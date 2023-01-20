Read full article on original website
Harley Davidson honors community members in Lackawanna County
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A community recognition ceremony took place today in Lackawanna County. Electric City Harley Davidson in Dickson City honored American Legion Riders and Veterans' Promise along with the South Abington chief of police. Organizers say they all contributed to the local motorcycle community in a big...
Knox Mine disaster remembered in Luzerne County
PITTSTON, Pa. — Families walked along the Susquehanna River through Jenkins Township and Pittston City Sunday as they were reminded of the Knox Mine disaster 64 years ago that changed deep mining in northeastern Pennsylvania forever. “The river broke into the mines, it flooded a lot of the mines,...
Ski resort donates to first responders in Carbon County
CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — It's quiet now at the Lake Harmony Volunteer Fire Company in Kidder Township, but don't let that fool you. The volunteers go out on calls daily and responded to more than 400 calls last year. "We are the busiest fire company in the county, and...
Parades to celebrate St. Patrick slated in Scranton, Wilkes-Barre
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Diamond City will celebrate St. Patrick's Day with its annual parade this year. The mayor of Wilkes-Barre announced this year's parade will step off at 2 p.m. on March 12 in the city. Community organizers are welcome to participate free by contacting the city through...
Students encouraged to put civics knowledge to the test
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — You've heard of a spelling bee. But what about a competition centered around American democracy?. "It's testing kids in sixth, seventh, and eighth grade across the county on their civics knowledge and bringing some fun and excitement around civics," said Hilary Crow, vice president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.
Area pediatricians weigh in on new guidelines to treat childhood obesity
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Weight-loss medications and surgery are now recommended treatment options for teenagers struggling with severe obesity. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) released new guidelines this month. To parents of kids struggling with weight, these new treatment recommendations may sound extreme. But pediatricians Newswatch 16 talked to...
First day to file federal income tax
MOOSIC, Pa. — Monday, January 23, is the first day the Internal Revenue Service will accept and begin to process your return. The IRS promises things will be a little easier this year. It has 5,000 new employees, thanks to the inflation reduction act passed last year. Those people,...
Mining fundraiser held in Taylor
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Underground Miners hosted the meet and greet and dinner at the Union Craft House on North Main Street in Taylor Saturday afternoon. Underground Miners is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving Pennsylvania's coal mining heritage. "To us, the Brooks Mine is just another great little...
Luzerne County hires new Children and Youth overseer
Katrina Gownley will start work as Luzerne County’s Children and Youth administrator on Feb. 13, county Human Services Division Lynn Hil
Luzerne County announces personnel changes
Luzerne County will soon have a new director of Children and Youth Services but will now need a new director for the Department of Human Resources. In a recent county council meeting, Lynn Hill, head of the Human Services Division, informed council that Katrina Gownley will take over as the department head for children and youth services effective Feb. 13. In her 20-year career in child welfare, Gownley has held a number of roles, including intake caseworker, supervisor, director and administrator.
Bridal show held at University of Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Dozens of wedding professionals set up shop in the Byron Recreation Complex on the University of Scranton's campus. Whether you were just starting to plan or just finishing up, there was something for everyone. Many vendors offered special discounts and food samples. Organizers say shows like...
State grants awarded to improve playgrounds
TREMONT, Pa. — Jim Scheibly has lived in Tremont all his life and showed Newswatch 16 the playground he used to go to all the time as a kid. Now he works as the borough's road manager. He's 55 years old and says the playground equipment is older than he is.
Candidates for special election in central Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — This is not typically the time of year for political signs, but depending on where you live, you'll see them all over. There is a special election at the end of this month to replace State Senator John Gordner. Gordner resigned from office in November to...
Community weather announcements
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — PennDOT temporarily reduces the speed limit to 45 mph on several roadways in the region when weather conditions warrant. PennDOT alerts are available at 511PA.com. LACKAWANNA COUNTY. Employees under the Governor's jurisdiction who physically report to work in the Scranton State Office Building are authorized to...
Tax preparer sent to prison on fraud charge
SCRANTON, Pa. — A former Scranton tax preparer has been sentenced for tax fraud. Investigators say Donald Royce, 46, who now lives in Florida, drew up false tax returns for clients in 2014 and stole checks meant to pay the IRS and put them in his own account. After...
New study shows high cancer rates in northeast Pennsylvania
SCRANTON, Pa. — A five-year study conducted by the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute (NRCI) shows that our area has a higher rate of cancer compared to the rest of the country. Every year, the NRCI compares the cancer landscape of our area to that of the U.S. as a...
If you live in Jessup, here's how you can get some free dog food
JESSUP, Pa. — Borough officials in one Lackawanna County community are giving away free dog food. Pallets of dog food are stacked outside the Jessup borough building. Borough council members announced the freebies in a Facebook post, saying borough residents are welcome to come and get one bag for free during two four-hour periods Friday and Saturday until the food is gone.
Don't Waste Your Money: Fast food soda prices
‘Luzerne County Predator Catcher’ in Harrisburg. Monterey Park Mass Shooting: 8 a.m. news conference. Law enforcement and civic leaders addressed the mass shooting at a dance studio in Monterey Park, California that killed ten people and wounded at least ten others. Updates: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/ap-police-respond-to-reported-shooting-in-los-angeles-area-city/. Luzerne County, one man’s trash is...
Drought watch lifted for 5 Pa. counties
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced on Friday that a drought watch has been lifted for five Pennsylvania counties. After a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force, the drought watch was lifted for Carbon, Luzerne, Northampton, Potter, and Schuylkill counties. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection also said...
