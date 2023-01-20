Read full article on original website
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Patrick Mahomes Reveals Ultimatum Chiefs Gave Him After Injury
The star quarterback missed the entire second quarter of Saturday’s win over the Jaguars after suffering an ankle injury.
Giants signal they prioritize Daniel Jones over Saquon Barkley as free agency looms for both
After an unexpected postseason run came crashing down with an emphatic thud, the New York Giants have some decisions to make — most notably at quarterback and running back. Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley have each reached the end of their rookie contracts. Barring new deals or the franchise tag, the former first-round picks will become free agents when the league calendar rolls over to the 2023 season on March 15. The Giants would presumably like to avoid reaching that point with both.
Chad O’Shea has a pair of AFC offensive coordinator interviews, but not with New England
O'Shea was New England's wide receivers' coach for almost a decade. A longtime Patriots assistant coach has reportedly interviewed for one AFC offensive coordinator position and has another one set up for this week. Neither of the interviews is with New England. Chad O’Shea, who was with the Patriots for...
Eagles’ Social Media Team Trashes Giants After Playoff Rout
Philadelphia had fun after its 38-7 win over New York. The Eagles punched their ticket to the NFC championship game with a dominant win over the rival Giants on Saturday night. Philadelphia maintained control the entire game, taking a 28-0 halftime lead on its way to a 38-7 victory. The...
NFL Coaching Carousel: What We’re Hearing on Cardinals, Texans, Colts, Broncos
The playoffs and league rules are slowing down the process with five head coach openings and more than 10 offensive and defensive coordinator positions still available. This is a good time to reset the coaching carousel and, as it stands, there are two general manager jobs filled, and none open, with five head coach openings, and none filled. Even all 10 of the offensive coordinator openings out there remain. The easy explanation for why things have played out this way over the past couple of weeks is that, with rules getting more and more stringent around coaches, especially those who are in the playoffs, it’s much easier to expedite a GM search than it is a coaching search.
Dak Prescott Vows Cowboys Will Bounce Back Next Season
The Dallas quarterback addressed his play and the pressure that he’s facing following his team’s season-ending loss to the 49ers. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott already was looking to the future after his team was eliminated from the playoffs by the 49ers Sunday night, and he made a solemn vow regarding the 2023 season. It all started when he was asked why Dallas can’t get over the proverbial hump that is the NFC divisional round.
Gators in the lead for top 2024 LB prospect, per On3
After coming in the top 12 of the 2023 On3 recruiting class rankings, Billy Napier is pushing forward toward the 2024 recruiting class. Adarius Hayes, the No. 6 linebacker in the 2024 class per On3, still has the Gators as the frontrunner in his recruitment. The 6-foot-4-inch, 210-pound linebacker took...
Mike McCarthy Stiff-Arms Cameraman After Playoff Loss to 49ers
It was an ugly sequence after an ugly loss by the Cowboys. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy lost his composure after his team’s playoff loss to the 49ers in the divisional round Sunday night when he was seen stiff-arming a cameraman. In a photo caught by Josie Lepe of the Associated Press, McCarthy can be plainly seen putting his hand on the camera’s lens and pushing it away from him.
