Nurses, hospital administrators push for changes to current health care system
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hospital staffing shortages have gone from bad to worse during the COVID-19 pandemic over the past three years, with a growing number of nurses leaving the bedside overwhelmed and exhausted. Caregivers have been stretched thin in Oregon even as the number of new patients coming in...
yachatsnews.com
Oregon Coast CC plans to ask voters in May to approve $32 million bond for new workforce training center, other projects
NEWPORT – The Oregon Coast Community College board intends to ask Lincoln County voters in May to approve a $32 million bond to replace one expiring next year. The bond would be used to build a facility on its Newport campus to house new trades programs and make upgrades to facilities on that campus and at satellite campuses in Waldport and Lincoln City. The bond would be for no more than 21 years.
focushillsboro.com
Hospital Executives And Nurses Urge For Improvements To The Present Healthcare System
Over the past three years, the COVID-19 epidemic has caused a steady increase in hospital staffing shortages, with an accompanying increase in the number of overworked and weary nurses who must abandon their patients at the bedside. In Oregon, the number of patients needing care has climbed, but the available...
focushillsboro.com
Elliott State Research Forest Report Heard By Oregon State Board Of Trustees; New Chairman Chosen
On Friday, trustees from Oregon State University discussed the university’s strategy for overseeing the Elliott State Research Forest. Located in the Coast Range close to Reedsport, this 82,000-acre forest is the subject of negotiations between Oregon State University and state officials, with input from a stakeholder group. On April 14, the OSU Board of Trustees is scheduled to discuss the parameters of a possible deal.
Why don't more people want to become mental health care workers in Oregon?
PORTLAND, Ore. — The effects of Oregon's mental health care crisis are obvious, and they've made themselves known in big ways in recent weeks: a child pushed onto the MAX tracks; a man attacked, his ear and part of his face bitten off; a vacant church set on fire.
Clastsop, Columbia, and Tillamook counties GDP rebounds
The Oregon Employment Department has released the latest Northwest Oregon gross domestic product (GDP) details. The GDP is a key economic indicator in Tillamook, Lincoln, Columbia, Clatsop and Benton counties. Northwest Oregon's GDP rebounded strongly in most counties in 2021. Every county in Northwest Oregon was hit hard by the pandemic recession in 2020. Business...
SPECIAL REPORT: DEQ steps up oversight after discovery of ‘reckless’ reporting by company
Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality has enforced stricter oversight of a clean energy program after issuing a $2.7 million fine, a record in its history. The Clean Fuels Program, which aims to encourage greener transportation, has largely run on autopilot since it was created in 2016, with intermittent checks by officials. But last year DEQ […] The post SPECIAL REPORT: DEQ steps up oversight after discovery of ‘reckless’ reporting by company appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
New affordable housing project is breaking ground, and barriers, in Oregon City
Quality housing, financial stability, and community-minded spaces, that's the goal of a new affordable housing project in Clackamas County.
New Portland map tracks homelessness across city
There is now a new way to track the homeless crisis in the city of Portland.
9-acre wooden roof lifted into place at PDX
The new 9-acre wooden roof at Portland International Airport, which has been under construction since last year in a remote corner of the airfield, was transported in pieces and carefully lifted into place.
Portland Bollywood dancer, LGBTQ advocate Brittany Newton-Miller dies at 31
Saturday night was supposed to be Prashant Kakad’s 13th annual Bollywood-inspired Jai Ho dance party. Instead, Kakad – better known as DJ Prashant – turned the occasion into a celebration of life for his close friend and one of his first Jai Ho dance troupe members, Brittany Newton-Miller, who passed away unexpectedly from leukemia Jan. 18. She was 31.
pdxmonthly.com
The Ritz-Carlton, Portland Brings More Than a Taste of Luxury Downtown
As far as brand image goes, the gilded emblem of luxury that is Ritz-Carlton veers pretty far from that of Portland. But the brand’s 35-story tower opening in April—which casts a shadow over all but three of the city’s skyscrapers—purports to be carrying us into the future, culturally and financially. Luxury, apparently, is booming.
klcc.org
Oregon loses yet another newspaper
The year is less than a month old, and Oregon has already lost three newspapers. The latest to shut down is the Lebanon Express, a weekly that’s served its namesake Linn County community for nearly 136 years. The final edition was published Jan. 18. It comes less than a...
Oregon Secretary of State didn’t investigate residency complaint against new Rep. Hai Pham
State election officials opted not to investigate a complaint alleging that a new Democratic state representative doesn’t actually live in the district he represents, citing the complaint’s proximity to the November election. Hai Pham, a pediatric dentist and Vietnamese refugee, was elected in November to represent the strongly Democratic 36th House District in Hillsboro. A […] The post Oregon Secretary of State didn’t investigate residency complaint against new Rep. Hai Pham appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
A mother’s fight for honor and dignity: Steve Duin column
Come June, Martin Cerezo will finally find his rest at Willamette National Cemetery. His mother, Cheryle Cerezo-Gardiner, will hug the folded flag as a bugle call rises over the graves. She’ll let go of her death-bed promise, catch her breath … then return to her battlefield, a campaign to ensure...
yachatsnews.com
County commissioners, coastal legislators protest Kotek’s excluding rural areas from state’s homeless emergency plan
Lincoln County commissioners and coastal legislators are urging Oregon’s new governor to reconsider the exclusion of rural areas from her emergency declaration on homelessness. Gov. Tina Kotek signed three executive orders Jan. 10. Along with a $130 million funding request she’ll make to the 2023 Legislature, the new governor...
opb.org
Mayor Ted Wheeler turned to Sam Adams to fix Portland. But at what cost?
Sam Adams’ fourth chapter in Portland City Hall began and ended in upheaval. When Adams, a former Portland mayor, was tapped by Mayor Ted Wheeler in February 2021 to join the mayor’s office, Adams was expected to use his unique abilities to advance policy in City Hall to tackle the city’s biggest crises – ranging from gun violence to homelessness.
Washington County quarantine in place to prevent spread of invasive insect
The Oregon Department of Agriculture issued a temporary emerald ash borer quarantine in Washington County in December to help prevent the spread of the invasive insect.
KGW
Treasures in the sand at the Oregon Coast
NEWPORT, Oregon — Oregon’s winter months offer a roller coast ride of sorts in the great outdoors, when wind and rain are often followed by stunning sunny days. We travelled to the rugged edge of Oregon discovered that the grey clouds disappear when you go hunting for Treasure in the Sand.
10 Things You Need to Know Before You Move to Portland Oregon
Have you been thinking about relocating to Portland, Ore.? What are some things you need to know before you move to Portland? There are many things to love about living in a big city the Pacific Northwest. Even though it seems more people are moving out of Portland, Ore., than there are moving in, enter new droves of Millennials, Stage Right.
