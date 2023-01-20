ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

247Sports

Promising 2025 QB Luke Nickel takes in FSU visit

TALLAHASSEE -- Luke Nickel, a standout quarterback in the 2025 recruiting cycle, visited Florida State on Saturday for Junior Day. Nickel detailed his trip to Tallahassee below. Nickel, from Milton High in Alpharetta, Ga., was offered by quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz in October. This was his first visit to FSU...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

FSU is making 2024 ATH Chalil Cummings a priority

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State coach Mike Norvell took a helicopter to see Chalil Cummings in Starke, Fla. this past week. A few days later, Cummings returned the favor by visiting FSU during the Seminoles' Junior Day. Sure, he didn't take a helicopter, but the drive to Tallahassee on Saturday does reflect reciprocated interest from the Class of 2024 athlete. Cummings appears to be a high priority for FSU as it turns its focus primarily to the 2024 recruiting cycle.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

FSU offers Ohio State 2025 CB commitment Jontae Gilbert

Florida State offered Atlanta (Ga.) Douglass sophomore cornerback Jontae Gilbert, an Ohio State commitment, on Monday. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound defensive back mentioned FSU area recruiters Alex Atkins and Randy Shannon when sharing news of the offer. Gilbert committed to the Buckeyes in late July. FSU joins a list of offers...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

No. 20 Hurricanes aim to end 9-game slide to Florida State

Miami has not beaten Florida State in five years. The No. 20 Hurricanes will look to end a nine-game slide against their rivals when the teams square off in Tallahassee on Tuesday (7:00 p.m., ESPNU). “FSU’s got a terrific program,” head coach Jim Larranaga said. “They’ve been very, very successful...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
mycbs4.com

Florida Gators prevail over Vanderbilt ending their losing streak

The Gators women's basketball team was able to snap their four game losing streak with a win over Vanderbilt. Florida came out aggressive from the start while holding Vanderbilt to 4-from-16 shooting in the first half. The score heading into halftime was 42-21. Vanderbilt got as close as 13 points...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

2025 4-star OL Chauncey Gooden offered by FSU during Friday visit

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State offered Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy four-star sophomore offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden on Friday. Gooden, a 6-foot-4, 320-pound lineman, spent his Friday on campus at FSU. Gooden mentioned FSU head coach Mike Norvell, who he spoke with while watching the Tour of Duty during his visit, as well as offensive line assistant Cooper Williams and defensive director of scouting Justin Crouse when sharing news of the offer.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
fsunews.com

New NPHC Park at FSU

The National Pan-Hellenic Council at Florida State University has introduced its plans to create a park on campus that will memorialize and promote education about the traditions and history of its chapters at FSU. The National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) is made up of nine historically African American fraternities and sororities,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

New student housing named Rattler’s Pointe

Just a few months after FAMU’s acquisition of off campus apartments, the place some. Rattlers will soon call home have received a name just in time for the housing portal to. The apartments formerly known as Paces, Twelve-Twenty and Lighthouse will now. collectively be known as Rattler’s Pointe. The...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
beckersasc.com

Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic adds joint replacement robot

Tallahassee (Fla.) Orthopedic Clinic has added Zimmer Biomet's ROSA Knee System to its facility to aid joint replacement procedures. The ROSA Knee System will allow for greater precision and flexibility during joint replacements, according to a Jan. 19 news release from TOC. TOC also began using Stryker's Mako SmartRobotics application...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
fsunews.com

Epic Flight Academy opens brand new location in Tallahassee

On Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, The Epic Flight Academy opened a new location at the Tallahassee International Airport, making Tallahassee the school’s third location. The opening from the weekend consisted of a ribbon cutting ceremony, a visit from the Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce and a display of the new Embraer ERJ-145 jet that was then taken for a ride later on.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

South Georgia church loses more than $50k after former secretary uses money to buy things on Amazon

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga — A south Georgia church lost more than $50,000 after it was discovered secretary was using the funds for personal purchases, according to WALB-TV. Debbi Howell. a former member and secretary of Celebration Church in Thomasville, was arrested earlier this month after the church’s pastor found some inconsistencies with credit card purchases on Amazon, but also bought lawnmowers and window air conditioners, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Department.
THOMASVILLE, GA
WCTV

One pedestrian killed in DUI crash in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol was investigating a fatal crash Saturday evening that left one pedestrian dead. A vehicle was traveling north on U.S. Highway 27 around 8:13 p.m. in the area of Session Road. While traveling through the intersection of U.S. 27 and Sessions Road with...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

247Sports

