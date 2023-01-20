Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Biscuits in all of VirginiaTravel MavenPaint Bank, VA
After the new Eureka Park Recreation Center is complete there needs to be community cooperation to make it a successCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanokers have fond memories of Cactus Joe-Little Bitty Pete and Uncle LooneyCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke Restaurant Week is the ideal time to try something differentCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Opinion: Missing elements in the Roanoke Valley will have an impact on gun violenceCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
wfxrtv.com
Salem PD asks for help identifying two people in shoplifting investigation
SALEM, Va, (WFXR) — The Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people of interest in a shoplifting incident at a Salem business. Anyone who might know this pair or has additional information about the incident is asked to call Officer Womack at 540-375-3083.
WSLS
Operation Bold Blue Line brings extra funding, equipment to Martinsville Police Department
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Operation Bold Blue Line is the Governor’s plan to reduce homicides, shootings and violent crimes across the state. He plans to do this by supporting existing law enforcement with funding for trainings and new equipment. Another part of Operation Bold Blue Line is using $30 million to help recruit more officers to Virginia.
WSET
Roanoke woman arrested on felony charges for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach
WASHINGTON D.C. (WSET) — A Roanoke woman has been arrested on charges stemming from her actions during the January 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol, which disrupted a joint session of Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the 2020 election. Casey Jane Tryon-Castro, 33,...
WDBJ7.com
Two additional suspects charged in Lynchburg apartment shootings
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - More charges have been brought forward after a malicious wounding case at the Timbers Apartments along Old Forest Road Wednesday night. Police say evidence points to two groups of people shooting at each other in a parking lot at the apartments. A man and woman who were victims have since been treated and released.
Mercer County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing man
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing man. According to a Facebook post on the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department page, Dwayne Palmer was last seen on Friday, January 20, 2023. He was last seen at New Peoples Bank on Oakvale Road in Princeton, WV. Palmer was driving a […]
wfxrtv.com
Three people now charged in Timbers Apartments shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR)— The Lynchburg Police Department announced two additional people are now charged in Wednesday night’s shooting at the The Timbers Apartments. Ardrius Kendrick Dews, 25, is charged with malicious wounding (two counts), use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, shooting into an occupied vehicle, reckless handling of a firearm, and discharging a firearm in the City of Lynchburg.
chathamstartribune.com
Adams files bills on protests, unemployment fraud
Del. Les Adams (R-16) — whose district includes the northern parts of Pittsylvania County to Blairs and Keeling and extends east to Martinsville and Henry in Henry County — has filed a number of bills across a variety of issues, including protests at the homes of judges and unemployment fraud.
pcpatriot.com
Four arrested in case of murdered local couple
On Jan. 14, 2023, a male subject was recovered from the New River in the 4000 block of Clark’s Ferry Road in the Delton area of Pulaski County. The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke. The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and no further information will be released at this time.
Alleghany Highlands Drug Force Seizes Drugs And Weapons Following Pursuit
At approximately 4:30 am on January 15, 2023, Alleghany County Sheriff’s Deputies were given information from the Covington Division of Police about a vehicle that refused to stop for their officer. An Alleghany County deputy took over the low speed pursuit which ended in the suspect vehicle crashing on Beverly Street in Covington. No one was injured in the crash. Tyler J. Deeds, 28, of Vulcan St, Clifton Forge was found to be operating the vehicle. After a brief struggle, Deeds was arrested and taken into custody. A search of the vehicle produced a large quantity of illegal drugs, packaging,...
WSLS
Roanoke City Schools Superintendent White selected as Region 6 Superintendent of the Year
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Schools Superintendent Verletta White is being praised for her impact on students in the Roanoke Valley. On Monday, school officials announced that White has been named the Region 6 Superintendent of the Year. She was selected by fellow superintendents in Southwest Virginia. Now, White...
WHSV
SWAT Team executes warrants in Stuarts Draft
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A search and arrest warrant was executed in Stuarts Draft Thursday afternoon, according to a press release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. (ACSO) According to the ACSO, they were contacted by the Danville Police Department about a malicious wounding case that happened in...
cbs19news
Man wanted on charges in Danville arrested in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Danville has been arrested in Augusta County on malicious wounding and firearms charges. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says it was contacted by the Danville Police Department on Thursday regarding a malicious wounding case in the Danville area. During the...
WDBJ7.com
Patrick County woman charged with trying to stab man to death
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An Ararat woman has been charged with Attempted 2nd Degree murder, according to Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith. Janice Marshall, 70, is being held without bond in the Patrick County Jail. About 9:35 a.m. January 18, Patrick County deputies were called to a home on...
WSLS
Man arrested, charged after authorities seize drugs, gun, stolen trailer in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A man is now in custody after authorities seized drugs, a gun, and a stolen trailer during a traffic stop, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office. On Jan. 10, authorities conducted the traffic stop at 11619 Lee Jackson Highway in Bedford County. During...
wfxrtv.com
Homicide suspect from MN taken into custody in Forest
BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — A homicide suspect from Minnesota was taken into custody in Bedford County on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office says they received information from the Brooklyn Park Police Department (BPPD) in Minnesota about the location of a homicide suspect. BPPD advised Bedford Co. Deputies that the suspect, Benjamin Richardson III may be located in the 5000 block of Waterlick Rd in Forest.
wfxrtv.com
Four arrested and charged in double murder in Pulaski Co.
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged several people in a double murder investigation. The investigation comes after a man’s body was recovered from the New River on Jan. 14. The medical examiner determined the man, identified as 52-year-old Johnny...
wfxrtv.com
Two charged in shots fired incident in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department has charged two men in a shooting incident that happened on Friday, Jan. 20. Lynchburg Police said they responded to the 6000 block of Edgewood Avenue around 2:31 a.m. for reports of shots fired. When officers got to the scene they found 23-year-old Samuel Christopher Reeves with a non-life-threatening injury to his leg.
Virginia residents should be aware of possible increased aggressiveness in coyotes between January and March
This is the season when coyotes might be more territorial. Coyote sightings have increased in Southwest and Central Virginia during the past decade and my family has had two personal encounters. My grandchildren and I saw a coyote a few years back on the side of the road on Route 220 in Roanoke County just the before Franklin County line. My oldest son saw one of these animals last summer heading into the woods while he was walking on the Lick Run Greenway between 10th street Northwest and Liberty Road.
WDBJ7.com
Danville native killed in Pittsylvania County crash
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville woman was killed in a crash in Pittsylvania County Saturday, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred at 11:36 a.m. on Rt. 41, near Rt. 719. 66-year-old Sheila Powell was attempting to pull out of the Tuscarora Village Shopping Center...
WBTM
Danville Police Chief Named Finalist for Winston-Salem Police Chief
Danville Police Chief Scott Booth has been named one of the four finalists for the same job with the Winston-Salem Police Department. According to the Winston-Salem Journal, Booth joins Jose “Manny” Gomez, William Penn Jr., and Wilson S. Weaver II as finalists. The other three finalists are all...
Comments / 0