murfreesboro.com
Alene Biggs Corbitt Obituary
Alene Biggs Corbitt, age 72, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023. Born in Nashville, TN, she was the daughter of the late Charles Albert Biggs, Sr., and Katherine Lee Binkley Biggs. Mrs. Corbitt was also preceded in death by her two brothers, Charles Albert Biggs, Jr. who died as an infant, and Melvin Baxter “Butch” Biggs.
murfreesboro.com
Retha Jennings Johns Obituary
Retha Jennings Johns, age 97 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee died Friday, January 20, 2023, at Stones River Manor. She was a native of Rutherford County and a daughter of the late Irvin Jennings and Mary Bennett Jennings. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Dayton Johns; brothers, J.W. Jennings and Irvin Jennings; and two sisters, Willa Dean Jennings and Mary Elizabeth Jennings.
murfreesboro.com
MTSU Names Honorees, Speaker for Feb. 8 Unity Luncheon; Ticket Deadline Jan. 31
Middle Tennessee State University’s Black History Month Committee has selected the honorees for the 27th annual Unity Luncheon set for Feb. 8 on the Blue Raider campus. Coordinated through and hosted by the Office of Intercultural and Diversity Affairs, the Unity Luncheon is an MTSU tradition that has been around since 1996 where the university honors “unsung heroes” within the community during Black History Month.
murfreesboro.com
City Manager appoints Sam Huddleston as Assistant City Manager
City Manager Craig Tindall has appointed Sam Huddleston to serve as Assistant City Manager for Engineering and Economic Development in the City Manager’s Office. Huddleston has served as Executive Director for the reorganized Development Services Division since July 2018. Huddleston takes over for retiring Assistant City Manager Gary Whitaker who retired January 17, 2023, after 35 years of service.
murfreesboro.com
Missin Person: Acacia Crawford
Acacia Crawford, 13, was reported as a missing/runaway on January 18. She left her residence on her own and could possibly be in the N. Lakeshore Drive area of Murfreesboro. Crawford has been entered as missing in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database. If anyone sees Acacia Crawford or know where she can be located, please contact Detective Emily Speed at 629-201-5664.
murfreesboro.com
MTSU Special Educator Named Teacher of Year by Christian Education Foundation
Special education teacher and College of Education alumnus Marshall Ellson did not know at first that his school administrators had nominated him for the Herzog Foundation Christian Teacher of the Year award. “Our head of school let me know,” said Ellson who works as director of academic support and K-12...
murfreesboro.com
Murfreesboro Road Construction Projects for Jan 22-28
Oakland Court Development (Lokey Ave and Academy St) Expected Minor Lane Closures: Monday through Friday: Site construction work continues. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place. Brinkley Rd Improvement Project (between Blaze Dr and Timber Creek Dr) Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday: Roadway construction work continues on Brinkley Rd....
murfreesboro.com
Central Magnet School Continues Success by Promoting Culture of Focus
When it comes to success, Central Magnet School has a lot to offer students in academics and extracurricular opportunities. But according to principal Dr. John Ash, that’s not what makes the school unique. “What makes us unique is our teachers and students,” Ash said. “They are extremely focused and...
