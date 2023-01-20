Fort Myers Beach residents face steep water bills while rebuilding after Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Some residents on Fort Myers Beach are receiving outrageous water bills without having access to water or even a home that is still standing. It’s another added headache to the already difficult rebuilding process.

Angela Dahl said she realized she was paying water bills through direct withdrawal for the last few months but only gained access to water a few weeks ago.

“With all the chaos, I guess I hadn’t looked at my bank statement carefully enough and I realized that I had a very large withdrawal out of my account for the end of December for water,” said Dahl.

Dahl lost her cottage completely, and her home still sits with damage.

“When I looked at the dates for it, it went from the end of September until the end of November… which at that period of time, we had absolutely no water and no way of getting water,” said Dahl.

Dahl is not alone. Many other residents posted on social media in the same situation. One person said they received a $1,500 bill for their home that is no longer there.

The town of Fort Myers Beach said, “Some property owners may have leaks or water running without their knowledge due to the damage caused by Ian, which has caused unusually large bills. If someone has an unusually large bill this could be the situation and they need to please contact the Utilities Department by email at [email protected].”

The town spokesperson does add that the utilities department is receiving high volumes of calls and emails, but the team is working to get back to everyone.

In the meantime, Dahl said she turned off her direct payments to avoid being mistakenly billed.