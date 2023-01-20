ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

delawarepublic.org

State lawmakers offer more ambitious goals in response to State of the State Address

Some state lawmakers responded to Governor John Carney's State of the State address by suggesting more ambitious goals. Education spending featured front-and-center in Carney’s address, offering the Governor a chance to reiterate his plan — announced earlier this week — to offer 9 percent raises to Delaware public school teachers in the coming year.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

State Senate urges replacement of Delaware Psychiatric Center

Delaware lawmakers are poised to request a study of options to replace the Delaware Psychiatric Center, the state’s option of last resort for patients with severe mental and behavioral health disorders. The state considered replacing the center in the mid-2000s, but after whistleblowers revealed a pattern of patients’ rights...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

State lawmakers to consider marijuana legalization once again

Delaware lawmakers will again consider whether to permit and regulate the use of recreational marijuana this session. State Rep. Ed Osienski — the prime sponsor of a pair of bills, one removing penalties for possessing small quantities of marijuana and another establishing a regulatory structure for the production and sale of it — is hopeful the decade-long debate within the General Assembly will end this year with the legalization of recreational marijuana.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Delaware Senate passes bill addressing proposed changes to state retiree benefits, some retirees oppose the legislation

A bill seeking to address concerns about proposed changes to state retirees health care benefits passed the State Senate Wednesday. State Senators voted 17-3 in favor of the bill - with 1 ‘absent.’ If it also clears the House, it would add a state retiree and an additional representative from public sector unions to the State Employee Benefits Committee.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Family Court commissioner receives outstanding service award

Delaware Family Court Commissioner Andrew K. Southmayd was recently honored by the Delaware State Bar Association with its Outstanding Service to the Courts and Bar Award. Southmayd, a Lewes-area resident, has been a judicial officer at Family Court in Georgetown for more than 30 years. He was presented the award by Family Court Judge Janell Ostroski during a recent luncheon held at the Hyatt Place on the Riverfront in Wilmington.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware grapples over leadership

The Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware has become more visible in recent years, especially after receiving official state recognition in 2016. But less visible has been the behind-the-scenes battle over leadership of the tribe, a battle that remains unresolved and is now becoming more public. Delaware Public Media’s Paul Kiefer...
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – Jan. 22, 2023

Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Headlines Once more unto the breach: Osienski refiles marijuana bills Carney: State will focus on jobs, schools, safety Bill to add retirees to health panels passes Senate Meet the Learning Collab’s 3 parent representatives Culture Cab student plays Young Simba in ‘Lion King’ on Broadway ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
delawarevalleynews.com

PA State Trooper Arrested For Violent Road Rage In Chester

PA State Trooper David Levy is on the wrong side of the law, facing very serious charges. Reckless Endangering, simple assault and gun charges, police in Kennett Twp. said. The incident happened while Levy was off duty on December 28, 2022. just before 5:00 PM. he was driving on Route 1, near Longwood Gardens.
CHESTER, PA
WHYY

Delaware police officer cleared in fatal shooting as new deadly force law put to first test

Delaware strengthened its law governing police use of deadly force in 2021 to hold officers to a higher standard when they shoot at a suspect. Instead of avoiding prosecution by simply saying the officer believed they or someone else was in imminent danger, under the new law the officer’s actions are judged against what a reasonable officer would have done in the same situation.
DELAWARE STATE
WGMD Radio

Delaware Unemployment Unchanged in December

Delaware’s unemployment rate was unchanged from November to December at 4.4% while the national average dropped from 3.6% in November to 3.5% in December. In Sussex County unemployment increased by 1 tenth of a percent in December. The Delaware Department of Labor says the state’s Labor Participation Rate fell to 60.2 – a decrease of 1 percentage point from a year ago. Sectors with the greatest hourly wage growth include Professional & Business Services, Trade, Transportation & Utilities and Construction.
DELAWARE STATE
local21news.com

Missing York Co. man found dead in Delaware state

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Red Lion native has been found dead in Delaware according to Pennsylvania State Police. Daniel Hesketh, 38-years-old, was last seen Jan. 14 in Colerain Township in Lancaster County. On Thursday, Jan. 19, Delaware State Police started an investigation into a dead man found...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
delawarepublic.org

DE Attorney General announces charges in 2015 murder of 16-year-old Jordan Ellerbe

Delaware law enforcement officials announce an arrest is made for the 2015 murder of 16-year-old Jordan Ellerbe. Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings and Wilmington Police Chief Wilfredo Campos said 24-year-old Oliver “Butter” Henry has been charged with first-degree murder in the case. Campos said Ellerbe’s murder fueled conflict...
WILMINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Westside Family Healthcare CEO to retire

Westside Family Healthcare President and CEO Lolita Lopez recently announced her plan to retire, effective Saturday, July 1. Westside’s board of directors has named current Chief Operating Officer Chris Fraser as Westside’s next CEO. “For 33 years, I have had the honor of a lifetime to lead and...
LEWES, DE

