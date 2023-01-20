At present, your Los Angeles Lakers lead the Portland Trail Blazers, in Portland by a slim margin, 37-34, through the first quarter and change of game play. With the February 9th trade deadline now just a few weeks away, would the 21-24 Trail Blazers, losers of seven of their last ten games, be willing to punt a second straight season, even with Damian Lillard still performing at an All-Star level? The team doesn't have a clear path to contention at present, though it does have some tradable deals to at least improve its roster somewhat as it fights for a play-in tournament spot and likely first-round playoff exit.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 19 HOURS AGO