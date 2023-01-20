Read full article on original website
VP Harris forced attendees of her speech in Florida to sign a "attestation of vaccination" document.Sherif SaadTallahassee, FL
While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From TallahasseeTed RiversTallahassee, FL
Judge Refused to Dismiss Wire Fraud Charges Against Andrew GillumJavier ManjarresTallahassee, FL
Promising 2025 QB Luke Nickel takes in FSU visit
TALLAHASSEE -- Luke Nickel, a standout quarterback in the 2025 recruiting cycle, visited Florida State on Saturday for Junior Day. Nickel detailed his trip to Tallahassee below. Nickel, from Milton High in Alpharetta, Ga., was offered by quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz in October. This was his first visit to FSU...
FSU is making 2024 ATH Chalil Cummings a priority
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State coach Mike Norvell took a helicopter to see Chalil Cummings in Starke, Fla. this past week. A few days later, Cummings returned the favor by visiting FSU during the Seminoles' Junior Day. Sure, he didn't take a helicopter, but the drive to Tallahassee on Saturday does reflect reciprocated interest from the Class of 2024 athlete. Cummings appears to be a high priority for FSU as it turns its focus primarily to the 2024 recruiting cycle.
FSU offers Ohio State 2025 CB commitment Jontae Gilbert
Florida State offered Atlanta (Ga.) Douglass sophomore cornerback Jontae Gilbert, an Ohio State commitment, on Monday. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound defensive back mentioned FSU area recruiters Alex Atkins and Randy Shannon when sharing news of the offer. Gilbert committed to the Buckeyes in late July. FSU joins a list of offers...
South Georgia 2026 edge defender checks out FSU on Saturday, leaves with an offer
TALLAHASSEE -- Thomasville (Ga.) Thomas County Central freshman edge defender Cam Brooks made his way to Florida State on Saturday. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound defender left with an offer from the Seminoles. Brooks shared with Noles247.com after his visit that the offer was extended by head coach Mike Norvell. "They were...
Nation's top tight end Landen Thomas talks FSU after surprise visit
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State managed to get Landen Thomas, the country's No. 1 tight end in the 2024 class, on campus for Saturday's Junior Day. This was a bit of a surprise visit from the Georgia pledge. Thomas is from Colquitt County High, a traditional power in southern Georgia located...
No. 20 Hurricanes aim to end 9-game slide to Florida State
Miami has not beaten Florida State in five years. The No. 20 Hurricanes will look to end a nine-game slide against their rivals when the teams square off in Tallahassee on Tuesday (7:00 p.m., ESPNU). “FSU’s got a terrific program,” head coach Jim Larranaga said. “They’ve been very, very successful...
Miami ranked No. 20 heading into game at Florida State
The Miami Hurricanes dropped to No. 20 in the AP Top 25 poll after splitting a pair of games last week. Miami was No. 17 last week before defeating Syracuse 82-78 at home before falling 68-66 at Duke on Saturday. They received 328 votes after having 487 last week. Miami...
mycbs4.com
Florida Gators prevail over Vanderbilt ending their losing streak
The Gators women's basketball team was able to snap their four game losing streak with a win over Vanderbilt. Florida came out aggressive from the start while holding Vanderbilt to 4-from-16 shooting in the first half. The score heading into halftime was 42-21. Vanderbilt got as close as 13 points...
2025 4-star OL Chauncey Gooden offered by FSU during Friday visit
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State offered Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy four-star sophomore offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden on Friday. Gooden, a 6-foot-4, 320-pound lineman, spent his Friday on campus at FSU. Gooden mentioned FSU head coach Mike Norvell, who he spoke with while watching the Tour of Duty during his visit, as well as offensive line assistant Cooper Williams and defensive director of scouting Justin Crouse when sharing news of the offer.
fsunews.com
New NPHC Park at FSU
The National Pan-Hellenic Council at Florida State University has introduced its plans to create a park on campus that will memorialize and promote education about the traditions and history of its chapters at FSU. The National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) is made up of nine historically African American fraternities and sororities,...
thefamuanonline.com
New student housing named Rattler’s Pointe
Just a few months after FAMU’s acquisition of off campus apartments, the place some. Rattlers will soon call home have received a name just in time for the housing portal to. The apartments formerly known as Paces, Twelve-Twenty and Lighthouse will now. collectively be known as Rattler’s Pointe. The...
TEDX, Florida A&M collab to showcase the success stories of FAMU Alumni
TEDX and Florida A&M University are collaborating for an event that will showcase the success stories of FAMU Alumni and students.
beckersasc.com
Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic adds joint replacement robot
Tallahassee (Fla.) Orthopedic Clinic has added Zimmer Biomet's ROSA Knee System to its facility to aid joint replacement procedures. The ROSA Knee System will allow for greater precision and flexibility during joint replacements, according to a Jan. 19 news release from TOC. TOC also began using Stryker's Mako SmartRobotics application...
City of Tallahassee announces road closures ahead of vice president's visit
The city of Tallahassee announced Saturday afternoon that portions of Tallahassee roadways will be closed Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon.
WCTV
Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Friday, January 20
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has all the details on the rainy weekend ahead. Watch the attached video for the full forecast details:
fsunews.com
Epic Flight Academy opens brand new location in Tallahassee
On Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, The Epic Flight Academy opened a new location at the Tallahassee International Airport, making Tallahassee the school’s third location. The opening from the weekend consisted of a ribbon cutting ceremony, a visit from the Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce and a display of the new Embraer ERJ-145 jet that was then taken for a ride later on.
South Georgia church loses more than $50k after former secretary uses money to buy things on Amazon
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga — A south Georgia church lost more than $50,000 after it was discovered secretary was using the funds for personal purchases, according to WALB-TV. Debbi Howell. a former member and secretary of Celebration Church in Thomasville, was arrested earlier this month after the church’s pastor found some inconsistencies with credit card purchases on Amazon, but also bought lawnmowers and window air conditioners, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Department.
WCTV
‘I thought I was going to die’: Survivor speaks after losing best friend in Seminole County shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee woman spoke out for the first time after surviving a shooting in Seminole County on MLK day. The same shooting injured five others and claimed the life of an FSU employee. The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. Monday morning, near the intersection of...
WCTV
One pedestrian killed in DUI crash in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol was investigating a fatal crash Saturday evening that left one pedestrian dead. A vehicle was traveling north on U.S. Highway 27 around 8:13 p.m. in the area of Session Road. While traveling through the intersection of U.S. 27 and Sessions Road with...
Three people dead following traffic incident on Capital Circle Southwest
Three people died following a two-vehicle incident on State Road 263, also known as Capital Circle Southwest, just west of Balkin Road in Leon County Friday night.
247Sports
