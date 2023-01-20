Read full article on original website
Town of Mooresville hires new Building Permitting & Inspections director
Tommy Rowland as the new Building Permitting & Inspections director for the Town of Mooresville. Rowland has more than 22 years of experience of building inspection experience in North Carolina. Most recently, he served as the mechanical/plumbing code administrator for Mecklenburg County. He previously worked with the City of Gastonia and the City of Hickory.
Rowan-Salisbury Schools considering some changes to its school calendar
SALISBURY, N.C. — Rowan-Salisbury Schools are discussing new calendar options for the 2023-2024 school year. The school district wants to start early on Aug. 19 and end on May 22. There are certain schools and districts that are allowed to start early due to certain programs, and Rowan-Salisbury is one of those districts.
'Low-cost rental housing in Charlotte is fast disappearing,' Church community addressing affordable housing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A local church community is seeking solutions in addressing the affordable housing crisis in the Queen City. First Presbyterian Church of Charlotte hosted a faith-in-housing summit Sunday afternoon. It brought together several affordable housing experts from the area. As the Charlotte population continues to grow so...
Luxury mixed-income apartment community coming to Uptown
CHARLOTTE — A new luxury apartment complex that will feature affordable housing is coming to Uptown Charlotte. Inlivian and the Urban Atlantic Secure Innovative secured a $84 million debt and public financing package to build a luxury mixed-income apartment community that be called “Trella Uptown.”. CVS Health recently...
1 man dies in Kannapolis shooting
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — An investigation is underway after police say a person was killed in a shooting on Sunday. According to the Kannapolis Police Department, officers were called to a parking lot on Pacific Court on Sunday around 1:15 p.m. At the scene, police found Isaiah Lorenzo Martinez, 18,...
'We’re basically homeless' | Seniors evacuated after flooding still in limbo with no future housing options nailed down
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of Magnolia Senior Apartments residents are still in limbo after a busted pipe and flooding forced them out of their homes Christmas weekend. Displaced and with hotel fees covered through the end of the month, the big question is what’s next?. For weeks, these...
49 horses, 39 chickens recovered in animal cruelty investigation
MORGANTON, N.C. — A North Carolina woman is facing 23 counts of animal cruelty after dozens of neglected or abandoned animals were recovered across multiple properties this month, Burke County Animal Services Center announced Monday. A total of 49 miniature horses and 39 chickens are now in the hands...
Gaston County man wins $250,000 playing the lottery
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Gaston County man had a tough time sleeping on Saturday after a $5 scratch-off purchase revealed a $250,000 prize. “I was just trying to figure out if I was dreaming or something,” Paul Cobler Jr. said. “I could barely sleep after it happened.”
1 dead in crash northwest of Gastonia
BESSEMER CITY, N.C. — One person was killed in a crash Monday on a rural road between Gastonia and Bessemer City. The crash happened Monday morning on White Jenkins Road. Gastonia Emergency Medical Services confirmed to Channel 9 that one person died in the crash. The victim hasn’t been...
City of Charlotte loses one lawsuit, settles on second suit over water system fees with real estate developers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Water customers can expect a slight increase in their bills soon to help pay a six-figure settlement, but the city government says it still disagrees with the summary judgment made in the case. The utility provider confirmed on Friday it had reached a $106 million...
‘Sounded really close.’ Neighbors describe scene of North Carolina officer-involved shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – “We just got back in the house maybe two hours prior and uh just heard some shots.. some loud bangs as I can pretty much call it, and then after the second one I was like yeah that’s a gunshot… so you know like it sounded pretty close and […]
No one hurt after CMS bus involved in crash in Matthews, officials say
MATTHEWS, N.C. — No one was hurt after a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Matthews Monday morning, according to officials. According to CMS officials, bus 1964 was involved in the crash along Matthews-Mint Hill road after 7 a.m. and only one student was on board. No one was hurt, police said.
Police ask for information about deadly hit-and-run in Boiling Springs
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — The Boiling Springs Police Department is asking the public for information about a deadly hit-and-run that happened Friday evening. Officers responded to the intersection of North Main Street and Woodland Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. A pedestrian was found injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, the victim died of their injuries.
SUV Topples MD Hospital Parking Garage Deck
Salisbury firefighters responded to a partial collapse of a hospital parking garage early Sunday morning. The incident took place at about 4 a.m. at the Tidal Health Hospital parking garage. An SUV in the garage struck a retaining wall, triggering the collapse, Salisbury Career Fire Fighters Local 4246 reports via Facebook.
Airport board recommends flight to Charlotte
Mental health expert weighs in on dealing with trauma. Mental health expert weighs in on dealing with trauma. Dispatchers react to chaos during Walmart shooting. Dispatchers react to chaos during Walmart shooting. Evansville Wing Festival returns for 5th year. Evansville Wing Festival returns for 5th year. Gas station robbed at...
Rock Hill Police searching for suspects after tobacco shop robbery
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill Police Department is investigating a strong-arm robbery that occurred Saturday night, at Smokers Cabinet on Oakdale Avenue. RHPD officers responded to the 100 block of Oakdale Avenue on Saturday, following the call of a strong-arm robbery at Smokers Cabinet. For the latest breaking...
‘There’s no fear of God’: Bus stolen from church in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A church in Burke County is asking for the public’s help after its bus was stolen earlier this week. Surveillance video shows someone stealing a 50-passenger bus from Liberty Baptist Church near Hildebran on Tuesday night. Pastor Gene Gouge told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty...
York County land owner to honor 144 slave graves after discovery
A 200-year-old gravesite with nearly 150 buried slaves will soon become one of York County's newest historic locations.
Why are major companies laying off thousands of employees?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why are major companies laying off thousands of their employees?. So far this month, we've seen at least 48,000 job cuts announced by companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Meta and others. Those cuts come as employment in the US remains strong with over 200,000 jobs added in...
Christ the King High School unveils new $6.6 million gymnasium
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Christ the King Catholic High School hosted the grand opening of its $6.6 million Fulford Athletic and Activity complex on Thursday. More than 500 people gathered at the high school in Huntersville as Bishop Peter Jugis cut the ribbon and blessed the new facility with holy water. The ceremony also included tours of the new complex, band, and student singers.
