‘Member how she wore a wire due to her sense of patriotism?. If anyone could manage to sign a plea deal that did not require full cooperation in government investigations as a condition for staying out of prison, it would be Melahat Rafiei, who Voice of OC reported yesterday has signed a plea deal admitting a violation of 18 U.S.C. § 666, a federal law against bribery or theft concerning a program receiving federal funds. But I don’t think that Melahat — master of the less-than-half truth and smiling backstabbing double-dealer that she is — will have been able to pull off that feat. VOC quotes her lawyer as saying that the plea deal has no conditions as yet, and that conditions would be added at the time of Mehalat’s as-yet-unscheduled sentencing.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO