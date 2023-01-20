ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

yachatsnews.com

Oregon Coast CC plans to ask voters in May to approve $32 million bond for new workforce training center, other projects

NEWPORT – The Oregon Coast Community College board intends to ask Lincoln County voters in May to approve a $32 million bond to replace one expiring next year. The bond would be used to build a facility on its Newport campus to house new trades programs and make upgrades to facilities on that campus and at satellite campuses in Waldport and Lincoln City. The bond would be for no more than 21 years.
NEWPORT, OR
focushillsboro.com

Elliott State Research Forest Report Heard By Oregon State Board Of Trustees; New Chairman Chosen

On Friday, trustees from Oregon State University discussed the university’s strategy for overseeing the Elliott State Research Forest. Located in the Coast Range close to Reedsport, this 82,000-acre forest is the subject of negotiations between Oregon State University and state officials, with input from a stakeholder group. On April 14, the OSU Board of Trustees is scheduled to discuss the parameters of a possible deal.
CORVALLIS, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

SPECIAL REPORT: DEQ steps up oversight after discovery of ‘reckless’ reporting by company

Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality has enforced stricter oversight of a clean energy program after issuing a $2.7 million fine, a record in its history.  The Clean Fuels Program, which aims to encourage greener transportation, has largely run on autopilot since it was created in 2016, with intermittent checks by officials. But last year DEQ […] The post SPECIAL REPORT: DEQ steps up oversight after discovery of ‘reckless’ reporting by company appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
SHERIDAN, OR
pdxmonthly.com

The Ritz-Carlton, Portland Brings More Than a Taste of Luxury Downtown

As far as brand image goes, the gilded emblem of luxury that is Ritz-Carlton veers pretty far from that of Portland. But the brand’s 35-story tower opening in April—which casts a shadow over all but three of the city’s skyscrapers—purports to be carrying us into the future, culturally and financially. Luxury, apparently, is booming.
PORTLAND, OR
klcc.org

Oregon loses yet another newspaper

The year is less than a month old, and Oregon has already lost three newspapers. The latest to shut down is the Lebanon Express, a weekly that’s served its namesake Linn County community for nearly 136 years. The final edition was published Jan. 18. It comes less than a...
LEBANON, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon Secretary of State didn’t investigate residency complaint against new Rep. Hai Pham

State election officials opted not to investigate a complaint alleging that a new Democratic state representative doesn’t actually live in the district he represents, citing the complaint’s proximity to the November election.  Hai Pham, a pediatric dentist and Vietnamese refugee, was elected in November to represent the strongly Democratic 36th House District in Hillsboro. A […] The post Oregon Secretary of State didn’t investigate residency complaint against new Rep. Hai Pham appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
yachatsnews.com

County commissioners, coastal legislators protest Kotek’s excluding rural areas from state’s homeless emergency plan

Lincoln County commissioners and coastal legislators are urging Oregon’s new governor to reconsider the exclusion of rural areas from her emergency declaration on homelessness. Gov. Tina Kotek signed three executive orders Jan. 10. Along with a $130 million funding request she’ll make to the 2023 Legislature, the new governor...
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Mayor Ted Wheeler turned to Sam Adams to fix Portland. But at what cost?

Sam Adams’ fourth chapter in Portland City Hall began and ended in upheaval. When Adams, a former Portland mayor, was tapped by Mayor Ted Wheeler in February 2021 to join the mayor’s office, Adams was expected to use his unique abilities to advance policy in City Hall to tackle the city’s biggest crises – ranging from gun violence to homelessness.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Treasures in the sand at the Oregon Coast

NEWPORT, Oregon — Oregon’s winter months offer a roller coast ride of sorts in the great outdoors, when wind and rain are often followed by stunning sunny days. We travelled to the rugged edge of Oregon discovered that the grey clouds disappear when you go hunting for Treasure in the Sand.
NEWPORT, OR
107.3 KFFM

10 Things You Need to Know Before You Move to Portland Oregon

Have you been thinking about relocating to Portland, Ore.? What are some things you need to know before you move to Portland? There are many things to love about living in a big city the Pacific Northwest. Even though it seems more people are moving out of Portland, Ore., than there are moving in, enter new droves of Millennials, Stage Right.
PORTLAND, OR

