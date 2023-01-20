Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Health Department offering radon test kits during National Radon Action Month
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Jan. is National Radon Action Month. According to a media release from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, during Jan., community members can purchase a discounted home radon test kit from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department. Radon is the leading cause of lung cancer...
WEAU-TV 13
COVID-19 testing site at CVTC to close Jan. 25
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The COVID-19 testing site at Chippewa Valley Technical College will close on Jan. 25. Testing will still be available at the site on Tuesday, Jan. 24 from 2 until 6 p.m., according to the Eau Claire City-County Health Department. The CVTC testing location is at the Health Education Center at 615 West Clairemont Ave. in Eau Claire.
WEAU-TV 13
Breakfast fundraiser helps bring awareness to human trafficking
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Pancakes and bacon served at the Eau Claire Elks Lodge this morning had a greater purpose than just filling up hungry stomachs. The Elks, a national organization that promotes and invests in the well-being of their communities, recognized Human Trafficking Awareness Month with a breakfast fundraiser.
WEAU-TV 13
New store opens in Eau Claire that fills need for specific hair care products
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new store opened in Eau Claire that offers hair products for specific hair needs. “Legacy is very important to me. Starting a place where people can come an get their hair care products. Especially because Eau Claire doesn’t have that type of space for us to go,” said TaNevia Johnson, who owns Legacy Hair and Beauty supply in Eau Claire.
WEAU-TV 13
Locopalooza Show Choir Invite
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Altoona High School Locomotion Show Choir is hosting its annual Locopalooza Show Choir invite Saturday, January 28. The event features a number of show choirs from around the region. Daytime performances start at 9:00 a.m., with evening finals beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are sold...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire Police: Juvenile pedestrian struck by car, taken to medical facility
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Police Department has provided information that they responded to a car crash Friday in which a juvenile pedestrian was “struck.”. According to information from the Eau Claire Police Department, the incident occurred on the 2300 block of Clairemont Avenue near the Hy-Vee gas station and Memorial High School at 9:00 a.m. The juvenile was taken by EMS to an area medical facility. The crash is still under investigation.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire woman sentenced for possessing methamphetamine for distribution
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire woman is sentenced for possessing methamphetamine for distribution. According to a media release from the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea, Western District of Wisconsin, U.S. Department of Justice, Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, is announcing that 40-year-old Golia Xiong of Eau Claire is sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 60 months in federal prison for possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
Man shot, killed by law enforcement in Menomonie, Wis.
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. -- A man was shot and killed by law enforcement in western Wisconsin on Saturday night during a traffic stop following an armed home invasion.The Dunn County Sheriff's Office says deputies, along with officers from Menomonie Police Department and University of Wisconsin-Stout, made a traffic stop near Terrill Road and Bongey Drive around 9 p.m.The car had been taken during an armed home invasion in which shots were reported to be fired, the sheriff's office says. Officers from the three departments fired their weapons during the traffic stop, and the man died at the scene. No officers were injured, the sheriff's department says. The officers are placed on administrative assignment, which is department policy.The Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation is probing the incident.The names of the man and law enforcement officers have not been released.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man indicted, allegedly coerced a woman into forced labor for multiple years
RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from western Wisconsin has been charged with one count of labor trafficking for his alleged involvement in causing a woman to engage in forced labor for multiple years. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), between August 2020 and August 2022,...
WSAW
Clark County Humane Society finds forever homes for new Golden Retriever puppies
NEILSVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Clark County Humane Society received an outpour of feedback and applications for their latest litter of Golden Retriever puppies. There were 17 new puppies in total and so far, one puppy has already found its forever home. The Clark County Humane Society said the other 16 are scheduled to go to their homes this Friday and Saturday.
WEAU-TV 13
Man charged with attempted homicide in Jan. 14 Chippewa Falls shooting
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Falls man is charged in a shooting that happened Jan. 14 in downtown Chippewa Falls that left one woman hurt. 31-year-old Joshua Moggo received five felony and 14 misdemeanor charges, including 1st-degree attempted homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon, according to a criminal complaint filed on Monday in Chippewa County Circuit Court.
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: 6 vehicles fall through ice on Lake Pepin
UPDATE: 1/23/2023 – The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) said they received a report around 11:18 a.m. on Saturday of several vehicles that had fallen through the ice at Methodist Beach in Frontenac/Florence Township. The GCSO said when deputies arrived there were approximately 15 vehicles that were parked...
Man fatally shot by police in western Wisconsin Saturday night
Police in western Wisconsin fatally shot a man who allegedly broke into an apartment, shot a gun while threatening the homeowner and then stole the victim's vehicle. The incident happened just before 9 p.m. in the area of Bongey Drive and Terrill Road in Menomonie, with the city's police department issuing a press release that says an "older white male" broke into an apartment and was "threatening the homeowner and shooting a firearm."
mygateway.news
John Robey of Elmwood dies after being struck by haybales
ROCK ELM TOWNSHIP, WI – On Saturday January 14, 2023, at approximately 8:26 a.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a subject that was struck and injured by falling haybales on Cty Tk S near 530th Avenue, in Rock Elm Township. It was determined a 1998...
drydenwire.com
Wisconsin Sheriff Says He Will Not Enforce ATF’s Rule On Pistol Braces
POLK COUNTY, WI (DrydenWire.com) -- Polk County Sheriff Brent Waak says that he has no intentions of enforcing the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) final rule on pistol braces in his county. In a strongly worded letter to ATF Director Steven Dettelbach, obtained and reviewed by DrydenWire.com, Sheriff Waak...
WEAU-TV 13
Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of La Crosse County Jail inmate
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities are investigating the death of a La Crosse County Jail inmate. According to a media release from the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 19, 2023 around 2:35 a.m. Jail Staff found a 28-year-old man unresponsive in his cell in the La Crosse County Jail. Staff attempted life-saving efforts and were assisted by the La Crosse Fire Department and Tri-State Ambulance personnel, however, efforts were not successful.
winonaradio.com
18-Year-Old Found Dead in Alley in Utica
(KWNO)- On January 15th, around 9:00 p.m. Winona County Deputies were called to assist a death in Utica, after Utica officials found an 18-year-old male dead in an Alley. Winona County Sherriff’s department says that the male was lying face down in the alley when found and was dead on the scene.
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Friday, January 20th (Part 1)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep basketball takes center stage. In boy’s action, Memorial takes on New Richmond, Regis faces McDonell and Altoona travels to Ellsworth. For girl’s Rice Lake faces North, River Falls challenges Chippewa Falls and Neillsville squares with Altoona. Those and more in this edition of SportScene 13.
205 MPH?! The Fastest Speeding Ticket Ever Issued in Minnesota
Got a lead foot? It probably doesn't even come close to the top speed ever recorded in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes. The officer who witnessed this event likely did a double take on his radar gun. The incident took place in the southeastern part of the state, near...
visitwinona.com
Four Winona coffee shops make best cafes list in southern Minnesota
KRFO Radio made an announcement on National Gourmet Coffee Day that 4 Winona coffee shops made their list of best popular and gourmet coffee shops in Southern Minnesota. The list includes Blooming Grounds Coffee House which is “known for its coffee, occasional live music, and just a friendly and relaxing atmosphere!” The Acoustic Cafe roasts beans on site and serves a a cup of coffee with a sandwich made with homemade bread. The Blue Heron Coffee House serves specialty drinks including Cafe Miel and Cafe Creme Brule along with a breakfast and lunch menu that is made with local and organic ingredients. Mugby Junction serves both cold and hot coffee and also has kombucha on tap.
