HOBOKEN, NJ - Hoboken's newest food spot opened its doors on Saturday, January 21. Toastique, located at 1450 Washington Street, offers various toasts, bowls, juices, smoothies, coffee and so much more. Owner Jude Sangillo is thrilled about the opening, she told TAPinto Hoboken. “It’s been very exciting; the Hoboken community has come out and enjoyed all the verities that Toastique Hoboken has to offer. We are really excited to be here, to be open and to be offering nutritious grab-and-go options,” he shared. “We really want to get the word out and really promote healthy eating and healthy living. We think that people can eat this 2-3 times a week, we want to be able to provide that for the whole family and be a source of fresh quality, healthy food for everyone to enjoy,” Sangillo said.. Toastique is not only in the Garden State, they also have locations in Virginia, Washington D.C., Colorado and Maryland. To learn more about Toastique, be sure to check out their website.

HOBOKEN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO