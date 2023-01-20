Read full article on original website
PG&E manslaughter hearing begins with arguments, tree evidence
REDDING, Calif. — A team of lawyers for PG&E filed into criminal court in Shasta County on Wednesday, the first day of weeks of hearings on felony manslaughter charges against the company. The charges stem from the 2020 Zogg Fire, which PG&E admits was sparked by one of the...
PG&E faces manslaughter counts, family urges court transparency
REDDING, Calif. — The family of eight-year-old Feyla McLeod, killed alongside her mother Alaina in the 2020 Zogg Fire, are asking a Shasta County judge to embrace more transparency as PG&E defends against criminal charges. The McLeod family called on Judge Bradley L. Boeckman to reconsider his Tuesday order...
Glenn County Animal Control to fully transition to Tehama County in next 30 days
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - The Glenn County Animal Shelter Board of Supervisors, on Dec. 13, has approved an emergency ordinance and contract for animal sheltering services with Tehama County. Glenn County, in the next 30 days, will be transitioning away from Burnham’s Vet Clinic and will be using the Tehama...
All road reopen in Redding after train fire
REDDING, Calif. 4:11 P.M. UPDATE - All roads are open in Redding following a train fire Thursday afternoon, according to the Redding Police Department. Officers said traffic was closed on Highway 273 in both directions at Wyndham Lane and Buenaventura Boulevard. Eastside Road was closed to traffic in both directions between Wyndham Lane and Breslauer Way.
CHP: Man killed after jumping in front of a vehicle on Highway 273 in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The CHP is conducting an investigation after a man was hit and killed after jumping in front of a vehicle on Highway 273 north of Metz Road. CHP said the driver, Clarence Odell of Redding, was driving a GMC 1500 southbound on Highway 273 around 11 p.m. Saturday when he saw a man jump directly in front of his vehicle.
CHP holds first in-person driving seminar for adults 65 and older since the pandemic
REDDING. Calif. — This upcoming Thursday, January 26th, the ‘Age Well and Drive Safe’ presentation will be given at Simpson College for the first time in person since the pandemic. Since 2011, California Highway Patrol has given this presentation statewide to help provide older drivers tips for driving safe and longer.
Redding Fire Department names their Firefighter of the year 2022
REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Firefighter's Association announced that Engineer Lucas Johnson had been named 'Firefighter of the year by the Fire Department. After a vote by his fellow Firefighters, Johnson was awarded the honor. The Redding Firefighters Facebook page wrote, "Brother Johnson was selected by his peers because of his work ethic, personable demeanor, job performance, and his positive representation of the Department, Community, and Local."
5 pets die in Redding house fire
REDDING, Calif. - A house fire broke out while no people were home in Redding Friday morning, according to the Redding Fire Department. Firefighters responded to 2020 El Reno Lane shortly before 8 a.m. and found a single-story home with smoke coming from the attic. Crews learned no one was...
"Something needs to be done." East Redding residents express concern over transient camps
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — On Thursday morning, a fire at a homeless camp in east Redding brought frustrations to a head for some nearby residents. Just across from Shasta College, the camp where the fire ignited is one of several spread around the parcel of land, according to residents, and records indicate the property is privately-owned.
Shasta Lake level rise thrills local recreation business operators
SHASTA - At California's largest reservoir, January's storms have delivered a blockbuster surge of water. The lake has been rising fast, and locals there are hoping for a whole lot more. Back in October, lodge owner Harold Jones gave KPIX a look at lake levels at his spot near Lakehead. While the water was actually up a bit from the previous year, the lake was just around 30 percent of capacity. Still, Jones was hopeful that a change of fortune could pay off quickly. "One good winter and the water will be pretty much back up to where these...
Man dead after jumping in front of a pickup truck on State Route 273, officials said
REDDING, Calif. — A man died in Redding late Saturday night after officials said he jumped in front of a pickup truck on State Route 273. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the incident occurred just before 11 p.m. on Saturday. They said the driver, 66-year-old Redding resident Clarence Odell, was driving a pickup truck about 50 mph southbound on State Route 273, just north of Metz Road.
Safety and modernization upgrades coming to a Red Bluff elementary school
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Union Elementary School District celebrated its latest groundbreaking on a new classroom wing at Jackson Heights Elementary School Friday. The new project will bring four permanent classrooms, a library, more restrooms, a shaded area between the new wing and the rest of the campus plus more green space to Jackson Heights Elementary School.
Icy roads cause multiple car crashes in Redding Thursday morning
REDDING, Calif. — Icy roads caused several collisions in the Redding area Thursday morning. Several crashes and rollovers were reported on Highway 44 near the Victor Avenue off-ramp, according to the CHP's incident-reporting page. At least one truck and another car veered off Highway 44 near Victor, with the...
Motorcyclist with suspended license leads police on 100mph chase in Corning
CORNING, Calif. — A Corning man was arrested on Monday night after police say he fled from them on his motorcycle, going more than 100mph. Officers with the Corning Police Department (CPD) patrolled Barham Ave. and Samson Ave. around 9:30 p.m. because of recent narcotics activity. They say 52-year-old Donald Whitehead rode up on his motorcycle to a house in the area also known for drug activity.
Shasta County man arraigned on murder charge after deadly fight
REDDING, Calif. - A Redding man was arraigned in Shasta County Superior Court Wednesday for the murder of a customer at a local mini-mart. The Shasta County District Attorney's Office said that 46-year-old Shannon Rawlins pled not guilty to murder. His bail was set at one million dollars. Rawlins was...
Man arrested after admitting to breaking into snack bar at Burney Little League Park Saturday
BURNEY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that a man was arrested after admitting to breaking into the snack bar at the Burney Little League Baseball Park, at 37382 Bailey Ave., on Saturday at around 10:21 a.m. Deputies responded to Burney Little League Baseball Park after receiving...
Anderson Police Department implements program to help people with special needs
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department will be maintaining a new program, SNAP, or Special Needs Alert Program. The program is designed to help police and fire first responders “in being more responsive during emergencies” for those with special needs within the City of Anderson. It will...
UPDATE: Red Bluff Police find missing teen
RED BLUFF, Calif. — UPDATE:. Per Red Bluff Police Abraham has officially been found safe. Red Bluff police are asking for the public's help locating a missing teen. According to police, 16-year-old Dejon Abraham is a suspected runaway. Abraham is described as being five feet and three inches. She...
