mynbc5.com
Video: Athletes, fans tell us their greatest memory from the 2023 FISU Games
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — The FISU 2023 Winter Games in Lake Placid are nearly done. Leading up to the closing ceremony on Jan. 22, NBC5 went to multiple sporting events across the North Country asking athletes and fans of the games one simple question: "What is your greatest memory?"
mynbc5.com
As the FISU games conclude, community members share their feedback on this year's competition
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — As the 2023 FISU World University Games wrapped up on Sunday, community members shared their feedback on this year's competition. Maureen Pellerin, from Plattsburgh, said she loved watching the elite athletes in person. "To see them in their own element and compete on this world...
mychamplainvalley.com
Lake Placid business owners have mixed reactions to FISU Games turnout
Months of preparation, planning, and construction led to the FISU World University Games taking place in Lake Placid. Now, business owners have mixed feelings about how the games turned out. Sanel Cecunjanin owns Players Sports Bar and Grill and said business started slow, but they were able to rebound. “As...
newyorkupstate.com
Leave the kids home: One of the best-rated adults-only resorts in world is in Upstate NY
Saranac Lake, N.Y. — Sure, the kids are alright. But what about mom and dad?. New York parents who need to recharge and reconnect are in luck: One of the best-rated adults-only resorts in the world calls Upstate home. The Point, an estate built on the shores of Saranac...
mynbc5.com
Catamount Outdoor Family Center thrilled to have fresh snowfall on 300+ acres of trails
WILLISTON, Vt. — Places that rely on natural snowfall are thrilled to have a blanket of snow on the trails, which includes theCatamount Outdoor Family Center in Williston. The center is known for its more than 300 acres of trails, where visitors can participate in a variety of activities including cross country skiing, snowshoeing, fatbiking and hiking.
mynbc5.com
Cochran's Ski Area bustling after inches of fresh snow; skiers are thrilled to see winter weather
RICHMOND, Vt. — On Friday, more than 100 skiers and riders celebrated the fresh snowfall atCochran's Ski Area in Richmond. The family-owned and operated ski hill was busy with Friday Night Lights, which is its nighttime skiing held every Friday of the ski season between 3-8 p.m. Although Cochran's...
mynbc5.com
'Cats out shoot Highlanders for second straight win
The inconsistencies that have plagued the Catamounts offensively may be a thing of the past as the men's basketball team steamrolled the NJIT Highlanders Sunday afternoon 85-69 in Burlington. Led by fifth-year senior Finn Sullivan and his career-high 28 points, the 'Cats drained 32 buckets, their most against a Division...
mynbc5.com
First Crumbl Cookies location in Vermont to open in March
WILLISTON, Vt. — Dessert lovers, take note — Crumbl Cookies will be opening its first location in Vermont in early March, according to a company spokesperson. Crumbl Cookies, a Utah-based company founded by two cousins, will open in Finney Crossing next to Jersey Mike's and Men's Wearhouse. >>>Click...
mynbc5.com
Fans banned from BFA Fairfax boys basketball games after alleged racially charged incident
Spectators will no longer be in attendance at any boys basketball games at the Bellows Free Academy in Fairfax until further notice. During Thursday night's game versus Milton High School, the Franklin West Supervisory Union said a BFA fan had reportedly used a racially-charged word toward a Milton player after the final buzzer, when BFA fans went onto the court at the end of the game.
Snowy forecast could signal change in Vermont’s unseasonably warm weather
The 3 to 6 inches of snow in the forecast won’t make a huge dent in the state’s 17-inch snow deficit, but more storms are on the horizon, meteorologists predict. Read the story on VTDigger here: Snowy forecast could signal change in Vermont’s unseasonably warm weather.
College Co-Ed Wanted in Connection with Chick-fil-A Crime
This is why we can't have nice things. While the Hudson Valley is still clamoring for a local Chick-fil-A to call their own, other New Yorkers are allegedly using the chicken chain to commit larceny. Have no fear, New Yorkers are on the case. Whether it's to seek justice for...
WNYT
Two Warren County school districts consider merging
Johnsburg and Minerva school districts are thinking about merging, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Post-Star. The Boards of Education from both schools will hold a joint meeting on January 31 to hear from state education officials on conducting the study. The Johnsburg district has a student population...
Fugitive Caught: Wanted NY Man Apprehended At I-91 Rest Area In Middletown
A man wanted in New York State was apprehended by authorities at a rest area on a Connecticut highway. Just before 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, Connecticut State Police troopers in Middlesex County responded to the I-91 northbound rest area in Middletown after receiving information that the subject of an active extraditable arrest warrant in the State of New York may be in the area, in possession of a tan Buick LeSabre displaying a New York registration.
PD: Vermont woman steals $28k from local business
State police arrested Karen Heibler, 48 of Fair Haven, Vermont on January 13. Heibler allegedly stole money from a business she worked for from 2021 to 2022.
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash in Ferrisburgh
FERRISBURGH — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Ferrisburgh yesterday. The crash took place on US Route 7, near the intersection with Vermont Route 22A, at around 3:35 p.m. According to the report, Alexandra Elvitsky, 69, of Vergennes, was traveling south on US Route 7, behind...
Police investigate robbery at Lake George gas station
The Warren County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that took place at the Xtra-Mart Mobil on State Route 9N in Lake George. The robbery took place on January 12 around 8:15 p.m.
suncommunitynews.com
Plattsburgh man jailed for violent domestic dispute
PLATTSBURGH | A Plattsburgh man was jailed Jan. 21 after he allegedly assaulted someone who has an active order protection against him. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a domestic incident in the Town of Plattsburgh at about 7:30 p.m. when they took Michael D. Buskey into custody on several charges and an active arrest warrant.
