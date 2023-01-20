ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KREX

The people vs Brian Cohee: Day 2

21-year-old Brian Cohee who is being accused of brutal murder and the dismemberment of a Grand Junction homeless man has pleaded not guilty because of insanity. The three-week trial kicked off Tuesday, and with jury selection finished, opening statements began.
MESA COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

Jury selected in Brian Cohee II murder trial

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Jury selection in the trial of Brian Cohee II ended Tuesday afternoon, the next step in a case that previously saw Cohee plead guilty by reason of insanity. Opening statements were slated for 3 p.m. the same day. Due to the fact that Cohee plead...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

New Chief of Police named in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Matt Smith has been selected as the new Chief of Police in Grand Junction. “The national search for a new Chief of Police was a comprehensive one. In addition to the standard application review and background check, the process included opportunities for police department personnel and the community to meet each candidate and ask questions,” said Greg Caton, city manager. “We were impressed with the caliber of candidates, and felt the process was key to determining the most qualified candidate to take on this important role for our city.”
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Three arrested, 5,000 Fentanyl pills found by GJPD

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Three people were arrested in Grand Junction after police attempted to make contact with a vehicle for a traffic stop. On Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, officers with the Grand Junction Police Department attempted a traffic stop near G Road and 27 Road when the vehicle fled from police.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

$50,000 of stolen property recovered in Montrose

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office completed a search warrant on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 that resulted in a hefty recovery. The investigation launched after two separate burglaries, one on Jan. 11 and the other on Jan. 16. Over $50,000 of firearms, tools, precious metals, family...
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO
KREX

Brian Cohee’s mom takes the stand

Emotions were high in courtroom 11 on Thursday while Terri Cohee took the witness stand reliving the horrific moments from nearly two years ago when she discovered a human head in her son's closet.
MESA COUNTY, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Regal Cinemas Closing Two Colorado Theater Locations

At least 39 more Regal Cinemas movie theaters are closing across the nation including two in Colorado. The COVID-19 pandemic was devastating to the movie industry and it's possible it will never fully recover. Cineworld, the parent company of Regal filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy four months ago and is closing 39 more theater locations across the country.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

UPDATE: Colorado Highway 82 westbound reopens outside Carbondale

UPDATE 6:45 P.M. SATURDAY, JAN. 21: Colorado Highway 82 westbound has reopened. Colorado Highway 82 is closed following a wreck at mile marker 8 near Carbondale, a Garfield County alert states. There is currently no estimate for when it will reopen. Support Local Journalism. Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield...
CARBONDALE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Six arrested after multiple law enforcement agencies serve stolen vehicle warrant near Silt

Multiple stolen vehicles, over a pound of methamphetamine and four firearms were discovered Thursday after the Rifle Police Department and other law enforcement agencies served a stolen vehicle warrant on a property near Silt, a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office news release states. Responding law enforcement agencies also included the...
RIFLE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Ukrainian doctor visits Rifle’s Grand River Health, seeking medical supplies and medicine for front line

Two Grand River Health doctors and their families went to Ukraine less than two months after Russia invaded. They brought with them medical supplies, $4,000 worth of pharmaceuticals and loads of critical knowledge. Doctors Michael Duehrssen and Heath Cotter taught young Ukrainian combatants how to field dress wounds. They treated...
RIFLE, CO
99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction Colorado Is Setting Their Thermostats at These Temperatures

Grand Junction, Colorado's nighttime temperatures are hanging out in the teens, and they're only getting lower. At what temperature are we setting our thermostats?. Times are a bit chilly, and the week of January 23, 2023, sees us dropping down into the single digits. The colder temperatures approaching, I asked on Facebook, " "At what temperature are you currently setting your thermostat?" Here's what you had to say.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
oandbnews.com

Students plan rally over allegations of abuse against GJHS teacher

Editor’s Note: The Orange & Black has chosen not to name the accused or report specific allegations as no party has been charged with a crime. The organizer of the walkout willingly shared their name for publication. This is the beginning of the Orange & Black newspaper’s coverage on the ongoing situation.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Scattered snow continues in the mountains, some sunshine in the valleys

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After some overnight clouds, skies have been clearing out through the morning across the lower elevations of the Western Slope, including Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose. Some light snow fell earlier this morning along the western side of the region, primarily along the Colorado and Utah state line. Scattered snow continues in the higher elevations of the region over the next couple of days while we’ll continue to see a mixture of sun and clouds in the valleys.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Clifton main line water leak

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Western Slope Now has just received a report of a water main line leak in Clifton. Officials with the Clifton Water District report repair crews responded to a water main line leak at approximately 4:30 p.m. on 31 Road between F and F 1/2 Rd. The water leak has been […]
CLIFTON, CO
nbc11news.com

Brief round of snowfall closing out the weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Throughout the day, we saw plenty of sunshine across the Western Slope. Dry conditions have persisted throughout the Western Slope, but snowfall was present in other areas of the state. Out towards the Front Range and Foothills around the afternoon to evening hours, another round of snowfall moved in and will taper off overnight. Clear skies will continue across the Western Slope tonight, with temperatures staying in the mid-teens for Grand Junction and Montrose.
