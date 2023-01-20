Read full article on original website
Related
Bay News 9
NY colleges continue to create, expand cannabis workforce programs
As the recreational marijuana industry in New York grows, colleges are developing programs to help fill the workforce. Onondaga Community College has announced the launch of its Cannabis Hub which will offer certificate programs in three areas:. Cultivation science. Dispensary training. Cannabis extraction. The classes will be offered entirely online...
Bay News 9
Asian American advocates in Orlando reflect on Lunar New Year mass shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. — With heavy hearts, Lunar New Year celebrations continued in Orlando following a mass shooting at a different event in Monterey Park, Calif. The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department says 10 people were killed after a gunman opened fire at a ballroom dance studio following a Lunar New Year event.
Bay News 9
Ex-Ohio House speaker relieved for corruption trial's start
CINCINNATI (AP) — As his federal racketeering trial kicked off Monday, former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder said he is optimistic and looking forward to telling his side of the story. “It should be a very good six weeks for me," Householder told reporters as he awaited opening statements...
Bay News 9
Discussing the state of manufacturing in New York
General Motors announced plans said Friday to spend more than $900 million to update four factories to build the next-generation V8 for big pickup trucks and SUVs. Factories in Rochester, New York, Defiance, Ohio and Bay City, Michigan will see investments, some to make V8 engine components as well as parts for future electric vehicles.
Bay News 9
Wisconsin doctor travels to Capitol Hill with the hopes of ending fentanyl-related substances
MADISON, Wis. — An emergency room physician from Oconomowoc recently made a trip to Capitol Hill to urge lawmakers to follow in the footsteps of Wisconsin, as part of an effort to keep fentanyl-related substances (FRS) off the streets. FRS are highly active opioids, almost identical to fentanyl, which...
Bay News 9
Concession workers at Ontario International Airport advocate for employee retention policy
ONTARIO, Calif. — Concession workers at the Ontario International Airport gathered Thursday to advocate for a retention policy that would secure their future employment. The Ontario International Airport Authority has been considering a change of vendor for concessions services, leading some workers to worry that there may be a dramatic change in staffing.
Bay News 9
From filling prescriptions to mixing cookies: Home baker weighs in on new ruling
MILWAUKEE — A Dane County judge recently ruled that people in Wisconsin can sell homemade goods without a certified kitchen or commercial license. This ruling now allows Wisconsinites to use their own kitchens to make and sell items like coffee beans and fudge, as long as the food does not require refrigeration. The recent ruling is creating new opportunities for Wisconsin home bakers.
Bay News 9
Access to behavioral healthcare isn't the same for everyone
OHIO — A new study is shining light on access to behavioral healthcare in Ohio. The study was done by Central State University, Ohio University, the Mental Health and Addiction Advocacy Coalition and the Multi-Ethnic Advocates for Cultural Competency. Within the study, it’s noted that “barriers to care are negatively impacted by provider bias, racism, and stigma, which lead to poorer quality of care and worse behavioral health outcomes.”
Bay News 9
UNC study looks at middle-schoolers' use of social media
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Researchers from UNC-Chapel Hill released a study this month about the impact social media has on middle schoolers' brain development. The study reveals constant checking of social media affects the way a young teenager responds to feedback from peers. Maria Maza, one researcher behind the...
Bay News 9
New York CPA offers advice as tax season gets underway
Tax season is underway and the IRS is now accepting and processing your tax returns from 2022. Things might look a little different this year for many taxpayers. Most Americans get a federal tax refund every year and for many, that refund is a big boost to their finances. However, that may be smaller this year.
Bay News 9
Girls Fight Back CEO empowers women to feel safe while adventuring outdoors
LOS ANGELES — After a spell of rain in Los Angeles, the green backdrop of the Los Liones Canyon Trail in Pacific Palisades makes it a perfect day for Nicole Snell and fellow outdoor lover Brianna Cunningham to take a hike. But besides being avid adventurers, both women have...
Bay News 9
The underworld comes to Wisconsin with the 'Hadestown' national tour
MADISON, Wis. — When Chibueze Ihuoma heard there were auditions for “Hadestown” he was still in college. He wasn’t sure what would happen if he landed a role, but he was sure of one thing: He was going to that audition. The show follows Eurydice, who...
Bay News 9
Alex Murdaugh goes on trial in 2021 killings of wife, son
As his life unraveled over the past two years, disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh didn't fight giving up his law license and admitted plenty of mistakes tied to missing client money and a financial mess that led to 100 criminal charges. What You Need To Know. Disgraced South Carolina...
Bay News 9
Troopers citing drivers for failing to 'move over' for first responders in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — During "Move Over Awareness Month," crews like first responders are drawing attention to the unsafe situations they say continue on the roads, when other drivers fail to move over for the crews. "There’s just really no room for error when somebody’s hit at 70 miles per...
Bay News 9
Live updates: Sheriff: Man who killed 10 in Monterey Park mass shooting fatally shot himself in van
LOS ANGELES — A gunman killed 10 people and wounded 10 others at a Monterey Park-area dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration. Follow along here for live updates.
Bay News 9
Astronaut Buzz Aldrin marries longtime love on 93rd birthday
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Astronaut Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin announced on Facebook that he has married his “longtime love” in a small ceremony in Los Angeles. Aldrin, who made history along with Neil Armstrong as the first humans to set foot on the surface of the moon, said the wedding took place on Friday, which was his 93rd birthday.
Comments / 0