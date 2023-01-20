Read full article on original website
Union County Announces 2023 Recycling Schedule for Scrap Metal, Personal Documents and Household Hazardous Waste
Union County, NJ - Schedules for free countywide, drive-through recycling programs are now available online at ucnj.org/recycling. County recycling includes scrap metal recycling, safe paper shredding of personal documents, and safe disposal of unwanted household chemicals and other potentially hazardous home and yard products. “We encourage everyone in the whole Union County community to use our countywide drive-through recycling programs to recover valuable metals for recycling, prevent identity theft, and help keep hazardous products out of the environment,” said Union County Commissioner Chairman Sergio Granados. “I would also like to thank our municipal partners for helping to stem the tide of...
Edison welcomes Lunar New Year in festive style
EDISON – Edison Township welcomed the Lunar New Year of the Rabbit in festive style. First with a parade that traveled from Festival Plaza down Route 27 to Papaianni Park on Municipal Boulevard. Police, fire and emergency medical service vehicles were “dressed up” in festive colors. Edison Mayor Sam...
Kenilworth Residents React to 12-Year Rec Director not Appointed to Another Term
KENILWORTH, NJ – On Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023, Kenilworth residents came out to the Meeting of the Borough to express their opinions and concerns to the council regarding the 12-year Recreation Director who was not appointed for another year. At the annual Reorganization Meeting which took place Jan 4, 2023, the council voted unanimously against the mayor’s appointment to have Patrick Boyle as the Kenilworth Recreation Director. Since then, numerous residents and former community members have taken up to social media to convey their feelings and a petition was started to have Boyle remain as the Rec Director. The petition currently has over...
Homeschool Lesson At Farm Prompts Legal Action
HOWELL – A Superior Court judge has been asked to decide a land use dispute brought by township officials against a private membership association (“PMA”) and a local farm. The Sprouts PMA began leasing land owned by Stanley (who goes by his middle name, Daniel) and Tasia...
Bayonne’s Hesters: Poster family for Catholic schools | Faith Matters
Bayonne’s Denna (pronounced Deena) and John Hester may be the biggest supporters of Catholic education. The grammar school that most of their eight children graduated from – All Saints Catholic Academy -- honored them “for their commitment to Catholic education” at its annual gala last year. That’s an understatement.
South River pharmacist discovers antique pharmacy items during renovations
They opened much more than a new pharmacy this month in South River – they opened a look back on history.
New Jersey Globe
Barry Dugan, former Hudson freeholder, dies at 87
Barry J. Dugan, a former Hudson County freeholder and a political ally of former Assembly Speaker and Bayonne Mayor Joseph V. Doria, Jr., died on January 13. He was 87. Doria appointed Dugan as Bayonne’s director of Parks and Recreation in 1998. With the support of Doria, Hudson County...
themontclairgirl.com
19 Essex County News Stories You Missed This Week
Another busy week has come and gone in Montclair and Essex County. We’ve rounded up all the latest news to keep you up to date on everything happening in the community. Some highlights include: AeroFarm expands its partnership with Newark Public Schools; a teenage boy was killed in a one-car accident in Bloomfield; and a pet vaccination clinic will take place for pet owners in Montclair and Cedar Grove. Keep reading for all the North Jersey news you missed this week in Essex County and beyond.
Stray Dog Found in Bloomfield Available for Adoption
BLOOMFIELD, NJ--This past Friday night a dog was found in the area of Byrd Ave in Bloomfield. The female dog was found with no tags in the area of Vassar Field and St Thomas Church with a pink harness and blue leash attached, on online plea was made by the Bloomfield Animal Shelter to find her owner. Today, the owner was located. The dog was voluntarily surrendered to the Bloomfield Animal Shelter and will be available for adoption soon. Stay tuned for updates on how you could make this pup a part of your family.
‘Tripledemic’ having its own set of impacts on Jersey Shore families and hospitals
🏥 'Tripledemic' has sent growing number of children and adults to HMH hospitals in Monmouth and Ocean County. 🏥 How RSV cases in children compare to last winter. 🏥 Ways to slow down the spread of Covid, Flu, RSV in Monmouth and Ocean County. The 'tripledemic' has...
