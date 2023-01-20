ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

ABC10

PG&E faces manslaughter counts, family urges court transparency

REDDING, Calif. — The family of eight-year-old Feyla McLeod, killed alongside her mother Alaina in the 2020 Zogg Fire, are asking a Shasta County judge to embrace more transparency as PG&E defends against criminal charges. The McLeod family called on Judge Bradley L. Boeckman to reconsider his Tuesday order...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

All road reopen in Redding after train fire

REDDING, Calif. 4:11 P.M. UPDATE - All roads are open in Redding following a train fire Thursday afternoon, according to the Redding Police Department. Officers said traffic was closed on Highway 273 in both directions at Wyndham Lane and Buenaventura Boulevard. Eastside Road was closed to traffic in both directions between Wyndham Lane and Breslauer Way.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding Fire Department names their Firefighter of the year 2022

REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Firefighter's Association announced that Engineer Lucas Johnson had been named 'Firefighter of the year by the Fire Department. After a vote by his fellow Firefighters, Johnson was awarded the honor. The Redding Firefighters Facebook page wrote, "Brother Johnson was selected by his peers because of his work ethic, personable demeanor, job performance, and his positive representation of the Department, Community, and Local."
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

5 pets die in Redding house fire

REDDING, Calif. - A house fire broke out while no people were home in Redding Friday morning, according to the Redding Fire Department. Firefighters responded to 2020 El Reno Lane shortly before 8 a.m. and found a single-story home with smoke coming from the attic. Crews learned no one was...
REDDING, CA
CBS San Francisco

Shasta Lake level rise thrills local recreation business operators

SHASTA - At California's largest reservoir, January's storms have delivered a blockbuster surge of water. The lake has been rising fast, and locals there are hoping for a whole lot more.  Back in October, lodge owner Harold Jones gave KPIX a look at lake levels at his spot near Lakehead. While the water was actually up a bit from the previous year, the lake was just around 30 percent of capacity. Still, Jones was hopeful that a change of fortune could pay off quickly. "One good winter and the water will be pretty much back up to where these...
SHASTA LAKE, CA
krcrtv.com

Man dead after jumping in front of a pickup truck on State Route 273, officials said

REDDING, Calif. — A man died in Redding late Saturday night after officials said he jumped in front of a pickup truck on State Route 273. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the incident occurred just before 11 p.m. on Saturday. They said the driver, 66-year-old Redding resident Clarence Odell, was driving a pickup truck about 50 mph southbound on State Route 273, just north of Metz Road.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Safety and modernization upgrades coming to a Red Bluff elementary school

RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Union Elementary School District celebrated its latest groundbreaking on a new classroom wing at Jackson Heights Elementary School Friday. The new project will bring four permanent classrooms, a library, more restrooms, a shaded area between the new wing and the rest of the campus plus more green space to Jackson Heights Elementary School.
RED BLUFF, CA
krcrtv.com

Icy roads cause multiple car crashes in Redding Thursday morning

REDDING, Calif. — Icy roads caused several collisions in the Redding area Thursday morning. Several crashes and rollovers were reported on Highway 44 near the Victor Avenue off-ramp, according to the CHP's incident-reporting page. At least one truck and another car veered off Highway 44 near Victor, with the...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Motorcyclist with suspended license leads police on 100mph chase in Corning

CORNING, Calif. — A Corning man was arrested on Monday night after police say he fled from them on his motorcycle, going more than 100mph. Officers with the Corning Police Department (CPD) patrolled Barham Ave. and Samson Ave. around 9:30 p.m. because of recent narcotics activity. They say 52-year-old Donald Whitehead rode up on his motorcycle to a house in the area also known for drug activity.
CORNING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Shasta County man arraigned on murder charge after deadly fight

REDDING, Calif. - A Redding man was arraigned in Shasta County Superior Court Wednesday for the murder of a customer at a local mini-mart. The Shasta County District Attorney's Office said that 46-year-old Shannon Rawlins pled not guilty to murder. His bail was set at one million dollars. Rawlins was...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Anderson Police Department implements program to help people with special needs

ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department will be maintaining a new program, SNAP, or Special Needs Alert Program. The program is designed to help police and fire first responders “in being more responsive during emergencies” for those with special needs within the City of Anderson. It will...
krcrtv.com

UPDATE: Red Bluff Police find missing teen

RED BLUFF, Calif. — UPDATE:. Per Red Bluff Police Abraham has officially been found safe. Red Bluff police are asking for the public's help locating a missing teen. According to police, 16-year-old Dejon Abraham is a suspected runaway. Abraham is described as being five feet and three inches. She...
RED BLUFF, CA
