Lackawanna County, PA

Newswatch 16

Knox Mine disaster remembered in Luzerne County

PITTSTON, Pa. — Families walked along the Susquehanna River through Jenkins Township and Pittston City Sunday as they were reminded of the Knox Mine disaster 64 years ago that changed deep mining in northeastern Pennsylvania forever. “The river broke into the mines, it flooded a lot of the mines,...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Students encouraged to put civics knowledge to the test

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — You've heard of a spelling bee. But what about a competition centered around American democracy?. "It's testing kids in sixth, seventh, and eighth grade across the county on their civics knowledge and bringing some fun and excitement around civics," said Hilary Crow, vice president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

First day to file federal income tax

MOOSIC, Pa. — Monday, January 23, is the first day the Internal Revenue Service will accept and begin to process your return. The IRS promises things will be a little easier this year. It has 5,000 new employees, thanks to the inflation reduction act passed last year. Those people,...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Mining fundraiser held in Taylor

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Underground Miners hosted the meet and greet and dinner at the Union Craft House on North Main Street in Taylor Saturday afternoon. Underground Miners is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving Pennsylvania's coal mining heritage. "To us, the Brooks Mine is just another great little...
TAYLOR, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Luzerne County announces personnel changes

Luzerne County will soon have a new director of Children and Youth Services but will now need a new director for the Department of Human Resources. In a recent county council meeting, Lynn Hill, head of the Human Services Division, informed council that Katrina Gownley will take over as the department head for children and youth services effective Feb. 13. In her 20-year career in child welfare, Gownley has held a number of roles, including intake caseworker, supervisor, director and administrator.
Newswatch 16

Bridal show held at University of Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Dozens of wedding professionals set up shop in the Byron Recreation Complex on the University of Scranton's campus. Whether you were just starting to plan or just finishing up, there was something for everyone. Many vendors offered special discounts and food samples. Organizers say shows like...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

State grants awarded to improve playgrounds

TREMONT, Pa. — Jim Scheibly has lived in Tremont all his life and showed Newswatch 16 the playground he used to go to all the time as a kid. Now he works as the borough's road manager. He's 55 years old and says the playground equipment is older than he is.
TREMONT, PA
WBRE

New Jessup resident gives away dog food

JESSUP BOROUGH, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new resident of the area donated six pallets of dog food to the Jessup Borough. Bringing the community a unique way to pay it forward. While the weather may have gone to the dogs Friday, Blue Buffalo helped make sure the dogs in Jessup were well-fed. “Well, blue […]
JESSUP, PA
Newswatch 16

Community weather announcements

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — PennDOT temporarily reduces the speed limit to 45 mph on several roadways in the region when weather conditions warrant. PennDOT alerts are available at 511PA.com. LACKAWANNA COUNTY. Employees under the Governor's jurisdiction who physically report to work in the Scranton State Office Building are authorized to...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Tax preparer sent to prison on fraud charge

SCRANTON, Pa. — A former Scranton tax preparer has been sentenced for tax fraud. Investigators say Donald Royce, 46, who now lives in Florida, drew up false tax returns for clients in 2014 and stole checks meant to pay the IRS and put them in his own account. After...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

If you live in Jessup, here's how you can get some free dog food

JESSUP, Pa. — Borough officials in one Lackawanna County community are giving away free dog food. Pallets of dog food are stacked outside the Jessup borough building. Borough council members announced the freebies in a Facebook post, saying borough residents are welcome to come and get one bag for free during two four-hour periods Friday and Saturday until the food is gone.
JESSUP, PA
pahomepage.com

Don't Waste Your Money: Fast food soda prices

‘Luzerne County Predator Catcher’ in Harrisburg. Monterey Park Mass Shooting: 8 a.m. news conference. Law enforcement and civic leaders addressed the mass shooting at a dance studio in Monterey Park, California that killed ten people and wounded at least ten others. Updates: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/ap-police-respond-to-reported-shooting-in-los-angeles-area-city/. Luzerne County, one man’s trash is...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Drought watch lifted for 5 Pa. counties

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced on Friday that a drought watch has been lifted for five Pennsylvania counties. After a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force, the drought watch was lifted for Carbon, Luzerne, Northampton, Potter, and Schuylkill counties. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection also said...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

