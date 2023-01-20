Read full article on original website
abc45.com
Lexington Police: Two Hospitalized after Shooting, One in Critical Condition
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Sunday at 12:52 p.m., Lexington Police were alerted to a shooting near Winston Road at US 29-70. Police soon found roadway gunshot evidence on-scene. While investigating the shooting location, Lexington Medical Center called and said that two gunshot wound victims arrived. Police identified the two males as 25-year-old Shantae Mccauley and 34-year-old Dustin Archie.
abc45.com
Police Still Searching for Larkin Street Homicide Suspect
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sunday around 5:00 a.m., Greensboro Police were alerted to an aggravated assault victim on the 1900 block of Larkin Street. After being hospitalized by EMS, 31-year-old Jordan Mckale Little, died from his injuries. This incident is now being investigated as a homicide. No additional updates are currently available, as this investigation is ongoing and there is no suspect description.
abc45.com
One man fatally shot while at Popeyes in Winston-Salem
Winston-Salem — Winston-Salem Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead late Saturday night. Officers arrived at 500 N Martin Luther King Dr., where they found 32-year-old Rashaad Pitts dead in the Popeyes parking lot. According to police Pitts was in the drive-thru when he was shot.
abc45.com
Winston-Salem woman found dead on sidewalk
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WXLV) — Winston-Salem Police were called to check on a woman who appeared to be unconscious in her home. When officers arrived at the home they found 35-year-old Carley Owens dead on the sidewalk. According to officers, it is too early in the investigation to determine if...
abc45.com
Greensboro Police: Graham Car Theft Suspect Caught
GREENSBORO, N.C. — With help from Greensboro Police on Friday, Graham Police were able to identify 23-year-old Ricardo Zyon Aguilar Baldwin of Durham as the man behind the car theft and shooting from last Tuesday. Baldwin still had the stolen Dodge Charger when he was arrested. Baldwin was charged...
abc45.com
Three-car Crash Leaves One Dead in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Sunday around 5:00 p.m., High Point Police, High Point Fire, and Guilford County EMS were called to a major crash with injuries in the 2400 block of E. Lexington Avenue. It was soon learned that a Hummer H3 driving westbound had crossed the double yellow...
abc45.com
Community holds vigil for man killed in Winston-Salem bar shooting
Kane Bowen's friends and family heartbroken after hearing the news. they're remembering all the happiness the 30-year-old brought to people's lives with his music and creativity. “If he was having a good day he was down in his basement with his mixer playing music, if he was having a great...
abc45.com
Winston-Salem police looking for a man involved in a road rage incident
Winston-Salem — Winston-Salem police are investigating a road rage incident that took place West Bound on I-40 Friday afternoon. When officers responded to the call it was originally reported as a shooting. A white male driving a white van had fired one round from an unknown type of firearm into another vehicle while both vehicles were traveling westbound on I-40 just West of US 52. It was determined that nobody had actually been shot.
abc45.com
Truist Bank Robbed in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Monday morning around 9:00 a.m., Greensboro Police were called to a robbery at the Truist Bank at 2835 Randleman Road. One suspect implied a weapon before leaving with an unknown amount of cash. There were no injuries reported from this robbery. At this time there is...
abc45.com
FBI seeking Information on Randolph County Substation Attack
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — In a tweet Monday morning, the FBI says they are still investigating the attack at the Randolph County EnergyUnited power substation from last Tuesday. They are also soliciting public assistance in the search for more information on the person(s) responsible for shooting at the plant.
abc45.com
Police Searching for Suspect in Mugging
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police are on the look out for a suspect involved in a robbery on the 300 block of Ireland street. The victim of the incident told police he was robbed and hit with a handgun. The victim was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injury.
abc45.com
WSPD: One Killed in Overnight Shooting at Burke Street Pub
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Thursday morning shooting at Burke Street Pub took the life of one and injured one other. Around 1:00 a.m., Winston-Salem Police arrived to find 30-year-old Kane Bowen dead. Police say a second victim, 22-year-old Makenzie Dalton, also had a gunshot wound. Dalton’s injury was non-life threatening though, as she refused medical treatment.
abc45.com
Vigil held for 12-year-old Winston Salem girl
Friends and family gathered this afternoon at Weston Park to remember the life of 12-year old Enedy Morales. She was killed while at Weston Park on Sunday. Police say there was a fight between a group of people at the park and then shots were fired. Morales was shot and killed. A 24-year old man was also shot during the commotion, but he survived. Police have not arrested the shooter. If you know anything about the crime you are asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department (336)-773-7700. The family has setup a go fund me page.
abc45.com
Woman arrested after communicating threats
Alamance County — Alamance County Sheriff's Office has arrested a woman for communicating threats Friday night. 45-Year-old Samantha Finger was communicating threats at 1975 McKenzie Park Ln., Graham, N.C. During the investigation, Deputies encountered Finger who was at the residence. While officers were questioning Finger about the threats she appeared confused and unsteady. Finger told deputies she had a glass smoking pipe in her purse.
abc45.com
Firefighters Worked Quickly to Contain Lexington House Fire
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Lexington fire crews were called to a house fire on Thomason Street earlier this afternoon. Crews arrived at the scene around two o'clock and found smoke coming from the attic of the home. There was one person reported to be inside. Firefighters quickly began putting out the blaze and where on the look out for victims.
abc45.com
Greensboro Urban Loop officially open
The Greensboro Urban Loop has officially opened its lanes to drivers after City Leaders met this morning at the ribbon cutting to announce its completion. The Urban Loop cost roughly $300 million to complete and is seven months ahead of schedule. Mayor Nancy Vaughn said the wait is over. “This...
abc45.com
FCDTF: Over $2 million of Drugs Seized in Major Bust
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Crews of the Forsyth County Drug Task Force (FCDTF), working alongside Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents arrested seven people for Trafficking Heroin and Methamphetamine, resulting in more than $2 million worth of drugs seized. On January 13, FCDTF and DEA began investigating a drug trafficking...
