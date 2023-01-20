ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Bay News 9

NY colleges continue to create, expand cannabis workforce programs

As the recreational marijuana industry in New York grows, colleges are developing programs to help fill the workforce. Onondaga Community College has announced the launch of its Cannabis Hub which will offer certificate programs in three areas:. Cultivation science. Dispensary training. Cannabis extraction. The classes will be offered entirely online...
OHIO STATE
Bay News 9

Asian American advocates in Orlando reflect on Lunar New Year mass shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — With heavy hearts, Lunar New Year celebrations continued in Orlando following a mass shooting at a different event in Monterey Park, Calif. The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department says 10 people were killed after a gunman opened fire at a ballroom dance studio following a Lunar New Year event.
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Ex-Ohio House speaker relieved for corruption trial's start

CINCINNATI (AP) — As his federal racketeering trial kicked off Monday, former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder said he is optimistic and looking forward to telling his side of the story. “It should be a very good six weeks for me," Householder told reporters as he awaited opening statements...
CINCINNATI, OH
Bay News 9

Discussing the state of manufacturing in New York

General Motors announced plans said Friday to spend more than $900 million to update four factories to build the next-generation V8 for big pickup trucks and SUVs. Factories in Rochester, New York, Defiance, Ohio and Bay City, Michigan will see investments, some to make V8 engine components as well as parts for future electric vehicles.
ROCHESTER, NY
Bay News 9

From filling prescriptions to mixing cookies: Home baker weighs in on new ruling

MILWAUKEE — A Dane County judge recently ruled that people in Wisconsin can sell homemade goods without a certified kitchen or commercial license. This ruling now allows Wisconsinites to use their own kitchens to make and sell items like coffee beans and fudge, as long as the food does not require refrigeration. The recent ruling is creating new opportunities for Wisconsin home bakers.
WISCONSIN STATE
Bay News 9

Access to behavioral healthcare isn't the same for everyone

OHIO — A new study is shining light on access to behavioral healthcare in Ohio. The study was done by Central State University, Ohio University, the Mental Health and Addiction Advocacy Coalition and the Multi-Ethnic Advocates for Cultural Competency. Within the study, it’s noted that “barriers to care are negatively impacted by provider bias, racism, and stigma, which lead to poorer quality of care and worse behavioral health outcomes.”
OHIO STATE
Bay News 9

UNC study looks at middle-schoolers' use of social media

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Researchers from UNC-Chapel Hill released a study this month about the impact social media has on middle schoolers' brain development. The study reveals constant checking of social media affects the way a young teenager responds to feedback from peers. Maria Maza, one researcher behind the...
Bay News 9

New York CPA offers advice as tax season gets underway

Tax season is underway and the IRS is now accepting and processing your tax returns from 2022. Things might look a little different this year for many taxpayers. Most Americans get a federal tax refund every year and for many, that refund is a big boost to their finances. However, that may be smaller this year.
NEW YORK STATE
Bay News 9

Alex Murdaugh goes on trial in 2021 killings of wife, son

As his life unraveled over the past two years, disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh didn't fight giving up his law license and admitted plenty of mistakes tied to missing client money and a financial mess that led to 100 criminal charges. What You Need To Know. Disgraced South Carolina...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Bay News 9

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin marries longtime love on 93rd birthday

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Astronaut Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin announced on Facebook that he has married his “longtime love” in a small ceremony in Los Angeles. Aldrin, who made history along with Neil Armstrong as the first humans to set foot on the surface of the moon, said the wedding took place on Friday, which was his 93rd birthday.
LOS ANGELES, CA

