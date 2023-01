A series of small earthquakes occurred in Portola Valley and Woodside within 24 hours of one another, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. None of the dozen or so earthquakes that occurred were over a 2.9 magnitude. Generally, earthquakes under a 3 are not felt by many people, with the USGS saying earthquakes at a 1 intensity are only felt “under especially favorable circumstances.” The majority of the earthquakes were under 2.5 intensity.

WOODSIDE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO