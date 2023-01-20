Read full article on original website
Repair shop at Cortland dealership a ‘complete loss’
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The repair shop at Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Cortland is reportedly a total loss after an early morning fire on Friday. Officials at the Cortlandville Fire Department say the office and showroom escaped extensive damage because of a fire wall and closed doors, preventing the flames from spreading.
NewsChannel 36
Upstate Brewing Company will open a second location
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Upstate Brewing Company in Elmira will open a second location within the Southern Tier in just a few weeks. President of the Upstate Brewing Company, Mark Neumann was looking to expand the business and found exactly was he was looking for. "I’ve been looking to...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Helps Rudin Family Rebuild After Fire
A few months ago, tragedy struck an Owego family when their generational farm was destroyed in a fire. But today, community members came together to help the Rudin family get back on their feet. "It's an emotional experience. But also it's a time of looking forward to something new," said...
Binghamton Councilmembers Call for Independent Review of Arrest
The three Democratic members of Binghamton City Council want an independent investigation into the actions of a police officer during a New Year's Day arrest. Angela Riley, Aviva Friedman and Joe Burns gathered Monday afternoon at Hawley and State streets near the site where Hamail Waddell was injured while being taken into police custody.
NewsChannel 36
City of Ithaca dumps jungle garbage at Tompkins Co. Waste Center
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- This week, the City of Ithaca has been cleaning up homeless encampments near Brindley Street known as the Jungle. Roughly 25 tons of waste have already been removed and brought to the Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center. “The garbage goes to a permanent landfill,"...
Snowy conditions in Susquehanna County
GREAT BEND, Pa. — The snow is falling across the area, and we're tracking road conditions up north. Snowy scenes have been missing from Susquehanna County for most of the winter, but flakes were falling steadily for hours on Monday morning in Great Bend Township. Whether it was a welcome sight depends on who you asked.
PennDOT reinstates speed restrictions for I-81
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT announced they will be reinstalling temporary speed restrictions in Lackawanna and Susquehanna counties due to changing winter weather conditions. In a statement released Sunday night, PennDOT announced they will be reducing the speed limit to 45 mph on Interstate 81, north of the I-84 interchange in Dunmore in Lackawanna and […]
whcuradio.com
One person injured in weekend Ithaca stabbing
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A stabbing investigation continues in Ithaca. Police were called to the 100 block of Chestnut Street Saturday evening about a person who had been stabbed. Officers say the victim was stabbed in the torso but were able to speak to them and one other person.
Watson Blvd. Traffic Detoured for IBM Country Club Bridge Removal
A section of a busy town of Union roadway was closed while demolition crews took down a rusting pedestrian bridge at the old IBM Country Club site. The removal of the walkway over Watson Boulevard on Wednesday was one of the final major tasks in preparing the site for a redevelopment project.
wxhc.com
Cortland JCPenny Now Last in Central NY; Oswego Location to Close
Once a great in Central New York, JCPenny is closing its second to last location in the Central New York area. The company has recently announced that the Oswego location will close their doors by May of this year. The last remaining location for CNY will be in Cortlandville on...
Man charged for spitting on rehab center staff
Allenwood, Pa. — Police say a patient at White Deer Run was cited for spitting on a staff member. State police at Milton say they were called to the center on Jan. 16 after Edrick Acosta Ramos, 27, of Ithaca, N.Y., reportedly spit on staff. A disorderly conduct citation was filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch.
Another Long-Time Binghamton Restaurant Suddenly Shutting Down
For the second time in less than a week, a restaurant that's been a fixture in Binghamton is ceasing operations. Currys of India at 45 Court Street on Friday was serving its final weekday takeout lunches with only a few items available. A co-owner of the restaurant declined to discuss...
State Attorney General Investigating Downtown Binghamton Arrest
The office of New York State Attorney General Letitia James is reviewing the circumstances surrounding the arrest of Hamail Waddell by Binghamton police. Waddell was injured when police officers took him into custody around 3:20 a.m. New Year's Day. The incident happened near the intersection of State and Hawley streets, just steps from city police headquarters.
Endicott Planning Board OKs Kmart Plaza Redevelopment Project
A Vermont company's plan to establish a warehouse operation inside a former store building at the old Endicott Plaza has received approval. The Endicott planning board has voted in favor of a special use permit sought by Green Mountain Electric Supply. The Kmart store between Vestal and Harrison avenues has...
whcuradio.com
Physical dispute in Ithaca leads to arrest
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A 27-year-old man is charged with a physical dispute that occurred over the weekend in Ithaca. Police say Terry Short was arrested Saturday afternoon after they received calls about a dispute that turned physical in the 200 block of Fair Street. Officers on the scene say the victim had visible injuries.
Bradford County Route 199 reconstruction project to continue
BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that the four-year Route 199 reconstruction project in Sayre and Athens in Bradford county will continue next week. The project begins at the New York state line and works its way south. It lasts for 2.6 miles, spanning from slightly north of the intersection […]
wxhc.com
Cortland Woman Arrested by Sheriff After Theft at Walmart
On Thursday, January 19th, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to Walmart on Bennie Rd. in Cortlandville for a reported larceny in progress. Through an investigation conducted by officers, it was determined that 27 year old Summer E. Dixon of Cortland had stolen merchandise from Walmart and then fled the scene on foot. Officers were able to find Dixon nearby the store with the items she stole.
whcuradio.com
Cortland Chrysler Dodge Jeep suffers extensive damage
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Happening now in Cortland, authorities are investigating a fire. Officials at the Cortlandville Fire Department tell WHCU the Chrysler Dodge Jeep dealership experienced extensive damage. No one was injured. Authorities tell us Route 281 and Luker Road are now back open.
