Read full article on original website
Related
Hearts Break As Shelter Given 1-Month-Old Puppy: 'Unwanted Christmas Gifts'
"Don't give out pets as gifts to someone who didn't ask for one or done research on how to care for it," a caption on a video featuring a puppy in an animal shelter warned.
New Jersey Rescuers Save 'Gentle' Senior Dog Abandoned Outside on a Short Chain in the Cold
The Rottweiler's former owners will be charged with two counts of animal cruelty, according to the Monmouth County SPCA, which is now caring for the dog Rescuers are caring for a 10-year-old Rottweiler they found left outside a house in Neptune Township, New Jersey, on a short chain with no food or water. According to a Facebook post from Monmouth County SPCA, which is now caring for the canine, the Neptune Township Police Department found the neglected dog, Coco, over Christmas weekend. Police officers contacted Monmouth County SPCA's...
Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Tootsie!
She may be only 6 months old, but this little pup is ready for whatever your throw at her (until naptime, that is).
Popculture
There's a Huge 'The Pioneer Woman' Kitchen Sale Happening at Walmart Right Now: Get These Essentials While You Can
If you're looking to upgrade your kitchen in 2023 with new slow cookers, coffee makers, air fryers, kitchen cookware essentials or even floral decorations, know this: Walmart has a huge sale on The Pioneer Woman kitchen items happening now. Top products in this article:. The Pioneer Woman Fiona Floral FlexBrew...
Rare Blond Moose Spotted in Alaska Wows Internet While Experts Share Concern for Animal's Safety
"When your species is supposed to be a certain color, being white or lighter isn't going to help you a whole lot," wildlife veterinarian Kimberlee Beckmen told the Washington Post Blond moose don't necessarily have more fun, experts say. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) caught a rare sight on camera: a light tan-colored moose in the wild. The creature, which some have dubbed the "blond moose" or "Big Blondie" for its coloring, was photographed during one of the agency's recent moose population surveys in Alaska....
A Chihuahua rescued after living on the street in a supermarket parking lot has beat the odds to become the oldest dog alive at 23
The 23-year-old Chihuahua, named Spike, was found in a Camden, Ohio, grocery store parking lot by his current owner.
How to Declutter Your Home Room-by-Room, According to Pro Organizers
If you’ve ever wondered how to declutter your home, you know that cleaning out junk can be a real bust. Where to begin? And how much to do? You may think that deep cleaning everything from the hidden space behind the blinds to reorganizing every single closet in the house is in your near future. But in reality, there are key areas to focus on to make a tidier space overall as opposed to clearing out every nook and cranny—because that can wait until official spring cleaning routines kick in.
Ronald the Puppy Finds His Perfect Home After 14 Failed Adoptions
After seeing a now-viral post from a North Carolina shelter, Kierstin Davis, 28, acted fast and received the happy news that Ronald was coming home to her family on Jan. 12 North Carolina nurse Kierstin Davis is sharing the story of how she adopted a 63-pound white puppy called Ronald after he'd suffered 14 failed adoptions in just five weeks. Speaking with The Washington Post, Davis said she knew she had to act fast after a post looking for Ronald's 15th home by the SPCA of Wake County...
A New York shelter wants you to adopt this 'jerk' dog
Ralphie is a "fire-breathing demon" -- but the Niagara SPCA wants you to adopt him anyway.
M&M’s New Flavor Is Absolutely Perfect for Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day just screams love, togetherness and lots and lots of candy. There’s even a map of every state’s favorite Valentine’s Day treat. And yes, I can attest to its accuracy. As an Illinois girl myself, I could throw back chocolate-covered strawberries all day. But it’s not only homemade Valentine’s Day sweets that I crave so much. I love a bit of store-bought chocolate, too.
Refinery29
This Week’s Best Amazon Home Goods Deals
From couches to bedding, plants to cookware, and more — Amazon has your home goods needs covered. The inventory is so vast it reminds us of what our living spaces are missing. A milk frother? Essential. That bamboo bathtub tray? A must-have. And the big secret behind the online marketplace's seductive ways is those slashed price tags.
hypebeast.com
Nike Shows Valentine's Love with the Dunk Low "Yellow Heart"
Valentine’s Day is for lovers, and Valentine’s Day sneakers usually are too. Most V-Day drops have an air of schoolyard romanticism to them thanks to their ornamentation — think bright pink or red tones and large heart graphics. has shoes that fit that billing dropping this year,...
lovemeow.com
Stray Cat Comes Running to Someone Calling to Him, Nestles into Her and Won't Let Go
A stray cat came running to someone calling to him. He nestled into her and wouldn't let go. Alyssa DeHart, an animal rescuer based in Orlando, FL, was out on her evening walk one day when she noticed a stray cat wandering around her apartment complex. The tabby vanished into the bushes, but Alyssa couldn't stop thinking about him.
Thrillist
There Is a Puppy Bowl Coffee That Benefits Shelter Animals
There is a wide--and weird--array of reasons people tune into the Super Bowl that do not have much to do with the actual game on the field. There are the commercials, the food, the parties, and, for some, the Puppy Bowl. This year Animal Planet will host Puppy Bowl XIX...
Science Focus
What is a rainbow squirrel?
These giant multi-coloured squirrels are shades of purple, orange and red, and weigh up to 2kg. With its chestnut bonce and flamboyant, technicolour body suit, this glam-rock rodent is certainly channelling its inner Ziggy Stardust. The aptly named ‘rainbow squirrel’, or Malabar giant squirrel, adds a welcome touch of pizzazz to the upper canopies of the forests in central and southern India.
Man Captures Rare Drone Footage of a Moose Dropping its Antlers, Then Collects the Sheds
For the second time in a month, rare footage of a moose shedding its antlers has been captured on video. This time, Derek Burgoyne, a life-long shed hunter from New Brunswick, Canada, used a drone to record the moment a big bull shook off both sides of its impressive rack. Then he snowshoed in to retrieve his first ever matching pair of antlers, which had 17 points and weighed 45 pounds.
Whataburger has a secret menu. How many have of these special items have you tried?
Whataburger is a Texas institution. The beloved Texan burger chain opened its first restaurant in 1950 and now has almost 900 restaurants and 50,000 employees across 14 states.
Don’t Throw Out Your 2022 Calendar Just Yet — Here’s What You Can Do With It
Despite the convenience of a digital calendar, there’s nothing quite like flipping through a fresh new wall calendar or cracking open a brand new planner for the year. Plus, a wall calendar isn’t just there for keeping your plans in order; they’re also pieces of art that stand on their own among the other imagery and artwork in your home. Part of the fun, too, is that each month brings a new scene, so you always have something different to look at.
Apparently We’ve All Been Making Beds Wrong Our Entire Lives
The top sheet is supposed to go that way!?
Comments / 0