NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
The 10 Best Cities to Buy a Home in 2023 Are All in the South
Even with rising homeownership costs squeezing out buyers, some real estate markets will remain hot in 2023, mostly due to their relative affordability compared with the rest of the U.S., a new forecast finds. The top places have something else in common, too: They're all located in the South. Based...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
2 Teens Critically Wounded in Shooting Outside Fort Worth Whataburger: PD
Two teenagers were critically wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon outside a fast food restaurant near Paschal High School in Fort Worth, police say. According to police, the shooting was reported shortly after 4 p.m. outside the Whataburger on the 2400 block of West Berry Street. A police spokesman confirmed two teenagers were in critical condition.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
COMING UP: Dallas Police Investigate Vulture's ‘Suspicious Death' at Dallas Zoo
COMING UP: The Dallas Police Department and officials with the Dallas Zoo are expected to provide an update on the investigation at 3 p.m. on Monday. Live video will appear in the player at the top of this page. Dallas police are investigating the death of a vulture in the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
1 Dead, 1 Wounded After Fight Among Teens Ends in Gunfire Outside Fort Worth Whataburger: PD
A 16-year-old boy is dead and a 17-year-old old girl critically wounded after a fight among a group of high schoolers ended in gunfire outside a Fort Worth Whataburger Friday afternoon, police say. According to police, the shooting was reported shortly after 4 p.m. outside the Whataburger on the 2400...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Rain and Yes, Possible Snow Expected Tuesday
Some much-needed moisture is on the horizon for North Texas. While precipitation starts as a cold rain, some snow will also mix in across the region. Before arriving in North Texas, Tuesday's storm system will dig deep into the Southwestern U.S. As it moves slowly toward Texas, rich Gulf moisture...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Two Arrested, One Wanted After Fatal Shooting Near Paschal High School Kills Student
Two people are in custody Monday and Fort Worth Police are looking for a third in connection with a fatal shooting that killed a 16-year-old high school student and injured another on Friday afternoon outside a Whataburger restaurant. Fort Worth Police said Monday morning that over the weekend investigators identified...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Police Responding to Officer-Involved Shooting, Department Confirms
Fort Worth police are responding to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday morning, according to the department. Fort Worth Police Department says the shooting happened in the 4900 block of Rutland Avenue. No further details have been released, but police are on the scene investigating the shooting. NBC 5 has...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Officer Shoots Man After Responding to Domestic Disturbance Call, Police
A Fort Worth Police officer shot a man Saturday afternoon while responding to a call in reference to a domestic disturbance. At about 12:20 p.m., Fort Worth police responded to the 4900 block of Rutland Avenue after receiving a call from a female resident stating that her brother was at the location threatening her with a handgun.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Murder Charge Added to Man Accused of McKinney Woman's Kidnapping
A Grand Prairie man is now charged with the murder and kidnapping of a McKinney woman whose body was found buried near his home this week, online records showed Friday. Ocastor Ferguson, 32, has been jailed since Saturday on charges of kidnapping and arson in the disappearance of 33-year-old Kayla Kelley. Court records on Friday showed a murder charge was added after Kelley's body was found in a field along the 2800 block of Prairie Oak Boulevard, about one mile from his home in Grand Prairie.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Police Asking for Help Identifying Truck's Driver in Fatal Hit-and-Run
Dallas Police are searching for the owner of a GMC pickup they say is involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash. The crash occurred in Dallas along South Marsalis Avenue at about 3:35 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Police said the driver of the truck, possibly a 2005-2010 GMC pickup, made an...
