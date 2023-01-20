ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Showers and storms will continue to wind down across SWGA this evening with temperatures cooling off quickly due to a cold front. Lows for tonight will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. We will also see cloud cover slowly move out ahead of Monday. Plenty of sunshine is expected for Monday with cool highs in the 50s and overnight lows falling into the 30s. Tuesday will keep the same trend, but clouds will move in quickly overnight ahead of our next weather system. This frontal system will have another chance for showers and thunderstorms across the area. However, the Storm Prediction Center has not issued anything on the Day 4 Outlook for any severe storms, but the chance is still there. After Wednesday’s cold front, we will be back in the 50s and 60s for highs with sunny days that will last into the start of the next weekend. Rain again by the next Sunday.
The day after: Damage left behind in Sunday storms

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Storms that went through Southwest Georgia on Sunday left behind damage to deal with on Monday morning. The majority of the damage is in Cook County after the National Weather Service believes a tornado touched down — six years to the exact date a deadly EF-3 tornado claimed the lives of seven people in Cook County.
6 six years later, some in Southwest Ga. still recovering after deadly tornadoes

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sunday marked six years since deadly tornadoes tore through southwest Georgia homes and businesses. Several people died from the tornadoes — including five in Dougherty County and seven in Cook County. On that day, five tornadoes touched down in South Georgia. That included an EF-3 tornado in south Albany packed with 150-mile-per-hour winds.
Americus shooting incidents still under investigation

Lady night hawks finally get their flowers & rings

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The state runner ups and 2022 Sun conference champs, Thomas University women’s flag football team got their flowers and well deserved rings. Lady nighthawks head coach Chelsea Parmer was thrilled for the team. “It’s super exciting, I’m really excited for the girls to have this...
Albany Herald's All-Albany football team announced

ALBANY — Better late than never, the Albany Herald announces the All-Albany area football team for the 2022 high school football season. The teams included are those we were able to regularly cover or get information from during the season — Lee County, Dougherty, Monroe, Westover, Deerfield-Windsor, Worth County, and Sherwood Christian.
Tifton's Fulwood Park to now close at dusk

Albany Goodlife semi-pro basketball team on a mission to help youth

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new semi-pro basketball team wants to introduce themselves to the community. The team is based in Albany and is appropriately named the Goodlife Basketball Club. They are a part PBA D-League team and are soon heading for the semi-finals. PR Director Yaz Johnson said this...
Death investigation underway in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A death investigation is underway in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Around 7 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to the 3100 block of Wax Myrtle Lane and found a man dead, according to APD. Police said the investigation is ongoing. This is a...
Night hawks men’s basketball team continues to soar

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomas University played host to Keiser University. These two teams are neck and neck for 2nd place in the sun conference. The Night hawks had the game in control throughout the 1st half, but the Seahawks started to get hot in the 2nd half. The key to Thomas University’s success on Saturday night was Jordan Booker. Booker led the team to a 82-77 win with his season high 20 points and added seven rebounds, six assists and three steals. Can’t forget to mention Valdosta native Keon Williams who ended all hope for Keiser when he knocked down a three pointer with 2 minutes left in the game. Head coach Colin Cotter was proud of his team the way guys stepped up when some of the starters were dinged up during the game.
Former Dawson mayor shot during armed robbery

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - Dawson Business Owner Robert Albritten was shot during an armed robbery on Monday morning, according to Dawson and Terrell County officials. Albritten, the former mayor of Dawson, was robbed and shot at Albritten Funeral Services in the 300 block of Cedar Hill Ave SE in Dawson around 11:30 a.m.
Albany sports complex robbery results in over $200K in damages

Longtime Albany fireman retires

