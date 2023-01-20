ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

The 10 Best Cities to Buy a Home in 2023 Are All in the South

Even with rising homeownership costs squeezing out buyers, some real estate markets will remain hot in 2023, mostly due to their relative affordability compared with the rest of the U.S., a new forecast finds. The top places have something else in common, too: They're all located in the South. Based...
RALEIGH, NC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

2 Teens Critically Wounded in Shooting Outside Fort Worth Whataburger: PD

Two teenagers were critically wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon outside a fast food restaurant near Paschal High School in Fort Worth, police say. According to police, the shooting was reported shortly after 4 p.m. outside the Whataburger on the 2400 block of West Berry Street. A police spokesman confirmed two teenagers were in critical condition.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

COMING UP: Dallas Police Investigate Vulture's ‘Suspicious Death' at Dallas Zoo

COMING UP: The Dallas Police Department and officials with the Dallas Zoo are expected to provide an update on the investigation at 3 p.m. on Monday. Live video will appear in the player at the top of this page. Dallas police are investigating the death of a vulture in the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Rain and Yes, Possible Snow Expected Tuesday

Some much-needed moisture is on the horizon for North Texas. While precipitation starts as a cold rain, some snow will also mix in across the region. Before arriving in North Texas, Tuesday's storm system will dig deep into the Southwestern U.S. As it moves slowly toward Texas, rich Gulf moisture...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Murder Charge Added to Man Accused of McKinney Woman's Kidnapping

A Grand Prairie man is now charged with the murder and kidnapping of a McKinney woman whose body was found buried near his home this week, online records showed Friday. Ocastor Ferguson, 32, has been jailed since Saturday on charges of kidnapping and arson in the disappearance of 33-year-old Kayla Kelley. Court records on Friday showed a murder charge was added after Kelley's body was found in a field along the 2800 block of Prairie Oak Boulevard, about one mile from his home in Grand Prairie.
MCKINNEY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy