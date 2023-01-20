Read full article on original website
Related
These Can Only Be Found In Two Places In The World And Idaho Is One Of Them
Idaho star garnets are a rare and beautiful gemstone that can be found only in the state of Idaho, in the United States. These garnets are known for their deep, purplish-red color and their bright, star-like shine when they are cut and polished.
Solar eclipse will bring ‘ring of fire’ to Oregon skies this year
Another solar eclipse is coming to the U.S., and once again it will cross over Oregon. But unlike the total solar eclipse of 2017, this year’s annular solar eclipse won’t completely block out the sun, leaving what’s known as a “ring of fire” in the sky on the morning of Oct. 14.
Montana lawmaker wants to revisit idea of reservations
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A white state lawmaker in Montana is questioning whether land set aside long ago for Native Americans should exist anymore. Republican Sen. Keith Regier is proposing asking Congress to study alternatives to reservations. The measure, submitted this week and riddled with racial stereotypes, is unlikely to pass and would have no practical effect if it did. But it’s causing tensions to surface at the Republican-controlled Montana Legislature that kicked off this week.
3 Idaho Animals You Can Milk and 13 Animals That You Shouldn’t
I'm just going to be straight up with you - I wish I could explain to you how my mind works but even I can't explain where the idea for this article came from. All I can tell you is that there are some animals you should milk... and there are some that you shouldn't.
Biologist Cracks the Case in Why Some Grizzly Bears Mysteriously Have Missing Toes
“I did a number of things I never thought I was going to do as a scientist.” That’s how a Canadian biologist described his half-decade scientific quest to determine why some grizzly bears had mysteriously missing toes. Clayton Lamb is one of the premier wildlife scientists in the world. In addition to the academic research he publishes, he also does a great job sharing his work on social media.
Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici hit by car in Northwest Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Representative Suzanne Bonamici was walking with her husband in Northwest Portland Friday evening when she was struck by a car, according to a tweet from her Communications Director. Natalie Crofts posted that the congresswoman and her husband were crossing the street in a crosswalk at the...
Nez Perce Tribe hunter hurt by ricocheted bullet while dressing bison he shot outside Yellowstone
Three agencies have ruled the incident that injured Jackson Wak Wak near Gardiner, Montana, an accident but are continuing to investigate.
Senator Ron Wyden Kicks Off 2023 with a Town Hall in Tillamook on January 8th
U.S. Senator Ron Wyden today announced he will have 11 open-to-all, in-person town halls between Jan. 7 and Jan. 20 for Oregonians in Clatsop, Tillamook, Lincoln, Clackamas, Linn, Lane, Polk, Marion, Yamhill, Multnomah and Washington counties. Heading into these first town halls of 2023, Wyden has held 1,027 town halls statewide in fulfillment of his pledge to hold at least one town hall each year in each of Oregon’s 36 counties. ...
Comments / 0