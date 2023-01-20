A Grand Prairie man is now charged with the murder and kidnapping of a McKinney woman whose body was found buried near his home this week, online records showed Friday. Ocastor Ferguson, 32, has been jailed since Saturday on charges of kidnapping and arson in the disappearance of 33-year-old Kayla Kelley. Court records on Friday showed a murder charge was added after Kelley's body was found in a field along the 2800 block of Prairie Oak Boulevard, about one mile from his home in Grand Prairie.

MCKINNEY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO