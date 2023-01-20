Read full article on original website
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Multiple rollover crashes in Ross Co., first responders struggle to keep up
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple crashes are being reported across the Ross County area this morning. Rescue crews responded to Route 35 westbound near Chillicothe on a single-vehicle rollover accident near the Bridge Street exit. One person, troopers said, had their hand trapped under the vehicle. Medics from the...
WSYX ABC6
1 dead after four-wheeler accident in Coshocton County
COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — One juvenile is dead and another is injured after a four-wheeler accident in Coshocton County early Sunday morning. Around 3:00 a.m. the Cohocton County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about a possible injury accident at the intersection of State Route 651 and Township Road 231 in Crawford Township.
WSYX ABC6
2 hospitalized following vehicle collision in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A traffic collision occurred in north Columbus on Sunday afternoon. It happened at the intersection of Central College Road and Harlem Road around 4:04 p.m. and involved two vehicles and a traffic control box. While there were no fatalities from the incident, Columbus Police confirmed...
Several crashes, snow-covered roads reported as accumulating snow moves through Miami Valley
MIAMI VALLEY — Some roadways throughout Miami Valley are currently hazardous due to the Sunday morning weather conditions. The National Weather Service put out a Winter Weather Advisory at around 7:50 a.m., cautioning drivers to drive slowly and carefully. Authorities warn of slick road conditions due to the moisture freezing over and the decreased visibility from the snowfall.
WSYX ABC6
Snow emergencies issued for Central Ohio Sunday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Slick conditions caused some Central Ohio counties to issue snow emergencies Sunday. The following counties are under level 1 snow emergencies as of 3:30 p.m.:. Crawford County. Delaware County. Fayette County. Knox County. Licking County. Logan County. Marion County. Morrow County. Ross County. Union County.
Crash on I-75 SB causes lane closures
SIDNEY — According to initial reports, at least two vehicles crashed into the guard rail on Interstate 75, causing lane closures early Saturday morning. The Piqua post of Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to Interstate 75 southbound near the state Route 29/Sidney/St. Marys exit at around 5:20 a.m., according to initial emergency scanner traffic and the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).
Winter Blast: Reaction after snow rolls through the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — People all across the Miami Valley woke up Sunday morning to snow quickly falling. Winter Weather Alerts As several inches of snow the snow fell throughout the Miami Valley, a Winter Weather Advisory was issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) in Wilmington for the entire Miami Valley. A short time […]
Knox Pages
Newark man killed Sunday afternoon in Mount Vernon crash
MOUNT VERNON -- A 48-year-old Newark man was killed Sunday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 36 near Graham Road, according to the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway patrol. The crash occurred at 1:58 p.m. in Liberty Township, troopers said.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Light snow, flurries return
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio will see light snow and flurries on Monday with a cold breeze and cloudy skies. A chilly breeze, 10-15 mph, out of the northwest today with a high around 35. Clouds will try to break up a little more tonight for partly cloudy skies overnight and a low in the mid-20s, so more refreeze.
US-68 SB crash traps woman inside vehicle
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — A woman was trapped inside her car after a crash on U.S. Route 68 early Saturday morning. Multiple crews were called to U.S. Route 68, just south of the Dayton Road overpass, at around 5:10 a.m. after receiving reports of a crash with entrapment, Clark County Dispatch told News Center 7.
Rapid COTA transit lines coming to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Transit Authority is designing rapid transit lines to go along West Broad and East Main Streets to accommodate a growing Columbus population. The bus rapid transit lines will travel in a designated lane, making public transit commutes faster along the route. The goal is to make transportation in […]
WSYX ABC6
Man injured in far southeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was injured in a far southeast Columbus shooting early Monday morning. The shooting happened along Fallon Lane just after midnight. Officers were called to the scene on a report of a man being shot. When police arrived, they found a 61-year-old man with...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio Air National Guard conducting training flights this week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct nighttime training flights over central Ohio this week. Weather permitting, the training flights will take place Monday through Thursday between 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing until around 8:00 p.m. on nights when the exercises take place.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Snowy week ahead
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for parts of Ohio Sunday morning due to the potential for deteriorating road conditions. Snow and rain showers for Ohio on Sunday leave us slushy later, then tracking a heavier round of snow/rain on the way.
Snowfall totals: How much did your neighborhood get?
Miami Valley — Snow fell throughout the Miami Valley Sunday morning and into the afternoon. The National Weather Service’s employees and trained observers measured the snowfall in various counties:. Butler County. ESE Hamilton: 5.0 inches. Maustown: 5.5 inches. Clinton County. Blanchester: 4.0 inches. Wilmington Airport: 5.0 inches. W...
WSYX ABC6
Whitehall police officers free deer from tangled hammock
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Officers in Whitehall spent nearly 20 minutes rescuing a deer that had gotten its antlers tangled in a hammock. On Jan. 9, 2023, Officers Schwarz and Waller and Lieutenant Smith (body camera video shown) worked together to free a full-grown deer after his antlers got tangled up in a hammock.
Wind gusts cause power outages and blow trampolines across central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It didn’t stick around for long, but a January wind and rain storm still managed to pack a punch in central Ohio. At one point there were more than 8,000 American Electric Power customers in Franklin County without power Thursday evening. At the peak of outages, more than 19,000 AEP customers […]
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Winter Storm Warnings issued for several central Ohio counties
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Winter storm warnings and Level 1 snow emergencies are issued for several central Ohio counties heading into Sunday afternoon. Snowfall amounts have exceeded earlier predictions and most of central Ohio will likely see 3 to 5 inches of snowfall by tonight. Most of the accumulation will take place through the afternoon before becoming lighter and more scattered into the early evening hours.
Howard man dead after car crashes, overturns in Knox County
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — A Howard, Ohio man died Friday morning when his car crashed into a tractor-trailer and overturned between Fredericktown and Mount Vernon. While driving northbound on State Route 13 near Green Valley Road in Morris Township, 45-year-old Jason Auck’s Toyota Scion XA swerved over the centerline and struck a Peterbilt tractor-trailer, […]
WHIZ
Juvenile Killed in ATV Accident
A juvenile was killed early Sunday morning in an accident in Coshocton County. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said the accident took place at the intersection of State Route 651 and Township Road 231 in Crawford Township. The Sheriff’s Office says the juveniles were traveling south on Township Road...
