Rob Gronkowski downplays interest in NFL return

By Mike Santa Barbara
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H0qTW_0kKloJq100
Former Arizona Wildcats and NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski looks on during the first half of the game between the Arizona Wildcats and the USC Trojans at Arizona Stadium. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Despite a seemingly neverending stream of rumors of his return, former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski never inked a deal with the NFL team during the 2022 season.

In an interview Thursday with ESPN's Mike Reiss, Gronkowski revealed that he "wasn't even close" to getting back on the field.

"Even when a couple teams called me, it just wasn't there," Gronkowski said. "The situation was the right situation, but my mindset wasn't there. I feel like my mindset just isn't there, even going into this offseason. I would say it's a very slim chance."

Seemingly at peace with his decision, Gronkowski is becoming a fan again. He told Reiss he's rooting for his hometown team, the Buffalo Bills. He even offered a Super Bowl prediction, believing Josh Allen and his Bills will take on the San Francisco 49ers in February.

Thursday's comments echo Gronkowski's thoughts earlier this month when he told TMZ Sports he didn't return this season because the desire "was not there."

Gronkowski reportedly contacted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in November to discuss joining the team, though nothing came to fruition.

Whispers of a reunion with quarterback Tom Brady have also followed Gronkowski. In December, speculation rose about the pair possibly joining forces again with the Las Vegas Raiders following the franchise's falling out with quarterback Derek Carr.

On Thursday, Gronkowski told Mike McDaniel of Sports Illustrated that the only way he sees himself working with Brady again is if it's in the television studio.

"I'm hoping that he comes and joins me very soon," Gronkowski said. "It's a lot of fun."

At only 33 years of age, talk of a return for Gronkowski isn't likely to die down anytime soon, even if he last played over a year ago.

Over 11 seasons in the NFL with the Patriots and Buccaneers, Gronkowski ranks third among tight ends all-time in touchdown receptions (92), sixth in receiving yards (9,286), and tenth in receptions (621), per StatsMuse.

