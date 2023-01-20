GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Matt Smith has been selected as the new Chief of Police in Grand Junction. “The national search for a new Chief of Police was a comprehensive one. In addition to the standard application review and background check, the process included opportunities for police department personnel and the community to meet each candidate and ask questions,” said Greg Caton, city manager. “We were impressed with the caliber of candidates, and felt the process was key to determining the most qualified candidate to take on this important role for our city.”

