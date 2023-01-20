Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Various News: NJPW Rumble on 44th Street Available For Free, AEW Heels Meetup This Friday, Latest Look At Knock at the Cabin
– NJPW has released the entire Rumble on 44th Street event on Youtube for free. It features the following:. * NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship Match: Aussie Open vs. Motor City Machine Guns vs. Kevin Knight & The DKC. * KOPW 2022 New York City Street Fight: Shingo Takagi...
411mania.com
This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Schedule Includes Royal Rumble Festivities
WWE NXT (1/25/23) WWE This is Awesome 201: Most Awesome Royal Rumble Moments. The SmackDown LowDown – 12 p.m. ET (also available on free tier) WWE’s The Bump – 3 p.m. ET (also available on free tier) WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Kickoff – 7 p.m. ET (also...
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly Discussed Bringing Back Authors of Pain
WWE has reportedly talked about bringing the Authors of Pain back into the company. According to Fightful Select, Akam and Rezar have been discussed internally in regard to a potential return to the company. The AOP were big parts of the NXT roster before arriving on Raw, and were released...
411mania.com
John Hennigan vs. Willie Mack Added To MLW Superfight
Major League Wrestling has announced a match between John Hennigan and Willie Mack for MLW Superfight on February 4. The event happens at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Major League Wrestling today announced John Hennigan vs. Willie Mack at MLW SuperFight’23 on Saturday, February 4 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.
411mania.com
KiLynn King On Her Free Agent Status, Wanting To Work With Billie Starkz
KiLynn King is one of the more in-demand women’s wrestlers on the independent scene, and she recently discussed her free agent status and more. King spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for a new interview, and a few highlights from the discussion are below:. On getting her opportunity...
411mania.com
Possible Spoilers and Backstage Notes For Tonight’s WWE RAW
Fightful Select has several notes for tonight’s 30th anniversary episode of WWE RAW, which include possible spoilers for the event. – Several wrestlers were contacted about appearing but were unable to make it. This includes Tatanka, who publicly announced he wasn’t able to be there. – Kurt Angle...
411mania.com
NJPW Announces All Star Junior Festival For March
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the All Star Junior Festival for March 1, a special event with junior heavyweights that will be produced by Hiromu Takahashi. It will take place at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. Tickets are on sale now. The event will stream on NJPW World. In addition to New Japan, the other companies represented include:
411mania.com
WWE News: Zach Gowen Backstage At Smackdown, Dark Match From Show
– WWE alumnus Zach Gowan was backstage at this week’s WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that Gowan, who last worked for WWE in 2004, was visiting with his family at the show. – The dark match for the show saw Liv Morgan defeat Xia Li.
411mania.com
WWE News: Valhalla Praises WWE For Giving Her Moments With Her Son, More WWF Superstars Added To Peacock, Latest UpUpDownDown Video
– In a post on Twitter, Valhalla praised WWE for the respect they show to working mothers on their roster, and giving her memorable moments with her son. She wrote: “@WWE has been so great about me being a talent but more importantly a mother. Sharing moments like this with my son are something I will remember forever. Thank you. @WWEonFOX @TripleH”
411mania.com
The Miz Praises Stephanie McMahon For Her Work With WWE’s Charitable Efforts, More
Stephanie McMahon resigned from WWE earlier this month, and The Miz recently weighed in on the former co-CEO’s legacy. Miz was asked by TMZ about what Stephanie’s legacy will be now that she’s left the company, and you can see a couple of highlights below:. On Stephanie’s...
411mania.com
Gigi Rey Weighs In Om Her Experiences On AEW Dark
Gigi Rey has worked a number of bouts in AEW on Dark, and she recently shared her thoughts about the experience thus far. The indy star spoke with Love Wrestling for a new interview, and you can see some highlights below:. Gigi Rey is reflecting on her experience wrestling on...
411mania.com
2K Games Teasing Cover Superstar for WWE 2K23
As previously reported, WWE 2K223 is expected to be revealed next weekend on the same day as the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 event. 2K Games has been retweeting a number of clips of Twitter users and influencers teasing the cover star for WWE 2K23, so it looks like Superstar for WWE 2K23 will be revealed soon. The WWE Games account also tweeted that something is coming soon for 2K23.
411mania.com
KiLynn King Plans To Work More With NJPW and STARDOM This Year
In an interview with Fightful, KiLynn King spoke about all the companies she’s worked for recently and her plans to return to NJPW and STARDOM. Here are highlights:. On working with multiple companies in recent months: “It’s the best because there’s always that crazy feeling in your brain when you start to back away from one place, you’re like, ‘Am I making the right choice? Is work going to come?’ There was a month period where I was like, ‘I don’t know.’ Then, thankfully, one booking happened and they all just took off. Yeah, I’ve been working a lot with NWA, I got to return to AEW and have that really cool two week, back- to-back moment. Then New Japan just happened recently. I got to wrestle Mayu Iwatani. Debut with STARDOM and New Japan with immediately a title match, I was like, ‘That’s really frickin’ cool,’ and actually I’m going to be returning [to] work with them next year.”
411mania.com
Hall’s AEW Rampage Review 1.20.23
Commentators: Jim Ross, Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Chris Jericho. We’re still in California and this week’s Dynamite is going to be a bit tough to follow. There is a good chance that we are going to get some solid matches though, as tends to be the case around here. AEW Rampage can be rather fun when it comes to focusing on some of the lower-level stuff and that might be what happens again this week. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Cobra Kai Renewed For Sixth & Final Season
Netflix’s Cobra Kai is set to come to an end with its just-ordered sixth season. Netflix took to Twitter on Friday share an open letter from the Karate Kid series’ Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg in which they announce that the show has been renewed for a sixth run, which will be the show’s last.
411mania.com
AEW Dynamite Debut In Winnipeg Changes Dates Due To TV Schedule Revision
All Elite Wrestling has announced that the upcoming AEW Dynamite debut in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada has changed dates. The show was originally set for March 14, a Tuesday, but will now air on March 15 in the normal Wednesday timeslot. This is due to a change in the network TV broadcast schedule.
411mania.com
Six Matches Set For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling has announced six matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on Youtube. They include:. * Ari Daivari & Tony Nese vs. Big Fonz & Jordan Cruz. * The Butcher & The Blade vs. David McCallion & Richie Slade. * The Dark Order vs. Serpentico, Ryan...
411mania.com
Bray Wyatt Makes Return To Firefly Fun House On WWE SmackDown
Bray Wyatt returned to old stomping grounds on this week’s WWE Smackdown, showing up in the Firefly Fun House. Friday’s show saw Wyatt appear in a segment in the Fun House where he reunited with Mercy the Buzzard, Abby the Witch, Ramblin’ Rabbit, and Huskus. The segment...
411mania.com
John Cena References WWE 2K23 Cover Rumors On Instagram
Rumors floated around on social media last week that John Cena could be on the cover of WWE 2K23, and Cena alluded to the rumors in a Instagram post. Images of the upcoming game were shared on social media this week suggesting that Cena may be the cover artist, and the actor/WWE star posted a photo of a blank 2K23 cover to his Instagram account, as you can see below.
411mania.com
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 01.21.23: LA Knight Talks Puppets, More
-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. They get right to the headlines: Kevin Owens attacks Roman at the contract signing and hits a Stunner followed by a powerbomb through a table. More Men and Women declared for The Roya Rumble. So far, Ricochet is the only person that had to qualify.
