Dennis Mattinson, Weather 01-23-2023
Wind was the name of the game yesterday and it’s still blustery today. As that dry back door front pushes thru, winds should subside later today, as it drops down around the AZ/MX border. Along with this, cold temps through the area, with lows struggling to reach the low / mid 20s in the Owens Valley. Very cold wind chill temps are expected tonight in both Inyo and Mono Counties. Updates on Tuesday, for the rest of the week.
Learn to Protect Your Home from Wildfire – The Time to Take Preventive Measures is Now
With wildfires posing an ever-present threat throughout California, taking pre-emptive actions to protect your home and property is more important than ever. In an effort to arm residents with the knowledge and tools necessary to take preventive measures, the California Native. Plant Society-Bristlecone Chapter, County of Inyo, and UC Cooperative...
Cayucos man accused of holding a woman hostage, abuse
A 52-year-old Cayucos man is facing charges of domestic violence and false imprisonment after he allegedly held a woman hostage and repeatedly beat her, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office formally charged Jonathan Riester with multiple felony counts of domestic violence and...
Bishop Lady Broncos Soccer Team Brings Home a Win January 21, 2023
On Saturday, January 21, 2023 the Bishop Lady Broncos traveled to play the California City Ravens in California City. Alyssa Buchholz started the charge by putting the ball in the back of the net when she received a pass from Brooklyn Braaten. Ellie Crall scored the second goal of the first half from a pass from Kenia Gonzalez. First half ended with a score of 2 to 0.
