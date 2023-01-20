Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two SeasonsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Only In BostonThe Fiction AddictionBoston, MA
This Family-Friendly Day Of Fun in Rockland Will Be Doggy-Themed!Dianna CarneyRockland, MA
This is the Best Buffet in Massachusetts According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenMarlborough, MA
San Antonio Spurs Discussing Major Trade With Boston CelticsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
Wichita Eagle
OKC Thunder Down the Short-Handed Nuggets
The Oklahoma City Thunder – following a tight loss to the Sacramento Kings – took on the Denver Nuggets, who were without Nikola Jokic. The Thunder won the game 101-99. In a second effort, the Thunder drew up a play for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who knocked down a mid-range push shot to give Oklahoma City a 2-point lead with second remaining. Lu Dort then played the game-winning defense on Jamal Murray and OKC snagged a win over the No. 1 team in the West.
Wichita Eagle
Thunder Top Nuggets in Mile High City Behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Heroics
Oklahoma City rebounded from a heartbreaking loss against Sacramento with an emphatic road win. The Thunder traveled to Denver and knocked off the Nuggets 101-99 in a back-and-forth thriller. As a team, the Thunder went ice cold from 3-point land but still found a way to win. OKC converted just...
Wichita Eagle
Willie Green Comments On Possible Changes
New Orleans, La.- The New Orleans Pelicans were battling for first place in the Western Conference just weeks ago. Now after three straight losses to the two Florida-based teams, they are in fourth place and sliding out of any postseason home-court advantage. Willie Green was straightforward after the first loss to the Miami Heat, saying changes needed to be made.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: LeBron James Named Western Conference Player Of The Week -- Again!
Los Angeles Lakers All-Star power forward LeBron James has just netted his second Western Conference Player Of The Week for January, the NBA has announced. And we've still got a whole week to go this month!. The league honor, which LBJ also won for the first week of the month,...
Wichita Eagle
Steph Curry Reveals Reason For Warriors’ Struggles
Over midway through the season, the Golden State Warriors are the Western Conference's 10th seed. Their 23-24 record has them tied with the OKC Thunder, a team many expected to compete for the top lottery odds. It has been a strange year for the defending champions, as they have been unable to break free from their battle with mediocrity.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers: Common Theme Emerging In College Choices Of LeBron James Son Bronny
LeBron "Bronny" James Jr., the son of Los Angeles Lakers All-Star power forward LeBron James, appears to be narrowing down his college choices. Bronny, a 6'3" senior point guard at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, projects as a late first-round or early second-round prospect in the league, and as such may be more amenable to NCAA seasoning than his father was.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers: LeBron James, Thomas Bryant Lead LA To Unreal Comeback Win Over Portland
It was a game of runs tonight, but luckily your Los Angeles Lakers' run won out. After falling down by 25 points at halftime, LA mounted an insane rally in the second half, eventually passing and later surpassing the Portland Trail Blazers, in Portland, for a 121-112 win, the team's first victory at Moda Center since December 2019.
Wichita Eagle
Charlotte Hornets at Utah Jazz Game Preview
HORNETS - QUESTIONABLE: LaMelo Ball (L ankle, R wrist) DOUBTFUL: Cody Martin (L Knee soreness) OUT: Kelly Oubre (L Hand surgery). ROCKETS- OUT Kelly Olynyk (ankle) For just the second time this season, the Hornets have won two straight games. With a win tonight in Salt Lake City, it'll mark their longest winning streak of the year. Yes, it's been THAT bad for the bugs.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Final Determination Made On Availability Of LeBron James In Portland
It looks like your Los Angeles Lakers will have at least one of their All-NBA talents available, after all. Starting power forward LeBron James, who has been dealing with a sore left ankle for months but has rarely missed actual games with the injury, will be donning the purple and gold tonight at the Moda Center in Portland.
Wichita Eagle
Kawhi Leonard Gives Incredible Answer About Recent Dominance
The LA Clippers have won two-consecutive games, with their most recent victory coming against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. The Clippers have struggled for most of the season, especially over the last few weeks, but star forward Kawhi Leonard has kept them afloat with his dominance. When asked after...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Three Trail Blazers Trades To Upgrade LA
At present, your Los Angeles Lakers lead the Portland Trail Blazers, in Portland by a slim margin, 37-34, through the first quarter and change of game play. With the February 9th trade deadline now just a few weeks away, would the 21-24 Trail Blazers, losers of seven of their last ten games, be willing to punt a second straight season, even with Damian Lillard still performing at an All-Star level? The team doesn't have a clear path to contention at present, though it does have some tradable deals to at least improve its roster somewhat as it fights for a play-in tournament spot and likely first-round playoff exit.
Wichita Eagle
Media Personality Shannon Sharpe Becomes The Story During Lakers-Grizzlies Game
Fox Sports 1 host Shannon Sharpe got into a verbal altercation with the Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant's father, Tee, Friday night during their game against the Los Angeles Lakers. The argument started courtside when Sharpe and Dillon Brooks exchanged words but then tensions rose when center Steven Adams and...
Wichita Eagle
Nick Sirianni Doubles Down in Defense of Jonathan Gannon
PHILADELPHIA - Nick Sirianni came armed with 16 different statistical categories to defend his defensive coordinator on Monday morning. The head coach’s highly-anticipated, contractually-obligated weekly radio spot on WIP, the Eagles’ flagship radio station, took on added significance after the dominating 38-7 divisional-round playoff win over the New York Giants.
Wichita Eagle
How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Loss Against the Dallas Mavericks Friday Night
Two days ago, the Miami Heat had their largest win of the season against the New Orleans Pelicans. On Friday, they were on the receiving end of a crushing defeat. The Dallas Mavericks were without forward Christian Wood, their second-highest scorer behind star Luka Doncic, and still dominated the Heat.
Comments / 0