Two of the Top 50 Hospitals in America Are in Northern New Jersey
Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center are the only two hospitals in NJ named among America’s 50 Best Hospitals. Every year, Healthgrades.com curates a list of America’s Best Hospitals – ranking the top 250, or top 5%, in the nation for overall clinical excellence. Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance for 31 procedures and conditions using Healthgrades Mortality and Complication Outcomes Methodology. (You can read more about their methodology here.)
Toastique Opens in Uptown Hoboken
HOBOKEN, NJ - Hoboken's newest food spot opened its doors on Saturday, January 21. Toastique, located at 1450 Washington Street, offers various toasts, bowls, juices, smoothies, coffee and so much more. Owner Jude Sangillo is thrilled about the opening, she told TAPinto Hoboken. “It’s been very exciting; the Hoboken community has come out and enjoyed all the verities that Toastique Hoboken has to offer. We are really excited to be here, to be open and to be offering nutritious grab-and-go options,” he shared. “We really want to get the word out and really promote healthy eating and healthy living. We think that people can eat this 2-3 times a week, we want to be able to provide that for the whole family and be a source of fresh quality, healthy food for everyone to enjoy,” Sangillo said.. Toastique is not only in the Garden State, they also have locations in Virginia, Washington D.C., Colorado and Maryland. To learn more about Toastique, be sure to check out their website.
Best bakery in NJ will transport you back in time
Have you ever been to the Colts Neck General Store And Deli?. If you want to take a step back in time you don't really need a time machine, you just need a car and a couple of free hours to check out one of Jersey's oldest general stores that also hosts one of the best bakeries in the state!
Future look of this former Lord & Taylor site changed after public input
The plan to redevelop a shuttered Lord & Taylor and nearby properties in Westfield’s downtown has under gone changes following input from the public. The major changes include a reduction in the number of residential units, parking and traffic modifications, reducing the height of an office building and improvements to public spaces.
Synagogue approved by zoning board inside East Veterans Highway 205 unit development
JACKSON, NJ – A 205-unit development project being built by Bil-Jim Construction and Cardinale Enterprises on East Veterans Highway will now have an 8,200-square-foot synagogue within it. The Synagogue, referred to by the Orthodox Jewish community as a shul will feature a mikvah and kiddush in the basement. The project by Maple Lake, Inc. will feature six low-income housing buildings totaling 48 units and 157 single family homes. The synagogue is the second approved house of worship on East Veterans Highway. A third is being planned at the intersection of East Veterans and Whitesville Road. The property is the former The post Synagogue approved by zoning board inside East Veterans Highway 205 unit development appeared first on Shore News Network.
Exciting Stores Announced for New Monmouth County, NJ Shopping Center
This new year has started with news of retailers closing shop. Luckily, every now and then we get good news like this. I'm sure you are very familiar with this busy intersection. Ah yes, Route 35 and Deal Road in Ocean Township. This is one of those Jersey Shore intersections...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in New Jersey?
John Overdeck is a businessman and philanthropist from New Jersey known for his success in the finance and investment industry. He is the co-founder and co-chairman of Two Sigma Investments, a quantitative hedge fund based in New York City.
N.J. woman burned during surgery when oxygen supply caught fire, lawsuit says
A 79-year-old Essex County woman has filed a lawsuit against a surgical center in New Jersey, claiming she suffered severe burns two years ago when oxygen supply caught fire while undergoing a procedure to remove tumors. The woman says in court papers she went to the New York Bariatric Group’s...
Authorities find cannabis-infused gummies sold at 'Organically Connected' stores
Authorities say they found edible gummies containing high amounts of THC being sold at the chain store 'Organically Connected' - which has locations in Port Jefferson, Patchogue and Huntington.
Wayne Township Zoning Board Settles with Maarif Foundation
WAYNE, NJ - The Wayne Township Zoning Board of Adjustment held its second meeting of the new year Tuesday night, swearing in re-appointed members as well as resolving a settlement with the Maarif Foundation, who had sued the Wayne Zoning Board of Adjustment when their application - which included overnight dormitories - was denied. The Zoning Board formalized the approval of the Maarif Foundation’s settlement, which will allow the addition of dormitories at 1700 Valley Road. The foundation had purchased the office building, which was vacant for several years, with the intention of establishing an infant through 12th-grade Turkish private school on...
