the New York Giants.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

