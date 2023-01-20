ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iredellfreenews.com

Town of Mooresville hires new Building Permitting & Inspections director

Tommy Rowland as the new Building Permitting & Inspections director for the Town of Mooresville. Rowland has more than 22 years of experience of building inspection experience in North Carolina. Most recently, he served as the mechanical/plumbing code administrator for Mecklenburg County. He previously worked with the City of Gastonia and the City of Hickory.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WCNC

Rowan-Salisbury Schools considering some changes to its school calendar

SALISBURY, N.C. — Rowan-Salisbury Schools are discussing new calendar options for the 2023-2024 school year. The school district wants to start early on Aug. 19 and end on May 22. There are certain schools and districts that are allowed to start early due to certain programs, and Rowan-Salisbury is one of those districts.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Luxury mixed-income apartment community coming to Uptown

CHARLOTTE — A new luxury apartment complex that will feature affordable housing is coming to Uptown Charlotte. Inlivian and the Urban Atlantic Secure Innovative secured a $84 million debt and public financing package to build a luxury mixed-income apartment community that be called “Trella Uptown.”. CVS Health recently...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

1 man dies in Kannapolis shooting

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — An investigation is underway after police say a person was killed in a shooting on Sunday. According to the Kannapolis Police Department, officers were called to a parking lot on Pacific Court on Sunday around 1:15 p.m. At the scene, police found Isaiah Lorenzo Martinez, 18,...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WCNC

Gaston County man wins $250,000 playing the lottery

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Gaston County man had a tough time sleeping on Saturday after a $5 scratch-off purchase revealed a $250,000 prize. “I was just trying to figure out if I was dreaming or something,” Paul Cobler Jr. said. “I could barely sleep after it happened.”
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

1 dead in crash northwest of Gastonia

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. — One person was killed in a crash Monday on a rural road between Gastonia and Bessemer City. The crash happened Monday morning on White Jenkins Road. Gastonia Emergency Medical Services confirmed to Channel 9 that one person died in the crash. The victim hasn’t been...
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

Police ask for information about deadly hit-and-run in Boiling Springs

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — The Boiling Springs Police Department is asking the public for information about a deadly hit-and-run that happened Friday evening. Officers responded to the intersection of North Main Street and Woodland Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. A pedestrian was found injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, the victim died of their injuries.
BOILING SPRINGS, NC
firefighternation.com

SUV Topples MD Hospital Parking Garage Deck

Salisbury firefighters responded to a partial collapse of a hospital parking garage early Sunday morning. The incident took place at about 4 a.m. at the Tidal Health Hospital parking garage. An SUV in the garage struck a retaining wall, triggering the collapse, Salisbury Career Fire Fighters Local 4246 reports via Facebook.
SALISBURY, NC
WTVW

Airport board recommends flight to Charlotte

Mental health expert weighs in on dealing with trauma. Mental health expert weighs in on dealing with trauma. Dispatchers react to chaos during Walmart shooting. Dispatchers react to chaos during Walmart shooting. Evansville Wing Festival returns for 5th year. Evansville Wing Festival returns for 5th year. Gas station robbed at...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Rock Hill Police searching for suspects after tobacco shop robbery

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill Police Department is investigating a strong-arm robbery that occurred Saturday night, at Smokers Cabinet on Oakdale Avenue. RHPD officers responded to the 100 block of Oakdale Avenue on Saturday, following the call of a strong-arm robbery at Smokers Cabinet. For the latest breaking...
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

Why are major companies laying off thousands of employees?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why are major companies laying off thousands of their employees?. So far this month, we've seen at least 48,000 job cuts announced by companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Meta and others. Those cuts come as employment in the US remains strong with over 200,000 jobs added in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Christ the King High School unveils new $6.6 million gymnasium

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Christ the King Catholic High School hosted the grand opening of its $6.6 million Fulford Athletic and Activity complex on Thursday. More than 500 people gathered at the high school in Huntersville as Bishop Peter Jugis cut the ribbon and blessed the new facility with holy water. The ceremony also included tours of the new complex, band, and student singers.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

