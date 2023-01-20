BALTIMORE -- Federal prosecutors have filed a motion opposing Marilyn Mosby's defense team's request to withdraw from her perjury and mortgage fraud case, according to court documents.Mosby's six private lawyers filed a motion to withdraw from her case on Thursday after a series of rulings earlier this week created significant hurdles for them, including the possibility of criminal contempt charges against her lead attorney, A. Scott Bolden.Four of the lawyers, who work at Bolden's law firm, said they could no longer represent Mosby because of a conflict, while the remaining two said they don't have the time and resources to take...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO