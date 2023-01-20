Read full article on original website
Randy Newquist – Notice of Passing
Randy Newquist, 67, of Crookston, MN, passed away at RiverView Health early Sunday morning, January 22, 2023. The Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home is assisting with funeral arrangements.
Bonnie R. Pokrzywinski -Notice of Passing
Bonnie R. Pokrzywinski, 86, formerly of East Grand Forks and Crookston, MN, passed away Sunday morning, January 22, 2023, in Valley Senior Living Grand Forks, ND, with loving family at her side. The Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home is assisting with funeral arrangements.
CROOKSTON VISITOR’S BUREAU COLLABORATES WITH PARKS AND RECS TO PREPARE FOR MARCH HOCKEY TOURNAMENTS
The Crookston Visitor’s Bureau (CVB) met Thursday morning inside the Crookston Inn. After the Call to Order, the board began the meeting by reviewing and approving the meeting minutes on December 22 and Treasurer Jess Bengtson’s report for the bills payable and the 2022 Year end Budget. Bengtson reported they had paid $83,882.64 in checking and $15,447.84 in MMA. They had withdrawn $89 for the website monthly, $24.54 for their cell phone plan, $250 for their ad on KROX’s website, $141.67 for mailing and social media ads, $783.67 for the payroll for November and December, $31.44 for quarterly taxes to the Minnesota Department of Revenue, $2,973.41 for the final payment to KVLY for radio commercials, and $28.80 for a check order from the American Federal Bank. She also noted they had two bills to approve: an $89 bill for their website’s monthly fee, two invoices to KROX and MACPB, and $37 to H&R Block for W2s for some of its members. She also reported that the lodging taxes were delayed by about two months. Bengtson then went into the actuals for their budget that had been updated at the end of the year. She reported they had deposited $74,130.52 in 2022 for their expected Lodging Tax but only received $55,945.26 for their total revenue. She then informed that they had budgeted $14,716 for their total General and Administrative expenses but spent an actual of $12,522.01. She also reported that they had budgeted $30,200 for their total marketing and promotion but had spent an actual of $31,894.51. These gave them a total income of $45,500, with their total expenses coming to $44,916, giving them a net income of $584. Bengtson reported they were still waiting for the final 2022 budgeting taxes, confirming the final tax expenses. The bureau approved the minutes and report unanimously.
CROOKSTON PIRATE WRESTLING FINISHES 5TH AT THIEF RIVER FALLS INVITE
TEAM SCORES – — 1. Bemidji – 241.5.
CROOKSTON PIRATE BOYS HOCKEY HOSTS LITTLE FALLS – ON RADIO AND VIDEO STREAM
The Crookston Pirates Boy’s Hockey team hosts the Little Falls Flyers in a Saturday matinee at the Crookston Sports Center in Crookston. Crookston is 2-13 on the season while Little Falls is 8-7-1. The game can be heard on KROX Radio, or by clicking listen live in the upper right-hand corner of the website. The game is also video streamed by clicking on the video below.
CROOKSTON PIRATE JAZZ AND KICK TEAMS FINISH 4TH AT CONFERENCE MEET
The Crookston Pirate Varsity dance team competed in the conference finals on Friday and had two great performances. The Jazz team took home 4th place, and kick ended tied for 3rd place. After the tie-breaker, the kick team finished fourth by .5 points! “There was an over 20 point increase from our lost competition in kick,” said Pirate Coach Grace Espinosa.
CROOKSTON CITY COUNCIL WILL MEET ON MONDAY TO APPROVE GRANT RELATING TO PROTECTING CITY’S DRINKING WATER SOURCE
The Crookston City Council will meet on Monday at 5:30 p.m. inside the City Hall Council Chambers. The Consent Agenda will include the approval of the City Council minutes from their meeting on January 9 and the approval of the City of Crookston Bills and Disbursements of $268,798.63. It will also include approving the Crookston Housing & Economic Development Authority (CHEDA) meeting agenda for their meeting on the same day, immediately following the City Council meeting. The Consent Agenda will also include a resolution designating the Crookston Times as the Official Newspaper for the year 2023, a dance permit for the University of Minnesota Crookston on the premises of the Crookston Eagles Club, and approve more 2023 Gas Fitting and Cement Licenses.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-JANUARY 23, 2023
The Northwest Regional Corrections reported the following arrests. Travis Clayton Johnson, 48, no address provided, for Possession of a pistol/assault weapon-conviction or adjudicated delinquent for crime of violence. Nicholas Paul Lenertz, 54, of Crookston, for 5th-Degree Assault. The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following calls over the weekend...
CROOKSTON BOYS BASKETBALL HOSTS WADENA-DEER CREEK – STREAMING
FIRST HALF – SECOND HALF –
SACRED HEART GIRL’S BASKETBALL VISITS WARREN-ALVARADO-OSLO IN SECTION 8A TILT
The Warren-Alvarado-Oslo Ponies Girl’s Basketball team will host the Sacred Heart Eagles tonight in a Section 8A tilt. The Ponies have had an up-and-down season and are now sitting at 7-8. Sacred Heart has also had some highs and lows and have a record of 7-6. The two teams met twice a year ago with Warren-Alvarado-Oslo winning both matchups. We will have the game on KROX Radio starting with the RiverView Health pregame show at 7:00 p.m. and the opening tip at 7:30 p.m. You can listen on 1260AM/105.7FM or 92.1FM in Grand Forks and East Grand Forks. You can also listen anywhere at any time by clicking Listen Live at the top of this page.
