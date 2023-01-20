ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Dolphins spotted in Bronx River

By Amy Yensi, Video credit: Amy Yensi, Aliza Chasan
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W33IZ_0kKlmKnA00

BRONX (PIX11) — It’s a welcome sight for city and animal lovers. Dolphins swam through the Bronx River this week, the Parks Department tweeted on Wednesday.

The department shared a video originally filmed by Nick Banco. The Parks Department welcomed Banco’s video as great news. In a tweet, the department explained the dolphins’ presence showed a “decades-long effort to restore the river as a healthy habitat is working.”

“We encourage you to welcome these dolphins to the Boogie Down! Make sure that they’re comfortable during their visit by giving them space and not disturbing them,” the department tweeted.

Researchers study dolphins in the waters around New York

Assemblyman Kenny Burgos said he planned to visit.

“Cancelling my entire schedule tomorrow to go dolphin sighting in the district,” he tweeted . “Pull up.”

Banco wondered what the dolphins were doing in the Bronx River in his Instagram post. Per the Parks Department, the dolphins likely swam there in search of fish. The river is restocked with fish each year to restore it.

Dolphins have been spotted in the East River and in Flushing Bay in recent years.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

RentHop: Bronx has highest number of heating complaints

A new report reveals that the Bronx has the highest number of complaints about a lack of heat in homes. The report from RentHop broke down 311 calls and found that the borough had by far the most heat complaints of any borough this winter. While the report says heat...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Lottery players win thousands in Bronx, Queens, Manhattan

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lottery players in the Bronx, Queens and Manhattan together took home more than $80,000 in winnings from Friday and Saturday Take 5 drawings.  The biggest winner, a $42,157 ticket, was sold for the Friday Take 5 Evening drawing, lottery officials said. It was bought at Super Spring Grocery Corp., located at […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Graffiti-covered 191st Street subway tunnel painted over

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — Community members who’ve long advocated for a clean-up of trash and drug needles in a subway tunnel were dismayed to discover the graffiti-covered walls were painted over during the weekend. The walls of the approximately 900-foot-long tunnel at the 191st Street station were painted white. Councilmember Carmen De La Rosa […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thenationalnews.com

Dolphins seen swimming in New York City's Bronx River

Environmental groups said on Thursday that they had seen dolphins frolicking in one of New York City's rivers. "It’s true. Dolphins were spotted in the Bronx River this week," the New York City Parks Department exclaimed in a tweet. "This is great news. It shows that the decades-long effort...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Yonkers, NY

Yonkers boasts natural and cultural attractions that blend well within its enigmatic urban landscape. It is one of the best cities in Westchester County, New York, to enjoy the best of both worlds. The places of interest along the historic Hudson River are undoubtedly on top of that list. Still,...
YONKERS, NY
PIX11

Teenage boy stabbed to death in Coney Island: NYPD

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy died Saturday after a group of teens chased and stabbed him in Brooklyn on Friday, police said. Around six teens chased Nyheem Wright, an NYPD official said. He was found critically wounded on Mermaid Avenue near West 30th Street. The teen succumbed to his injuries at the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

New York Islanders celebrate 50th season

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The Islanders are on the ice for their 50th Season. Seventy alums are celebrating the team’s achievements at The River Cafe in Brooklyn. PIX11 Sports reporter Perry Sook has more in the video player.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Famous peacocks are leaving New York City

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — The birds are ready to fly the coop.  For more than two decades, three peacocks have been residents at the Cathedral of Saint John the Devine on the Upper West Side. Their retirement was announced this week. “Over the years, the Cathedral has cared for the three birds with […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Massive Mega Millions jackpot generated over $70M for New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Even though the record-setting $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won in Maine, combined ticket sales in New York leading up to the January 13 drawing generated more than $70.6 million for public schools and lottery retailers. The Mega Millions jackpot began rolling to its record amount in October 2022, resulting […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Chick-fil-A hatches first Westchester location

Chick-fil-A’s quest for chicken sandwich dominance has reached Yonkers, where the fast food chain is set to open its first Westchester County location. The city’s planning board approved the eatery’s proposal for 2205 Central Park Avenue last week, the Daily Voice reported. Situated at the intersection of Route 100 and 10 Roxbury Drive, the restaurant is expected to include both a drive-thru and outdoor seating.
YONKERS, NY
PIX11

Artist and Amtrak unveil giant mural at Penn Station

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — It may be one of the last places you think of when you think of art and design, but Penn Station is in the midst of many improvement projects and art is a part.  Artist Derrick Adams was ready for the challenge. He knows the space as a commuter going between his […]
MANHATTAN, NY
News 12

FDNY: 17 injured in Williamsburg fire

A two-alarm fire in Williamsburg this morning injured 17 people, fire officials say. Firefighters responded to 265 Penn St. to battle the flames. Fire officials say they were able to put the fire under control within the hour. Seventeen people were injured with one in critical condition and three with...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn teen sneaker designer gets flood of support

NEW YORK (PIX11) — PIX11 News told you about Amira-Dior Traynham-Artis, a 14-year-old from Brooklyn who started her own sneaker line. Viewers fell in love with the ambitious and talented teenage CEO. After PIX11’s story, her mom said she received a flood of love on social media and has had meetings to collaborate with known […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Removal of Avenue of Puerto Rico street sign sparks outrage

NEW YORK -- The Puerto Rican community is demanding an investigation after a street sign in Brooklyn was taken down.The Avenue of Puerto Rico sign in Williamsburg was removed without explanation last week. It has since been put back.The community is outraged and believe the city is trying to erase Puerto Rican contributions and culture. They want answers from the mayor and Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez."I smell bigotry from the DOT. If you know when a sign is going up, you should know when a sign is coming down. It's not a mistake," one person said."You will not come in our community and continue to dictate to us who and what and where we are going to be," another person said.City officials were invited but did not attend Saturday's protest.DOT officials say the sign was mistakenly taken down.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

62K+
Followers
15K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy