The people vs Brian Cohee: Day 2
21-year-old Brian Cohee who is being accused of brutal murder and the dismemberment of a Grand Junction homeless man has pleaded not guilty because of insanity. The three-week trial kicked off Tuesday, and with jury selection finished, opening statements began.
nbc11news.com
Jury selected in Brian Cohee II murder trial
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Jury selection in the trial of Brian Cohee II ended Tuesday afternoon, the next step in a case that previously saw Cohee plead guilty by reason of insanity. Opening statements were slated for 3 p.m. the same day. Due to the fact that Cohee plead...
nbc11news.com
New Chief of Police named in Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Matt Smith has been selected as the new Chief of Police in Grand Junction. “The national search for a new Chief of Police was a comprehensive one. In addition to the standard application review and background check, the process included opportunities for police department personnel and the community to meet each candidate and ask questions,” said Greg Caton, city manager. “We were impressed with the caliber of candidates, and felt the process was key to determining the most qualified candidate to take on this important role for our city.”
nbc11news.com
Three arrested, 5,000 Fentanyl pills found by GJPD
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Three people were arrested in Grand Junction after police attempted to make contact with a vehicle for a traffic stop. On Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, officers with the Grand Junction Police Department attempted a traffic stop near G Road and 27 Road when the vehicle fled from police.
nbc11news.com
$50,000 of stolen property recovered in Montrose
MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office completed a search warrant on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 that resulted in a hefty recovery. The investigation launched after two separate burglaries, one on Jan. 11 and the other on Jan. 16. Over $50,000 of firearms, tools, precious metals, family...
coloradopolitics.com
They were told their mother's death was peaceful. It was all a lie. Questions persist about Colorado's oversight of assisted living industry
Donna Golden had slipped into pajamas and was watching the news the night it all began. She was exhausted. The heat had been excruciating that day, topping 100 degrees in Grand Junction and prompting the National Weather Service to issue its first-ever excessive heat warning for the region. A little...
Brian Cohee’s mom takes the stand
Emotions were high in courtroom 11 on Thursday while Terri Cohee took the witness stand reliving the horrific moments from nearly two years ago when she discovered a human head in her son's closet.
Regal Cinemas Closing Two Colorado Theater Locations
At least 39 more Regal Cinemas movie theaters are closing across the nation including two in Colorado. The COVID-19 pandemic was devastating to the movie industry and it's possible it will never fully recover. Cineworld, the parent company of Regal filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy four months ago and is closing 39 more theater locations across the country.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
UPDATE: Colorado Highway 82 westbound reopens outside Carbondale
UPDATE 6:45 P.M. SATURDAY, JAN. 21: Colorado Highway 82 westbound has reopened. Colorado Highway 82 is closed following a wreck at mile marker 8 near Carbondale, a Garfield County alert states. There is currently no estimate for when it will reopen. Support Local Journalism. Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Six arrested after multiple law enforcement agencies serve stolen vehicle warrant near Silt
Multiple stolen vehicles, over a pound of methamphetamine and four firearms were discovered Thursday after the Rifle Police Department and other law enforcement agencies served a stolen vehicle warrant on a property near Silt, a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office news release states. Responding law enforcement agencies also included the...
Bedrock Colorado is a Real Place and Was Featured in a ‘90s Movie
Colorado has a lot of small, old, and sometimes abandoned towns. However, did you know that there's a town named Bedrock in Colorado that was featured in a popular '90s movie? Let's take a look at the real-life town of Bedrock, Colorado. What is Bedrock Colorado?. Bedrock, Colorado is pretty...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Ukrainian doctor visits Rifle’s Grand River Health, seeking medical supplies and medicine for front line
Two Grand River Health doctors and their families went to Ukraine less than two months after Russia invaded. They brought with them medical supplies, $4,000 worth of pharmaceuticals and loads of critical knowledge. Doctors Michael Duehrssen and Heath Cotter taught young Ukrainian combatants how to field dress wounds. They treated...
Grand Junction Colorado Is Setting Their Thermostats at These Temperatures
Grand Junction, Colorado's nighttime temperatures are hanging out in the teens, and they're only getting lower. At what temperature are we setting our thermostats?. Times are a bit chilly, and the week of January 23, 2023, sees us dropping down into the single digits. The colder temperatures approaching, I asked on Facebook, " "At what temperature are you currently setting your thermostat?" Here's what you had to say.
oandbnews.com
Students plan rally over allegations of abuse against GJHS teacher
Editor’s Note: The Orange & Black has chosen not to name the accused or report specific allegations as no party has been charged with a crime. The organizer of the walkout willingly shared their name for publication. This is the beginning of the Orange & Black newspaper’s coverage on the ongoing situation.
Grand Junction Homeless Dog Finally Gets Adopted After 140 Days
Four times was a charm for a homeless dog in Grand Junction who had to wait a long time to find his forever home. Karma is a 10-year-old dog that spent 140 days waiting to be adopted at Roice-Hurst Humane Society. Four times she was included in our pets of the week feature, but a loving home was elusive. It seemed hopeless. Happily, that has all changed.
nbc11news.com
Scattered snow continues in the mountains, some sunshine in the valleys
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After some overnight clouds, skies have been clearing out through the morning across the lower elevations of the Western Slope, including Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose. Some light snow fell earlier this morning along the western side of the region, primarily along the Colorado and Utah state line. Scattered snow continues in the higher elevations of the region over the next couple of days while we’ll continue to see a mixture of sun and clouds in the valleys.
KJCT8
High Xcel bills caused huge increase in people applying for help
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - People paying their gas bills were hit with some sticker shock as wholesale natural gas prices hit a peak. High bills led to a huge increase in the number of people who say they need help paying their bills. One nonprofit says it saw a...
Clifton main line water leak
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Western Slope Now has just received a report of a water main line leak in Clifton. Officials with the Clifton Water District report repair crews responded to a water main line leak at approximately 4:30 p.m. on 31 Road between F and F 1/2 Rd. The water leak has been […]
Grand Junction Horizon Drive Restaurant Has Closed Forever
A chain restaurant on Horizon Drive in Grand Junction, Colorado has shut down, taken down its sign, and closed its doors forever. The next time you crave a skillet, you'll have to set a course for the other Grand Junction location. Another Horizon Drive Restaurant Closes. As of last Sunday,...
nbc11news.com
Brief round of snowfall closing out the weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Throughout the day, we saw plenty of sunshine across the Western Slope. Dry conditions have persisted throughout the Western Slope, but snowfall was present in other areas of the state. Out towards the Front Range and Foothills around the afternoon to evening hours, another round of snowfall moved in and will taper off overnight. Clear skies will continue across the Western Slope tonight, with temperatures staying in the mid-teens for Grand Junction and Montrose.
