In an interview with Fightful, KiLynn King spoke about all the companies she’s worked for recently and her plans to return to NJPW and STARDOM. Here are highlights:. On working with multiple companies in recent months: “It’s the best because there’s always that crazy feeling in your brain when you start to back away from one place, you’re like, ‘Am I making the right choice? Is work going to come?’ There was a month period where I was like, ‘I don’t know.’ Then, thankfully, one booking happened and they all just took off. Yeah, I’ve been working a lot with NWA, I got to return to AEW and have that really cool two week, back- to-back moment. Then New Japan just happened recently. I got to wrestle Mayu Iwatani. Debut with STARDOM and New Japan with immediately a title match, I was like, ‘That’s really frickin’ cool,’ and actually I’m going to be returning [to] work with them next year.”

7 HOURS AGO