SHASTA - At California's largest reservoir, January's storms have delivered a blockbuster surge of water. The lake has been rising fast, and locals there are hoping for a whole lot more. Back in October, lodge owner Harold Jones gave KPIX a look at lake levels at his spot near Lakehead. While the water was actually up a bit from the previous year, the lake was just around 30 percent of capacity. Still, Jones was hopeful that a change of fortune could pay off quickly. "One good winter and the water will be pretty much back up to where these...

SHASTA LAKE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO