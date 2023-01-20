Read full article on original website
KWQC
Coroner identifies driver in fatal Hillsdale crash
HILLSDALE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Clinton man killed in a single-vehicle crash in Hillsdale Saturday has been identified by the Rock Island County coroner as 31-year-old Ethan A. Vosatka. According to Coroner Brian Gustafson, preliminary investigation showed he died from multiple traumatic injuries. The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office responded...
Man wounded in Friday Rock Island shooting, woman arrested
ROCK ISLAND, Ill — A woman is in custody after a Friday evening shooting in Rock Island, according to the Rock Island Police Department. On Jan. 20, at 5:33 p.m., police responded to a report of a fight involving multiple people in the 300 block of 16th Avenue. While responding, police received a report of shots fired at the scene of the fight.
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf teen arrested; police allege she stole more than $37,000 after false cancer claims
A 19-year-old woman who claimed to have cancer was arrested and charged with theft by means of deception on Monday. Madison Russo is suspected of stealing more than $37,000 from more than 439 donors with false claims she suffered from acute lymphoblastic leukemia, stage 2 pancreatic cancer and “a tumor the size of a football” that wrapped around her spine, Eldridge Police said in a news release.
ourquadcities.com
Mom sentenced to probation in connection with son’s death
A 36-year-old Moline woman was sentenced Friday to four years of probation in connection with the 2020 death of her 15-year-old son. Jennifer Keim was sentenced in Rock Island County Court after she had pleaded guilty earlier to criminal abuse or neglect of a person with a disability. At first, she faced a charge of first-degree murder.
ourquadcities.com
QCA suspects face charges for guns, meth, heroin, shooting
Kewanee Police have announced gun- and drug-related arrests after an investigation into a shooting incident Thursday on the 100 block of South Grace Avenue in Kewanee, according to a news release shared on the Kewanee Police Facebook page. Five people were arrested for various weapons and drug offenses during the...
KCJJ
Two squatters charged with living in abandoned trailer at Iowa City mobile home park
Iowa City Police say two squatters have been charged with Trespassing after they were found living in an abandoned trailer at an Iowa City mobile home park. The Forest View manufactured housing community on Laura Drive is being razed for future development. Police say they received a report just after 5am last Monday of three cars parked at one of the abandoned trailers, with the lights on inside.
Arrests made in South Grace Avenue shooting
Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident early Thursday in the 100 block of South Grace Avenue in Kewanee. Kewanee Police Chief Nicholas Welgat issued a news release Saturday on the arrests. The release said police seized eight firearms, several hundred rounds of ammunition, methamphetamine, heroin, cannabis, packaging materials, more than $2,000 in cash and a vehicle.
KBUR
Mount Pleasant man arrested following domestic dispute
Mount Pleasant, IA- The Mount Pleasant Police Department has announced the arrest of a Mount Pleasant man on domestic violence charges. According to a news release, on Friday, January 20th at about 1:27 PM, Mount Pleasant Police officers were dispatched to 1002 West Saunders Street for a report of two males fighting outside with a female present as well.
WQAD
1 person dead following Rock Island County crash
Police say the single-vehicle accident left the lone occupant dead at the scene. The crash occurred near Hillsdale in Northeastern Rock Island County.
KCJJ
Coralville man added to list of those charged in Tiffin shooting case
A Coralville man is the latest person charged in connection with a shooting incident in Tiffin last year. 21-year-old Dquavius Kelly of 22nd Avenue was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 10:45 Friday morning. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says on the evening of October 21st, Kelly and...
ourquadcities.com
wvik.org
Rock Island Police Chief Reminds Drivers to Lock Doors
According to Landi, the vast majority of stolen vehicles were left unlocked with keys inside. "Since this summer, we've seen an increase in Kia and Hyundai model vehicles where they've been targeted by these car thiefs due to a weakness in the ignition system. Unfortunately some of these car thiefs are not very sophisticated, they know generally how to do it but the problem is there's only certain makes and years of Hyundai's and Kia's that are suceptible to this problem."
KWQC
Stoplights at Locust, Harrison streets to be treated as 4- way-stops until repairs are finished
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Officials with Davenport Public Works and Davenport Police are reminding drivers to use caution and treat flashing red stoplights or signal outages as four-way stops. Officials on Friday said the traffic signals at Locust and Harrison streets are flashing red and will be flashing through the...
KWQC
Cemetery bookkeeper retires after over 44 years of service
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A surprise celebration was held Friday for a bookkeeper after almost 45 years of service at the Davenport Memorial Park. Marilyn Smith started working at the cemetery April 1978 and her co-workers say she has touched the lives of everyone who not only work at the office but visit it as well.
Galesburg man facing slew of drug and weapons charges after shooting at a residence
Shortly after 6:00 pm on Tuesday, Galesburg Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Pine Street for reports of a 21-year-old Galesburg man firing a gun at a residence. Just before 8:00 pm, police were notified of the suspect vehicle from the incident being parked at a pump at Shell Express with an intoxicated male driver. Police arrived and with guns drawn, ordered the male driver out of the vehicle and he was secured into handcuffs. Officers could smell fresh raw cannabis emitting from the vehicle, and the man admitted to having “weed” in the car, according to police reports. During a search of the vehicle, officers found 50 grams of raw cannabis, a digital scale, 7.5 grams of methamphetamine, two cell phones, $670 in cash, and a 9mm handgun with five rounds of ammunition that matched the original shooting report. The man was uncooperative with police saying he’s been at home all night. The man was charged with Armed Violence, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Violation of the FOID Card Act, Possession of Meth, Possession of Meth with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Cannabis, and Possession of Cannabis with intent to deliver.
KCJJ
IC man arrested after allegedly attempting to register stolen van with Johnson County Treasurer’s Office
An Iowa City man faces charges after he allegedly tried to register a stolen van with the Johnson County Treasurer’s Office. 39-year-old Joshua Kelley of Friendship Street was booked into the Johnson County Jail just before 12:30 Friday afternoon. Police say Kelley entered the treasurer’s office on South Dubuque Street just after 11am on November 23rd, 2021 and attempted to register a 2008 Chrysler Town & County van as a 2004 Chrysler Town & County van by using a false vehicle identification number. Kelley also allegedly attached the license plate from the 2004 van to the dashboard of the 2008 van.
ourquadcities.com
1 killed in single-vehicle crash
Today, Jan. 21 at approximately 3:45 a.m., the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash on State Highway Route 2 near High Street in Hillsdale, Ill. The Hillsdale Fire Protection District, the Port Byron Fire Protection District and Genesis Ambulance Service responded as well. The driver...
khqa.com
Police: Mt. Pleasant man tazed after fighting officers, resisting arrest
MT. PLEASANT, IOWA (KHQA) — A Mt. Pleasant man who had to be tazed after resisting arrest and fighting with officers is facing several charges, according to the Mt Pleasant Police Department. The incident started around 1:20 p.m. on Friday when police were sent to the 1000 block of...
KCJJ
North Liberty Police: Man found staggering along Highway 965 asked officer for a hug, took a “fighting stance” when request refused
North Liberty Police say they encountered an intoxicated subject who requested an officer give him a hug, then tried to fight the officer when the request was denied. The suspect…31-year-old Jorge Cadena Cruz…has no known address. Police say Cadena Cruz was seen by an officer staggering along Highway 965 near Cherry Street just before 1:45 Sunday morning. He reportedly fell multiple times while trying to walk, had slurred speech, and smelled of ingested alcohol.
