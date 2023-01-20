ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Montana lawmaker wants to revisit idea of reservations

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A white state lawmaker in Montana is questioning whether land set aside long ago for Native Americans should exist anymore. Republican Sen. Keith Regier is proposing asking Congress to study alternatives to reservations. The measure, submitted this week and riddled with racial stereotypes, is unlikely to pass and would have no practical effect if it did. But it’s causing tensions to surface at the Republican-controlled Montana Legislature that kicked off this week.
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

Biologist Cracks the Case in Why Some Grizzly Bears Mysteriously Have Missing Toes

“I did a number of things I never thought I was going to do as a scientist.” That’s how a Canadian biologist described his half-decade scientific quest to determine why some grizzly bears had mysteriously missing toes. Clayton Lamb is one of the premier wildlife scientists in the world. In addition to the academic research he publishes, he also does a great job sharing his work on social media.
KGW

Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici hit by car in Northwest Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Representative Suzanne Bonamici was walking with her husband in Northwest Portland Friday evening when she was struck by a car, according to a tweet from her Communications Director. Natalie Crofts posted that the congresswoman and her husband were crossing the street in a crosswalk at the...
PORTLAND, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Senator Ron Wyden Kicks Off 2023 with a Town Hall in Tillamook on January 8th

U.S. Senator Ron Wyden today announced he will have 11 open-to-all, in-person town halls between Jan. 7 and Jan. 20 for Oregonians in Clatsop, Tillamook, Lincoln, Clackamas, Linn, Lane, Polk, Marion, Yamhill, Multnomah and Washington counties. Heading into these first town halls of 2023, Wyden has held 1,027 town halls statewide in fulfillment of his pledge to hold at least one town hall each year in each of Oregon’s 36 counties. ...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy