TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State coach Mike Norvell took a helicopter to see Chalil Cummings in Starke, Fla. this past week. A few days later, Cummings returned the favor by visiting FSU during the Seminoles' Junior Day. Sure, he didn't take a helicopter, but the drive to Tallahassee on Saturday does reflect reciprocated interest from the Class of 2024 athlete. Cummings appears to be a high priority for FSU as it turns its focus primarily to the 2024 recruiting cycle.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO