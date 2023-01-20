Read full article on original website
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Rudy Giuliani Reveals Donald Trump Advised Him To Take Top-Secret Files Home In His New Podcast Episode
Rudy Giuliani had quite a lot to say on Sunday’s episode of the WABC77 radio show Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan, and one particular thing he said about former president Donald Trump stood out the most to us! Rudy ...
Sha’Carri Richardson says she was removed from an American Airlines plane after arguing with a flight attendant
U.S. track and field star Sha’Carri Richardson claims she was removed from an American Airlines plane after she had an argument with a flight attendant. In a series of posts and stories on her official Instagram, the 22-year-old says that a male flight attendant asked her to get off a phone call, which she did before telling him that she didn't like his tone.
msn.com
Donald Trump Accused of 'Abuse' As He Loses Lawsuit
Slide 1 of 89: Donald Trump has been sanctioned over a lawsuit "that should never have been filed," according to a federal judge. Read on for the full shocking story, and which political enemy he was targeting. All dollar amounts in US dollars. "Brought in bad faith" Donald Trump has...
KEYT
Fact check: McCarthy’s false, misleading and evidence-free claims since becoming House speaker
Since winning a difficult battle to become speaker of the House of Representatives, Republican Kevin McCarthy has made public claims that are misleading, lacking any evidence or plain wrong. Here is a fact check of recent McCarthy comments about the debt ceiling, funding for the Internal Revenue Service, the FBI...
Democrats defy McCarthy with 2 selections for Intel panel
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Democrats are picking an early fight with the House Republican majority over committee seats, nominating two California lawmakers for the Intelligence Committee in open defiance of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's vow to block them. Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, in a letter sent to McCarthy...
KEYT
George Santos’ lies are casting a harsh spotlight on a powerful Republican who endorsed and raised money for him
Cascading revelations about New York Rep. George Santos‘ pattern of lies and deception are putting increased scrutiny on powerful New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, the fourth-ranking House Republican and a vocal supporter of Santos during his 2022 campaign. Stefanik was a key validator for Santos in their shared home...
KEYT
Manchin says it’s a ‘mistake’ for White House to want Democrats to address debt ceiling without GOP
Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia said Sunday that it’s a “mistake” for the White House to want Democrats to deal with the debt ceiling without negotiating with congressional Republicans. “I think it’s a mistake because we have to negotiate. This is a democracy that we...
KEYT
Man who rested feet on desk in Pelosi’s office on Jan. 6 found guilty on 8 counts
An Arkansas man who was infamously photographed putting his feet on a desk inside then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the January 6, 2021, insurrection was found guilty on eight counts by a Washington, DC, jury Monday. Richard Barnett, 62, also known as “Bigo,” was charged with eight federal...
Report says federal government lacks comprehensive cybersecurity strategy
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A new watchdog report is revealing the federal government still lacks a comprehensive strategy to protect our critical infrastructure against cyber-attacks despite years of calls for recommended changes. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. According to the report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office...
Aviation turmoil shifts attention to stalled confirmation of FAA chief
A breakdown in the federal aviation system earlier this month threw a spotlight on the absence of a Senate-confirmed leader of the Federal Aviation Administration, prompting Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to push for the chamber to confirm President Joe Biden’s choice to lead the agency. But key Senate Republicans have raised concerns about that nominee, […] The post Aviation turmoil shifts attention to stalled confirmation of FAA chief appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
KEYT
Russian intelligence agents believed to have directed White supremacists to carry out bombing campaign in Spain, US officials say
US officials believe that Russian intelligence officers directed a Russian White supremacist group to carry out a letter-bombing campaign that rocked Madrid late last year, targeting the prime minister, the American and Ukrainian Embassies as well as the Spanish defense ministry, according to current and former US officials. Spanish authorities...
KEYT
New Mexico AG seeks to codify abortion rights, nullify bans
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s attorney general is asking the state Supreme Court to nullify abortion ordinances that local elected officials passed in recent months in some communities. Democrat Raúl Torrez claims in a writ filed with the court Monday that the ordinances exceed local government authority to regulate health care access, and violate the New Mexico Constitution’s guarantees of equal protection and due process. On the heels of the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Torrez’s filing targets Roosevelt and Lea counties, and the cities of Hobbs and Clovis — all located in conservative areas of the state along the Texas border.
KEYT
Former high-level FBI official charged in alleged schemes to help sanctioned Russian oligarch and conceal payments from ex-Albanian intelligence employee
The former head of counterintelligence for the FBI’s New York field office was charged in two separate indictments Monday for allegedly working with a sanctioned Russian oligarch after he retired and concealing hundreds of thousands of dollars he received from a former employee of an Albanian intelligence agency while he was a top official at the bureau.
KEYT
Pompeo alleges Haley plotted with Kushner and Ivanka Trump to try to become vice president
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claims in his upcoming memoir that former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley plotted with former President Donald Trump‘s daughter Ivanka and his son-in-law Jared Kushner to try to become Trump’s vice president, according to an excerpt of the book obtained by CNN. Pompeo,...
KEYT
House GOP keeps up attacks on IRS with bill to abolish the agency
The Republican-controlled House has made the Internal Revenue Service a political target after Democrats bolstered the agency with new funding last year. Within the first week of the new Congress, a dozen GOP lawmakers introduced a bill that would abolish the IRS altogether and replace the entire federal tax code with a national sales tax.
KEYT
Oath Keepers members found guilty of seditious conspiracy
Three members of the Oath Keepers and a fourth person associated with the far-right militia group were convicted of seditious conspiracy by a Washington, DC, jury on Monday for their role in the January 6, 2021, insurrection. The four men — Roberto Minuta, Joseph Hackett, David Moerschel and Edward Vallejo...
Attorneys liken Tyre Nichols' arrest to Rodney King beating
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (AP) — A lawyer for the family of a Black man who died at a hospital three days after a confrontation with police during a traffic stop said Monday that video of the encounter shows it was “violent” and “troublesome on every level.”
KEYT
House Foreign Affairs chairman says some members don’t understand what’s at stake in Ukraine
The Republican chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee sought Sunday to tamp down speculation that the new GOP majority will be less likely to fund aid to Ukraine in its war against Russia, though he did suggest some members of his party may need to be convinced about the need to continue US support.
KEYT
Mexico’s former safety chief goes on trial in US drug case
NEW YORK (AP) — An anonymous jury has gotten its first look at a rare U.S. trial of a former cabinet-level Mexican official charged with taking bribes to aid drug traffickers he was supposed to be neutralizing. Opening statements were delivered Monday for Genaro García Luna’s trial in a Brooklyn federal court. His lawyers say there’s no credible evidence against him and that the case is built on the word of cartel members. His case folds in Mexico’s politics, its vast and violent drug trade, uncomfortable connections between the two, and delicate U.S.-Mexico relations about fighting drugs and corruption.
