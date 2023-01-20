Read full article on original website
delawarepublic.org
State lawmakers offer more ambitious goals in response to State of the State Address
Some state lawmakers responded to Governor John Carney's State of the State address by suggesting more ambitious goals. Education spending featured front-and-center in Carney’s address, offering the Governor a chance to reiterate his plan — announced earlier this week — to offer 9 percent raises to Delaware public school teachers in the coming year.
delawarepublic.org
State Senate urges replacement of Delaware Psychiatric Center
Delaware lawmakers are poised to request a study of options to replace the Delaware Psychiatric Center, the state’s option of last resort for patients with severe mental and behavioral health disorders. The state considered replacing the center in the mid-2000s, but after whistleblowers revealed a pattern of patients’ rights...
delawarepublic.org
State lawmakers to consider marijuana legalization once again
Delaware lawmakers will again consider whether to permit and regulate the use of recreational marijuana this session. State Rep. Ed Osienski — the prime sponsor of a pair of bills, one removing penalties for possessing small quantities of marijuana and another establishing a regulatory structure for the production and sale of it — is hopeful the decade-long debate within the General Assembly will end this year with the legalization of recreational marijuana.
WBOC
Delaware Lawmakers Introduce Marijuana Legalization Legislation for a Sixth Time
DOVER, Del. - For the sixth time, Delaware lawmakers have introduced legislation aimed at legalizing recreational marijuana. HB 1 and HB 2 were introduced Friday afternoon by prime sponsor Rep. Ed Osienski (D). Democrats have been trying to legalize pot in the state for 10 years and have repeatedly been...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware Senate passes bill addressing proposed changes to state retiree benefits, some retirees oppose the legislation
A bill seeking to address concerns about proposed changes to state retirees health care benefits passed the State Senate Wednesday. State Senators voted 17-3 in favor of the bill - with 1 ‘absent.’ If it also clears the House, it would add a state retiree and an additional representative from public sector unions to the State Employee Benefits Committee.
Cape Gazette
Family Court commissioner receives outstanding service award
Delaware Family Court Commissioner Andrew K. Southmayd was recently honored by the Delaware State Bar Association with its Outstanding Service to the Courts and Bar Award. Southmayd, a Lewes-area resident, has been a judicial officer at Family Court in Georgetown for more than 30 years. He was presented the award by Family Court Judge Janell Ostroski during a recent luncheon held at the Hyatt Place on the Riverfront in Wilmington.
delawarepublic.org
The Delaware Office of Statewide Autism Programs moves from the Christina School District to DOE
Statewide Autism Programs is now part of the Delaware Department of Education. The Delaware Office of Statewide Autism Programs became part of DOE at the start of the year taking over administration of the state-funded program from the Christina School District. The change was made by the Delaware’s General Assembly...
delawarepublic.org
Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware grapples over leadership
The Lenape Indian Tribe of Delaware has become more visible in recent years, especially after receiving official state recognition in 2016. But less visible has been the behind-the-scenes battle over leadership of the tribe, a battle that remains unresolved and is now becoming more public. Delaware Public Media’s Paul Kiefer...
Delaware working to tackle racial disparity in student test scores made worse amid pandemic
While Delaware schools have dropped restrictions on students put in place due to the pandemic, the impact of COVID-19 is still evident in student test scores. A disparity among results for Black and Latino students also continues, as evidenced by standardized tests which are similar to or worse than pre-pandemic test scores.
Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – Jan. 22, 2023
Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Headlines Once more unto the breach: Osienski refiles marijuana bills Carney: State will focus on jobs, schools, safety Bill to add retirees to health panels passes Senate Meet the Learning Collab’s 3 parent representatives Culture Cab student plays Young Simba in ‘Lion King’ on Broadway ... Read More
delawarebusinessnow.com
Briefing takes note of lead role of fentanyl in 515 suspected overdose deaths
This week, Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long, along with top leaders from the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services and Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security held a briefing on suspected drug overdose deaths in the state. The event included the announcement of an opioid response center. In 2021,...
delawarevalleynews.com
PA State Trooper Arrested For Violent Road Rage In Chester
PA State Trooper David Levy is on the wrong side of the law, facing very serious charges. Reckless Endangering, simple assault and gun charges, police in Kennett Twp. said. The incident happened while Levy was off duty on December 28, 2022. just before 5:00 PM. he was driving on Route 1, near Longwood Gardens.
NJ Attorney General's Office investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Deptford Township
The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is investigating a fatal police-involved shooting in Deptford Township.
Delaware police officer cleared in fatal shooting as new deadly force law put to first test
Delaware strengthened its law governing police use of deadly force in 2021 to hold officers to a higher standard when they shoot at a suspect. Instead of avoiding prosecution by simply saying the officer believed they or someone else was in imminent danger, under the new law the officer’s actions are judged against what a reasonable officer would have done in the same situation.
WGMD Radio
Delaware Unemployment Unchanged in December
Delaware’s unemployment rate was unchanged from November to December at 4.4% while the national average dropped from 3.6% in November to 3.5% in December. In Sussex County unemployment increased by 1 tenth of a percent in December. The Delaware Department of Labor says the state’s Labor Participation Rate fell to 60.2 – a decrease of 1 percentage point from a year ago. Sectors with the greatest hourly wage growth include Professional & Business Services, Trade, Transportation & Utilities and Construction.
local21news.com
Missing York Co. man found dead in Delaware state
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Red Lion native has been found dead in Delaware according to Pennsylvania State Police. Daniel Hesketh, 38-years-old, was last seen Jan. 14 in Colerain Township in Lancaster County. On Thursday, Jan. 19, Delaware State Police started an investigation into a dead man found...
delawarepublic.org
DE Attorney General announces charges in 2015 murder of 16-year-old Jordan Ellerbe
Delaware law enforcement officials announce an arrest is made for the 2015 murder of 16-year-old Jordan Ellerbe. Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings and Wilmington Police Chief Wilfredo Campos said 24-year-old Oliver “Butter” Henry has been charged with first-degree murder in the case. Campos said Ellerbe’s murder fueled conflict...
Cape Gazette
Westside Family Healthcare CEO to retire
Westside Family Healthcare President and CEO Lolita Lopez recently announced her plan to retire, effective Saturday, July 1. Westside’s board of directors has named current Chief Operating Officer Chris Fraser as Westside’s next CEO. “For 33 years, I have had the honor of a lifetime to lead and...
