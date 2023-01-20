ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Placid, NY

mychamplainvalley.com

Lake Placid business owners have mixed reactions to FISU Games turnout

Months of preparation, planning, and construction led to the FISU World University Games taking place in Lake Placid. Now, business owners have mixed feelings about how the games turned out. Sanel Cecunjanin owns Players Sports Bar and Grill and said business started slow, but they were able to rebound. “As...
LAKE PLACID, NY
mynbc5.com

'Cats out shoot Highlanders for second straight win

The inconsistencies that have plagued the Catamounts offensively may be a thing of the past as the men's basketball team steamrolled the NJIT Highlanders Sunday afternoon 85-69 in Burlington. Led by fifth-year senior Finn Sullivan and his career-high 28 points, the 'Cats drained 32 buckets, their most against a Division...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

First Crumbl Cookies location in Vermont to open in March

WILLISTON, Vt. — Dessert lovers, take note — Crumbl Cookies will be opening its first location in Vermont in early March, according to a company spokesperson. Crumbl Cookies, a Utah-based company founded by two cousins, will open in Finney Crossing next to Jersey Mike's and Men's Wearhouse. >>>Click...
WILLISTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Fans banned from BFA Fairfax boys basketball games after alleged racially charged incident

Spectators will no longer be in attendance at any boys basketball games at the Bellows Free Academy in Fairfax until further notice. During Thursday night's game versus Milton High School, the Franklin West Supervisory Union said a BFA fan had reportedly used a racially-charged word toward a Milton player after the final buzzer, when BFA fans went onto the court at the end of the game.
FAIRFAX, VT
WNYT

Two Warren County school districts consider merging

Johnsburg and Minerva school districts are thinking about merging, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Post-Star. The Boards of Education from both schools will hold a joint meeting on January 31 to hear from state education officials on conducting the study. The Johnsburg district has a student population...
WARREN COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Fugitive Caught: Wanted NY Man Apprehended At I-91 Rest Area In Middletown

A man wanted in New York State was apprehended by authorities at a rest area on a Connecticut highway. Just before 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, Connecticut State Police troopers in Middlesex County responded to the I-91 northbound rest area in Middletown after receiving information that the subject of an active extraditable arrest warrant in the State of New York may be in the area, in possession of a tan Buick LeSabre displaying a New York registration.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash in Ferrisburgh

FERRISBURGH — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Ferrisburgh yesterday. The crash took place on US Route 7, near the intersection with Vermont Route 22A, at around 3:35 p.m. According to the report, Alexandra Elvitsky, 69, of Vergennes, was traveling south on US Route 7, behind...
FERRISBURGH, VT
suncommunitynews.com

Plattsburgh man jailed for violent domestic dispute

PLATTSBURGH | A Plattsburgh man was jailed Jan. 21 after he allegedly assaulted someone who has an active order protection against him. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a domestic incident in the Town of Plattsburgh at about 7:30 p.m. when they took Michael D. Buskey into custody on several charges and an active arrest warrant.
PLATTSBURGH, NY

