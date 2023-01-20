ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mummified crocodiles found in Southern Egyptian tomb

Archeologists discovered 10 mummified crocodiles in an undisturbed tomb in Egypt.

The mummies were actually discovered in southern Egypt 2019, but archeologists just released incredible images and new information about the discovery.

The small tomb contained five complete skeletons and five skulls from large crocodiles that date back to nearly 300 BC.

Researchers believe they may have been used during rituals and were gifts to the Egyptian god Sobek, the god of water and fertility, who was often depicted with a crocodile head.

