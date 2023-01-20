Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
NBC Los Angeles
Deebo Samuel Arrives in Flashy Fit for 49ers-Cowboys Playoff Game
The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel arrived at Levi's Stadium where they will host the Dallas Cowboys for Sunday’s divisional round showdown wearing a snazzy Gucci suit accompanied with a turtle neck, matching Gucci satchel and a pair of leather gloves to complete the look. Don't let...
NBC Los Angeles
Cowboys' Brett Maher Converts 25-Yard Field Goal to Tie 49ers
An NFL kicker has made a field goal. Normally that wouldn't be something to write home about, but Brett Maher has become an exception to the norm in the past week. The Dallas Cowboys kicker missed four extra point attempts in last week's wild card win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the yips remained in Sunday's divisional round game against the San Francisco 49ers.
NBC Los Angeles
Bills Fans Applaud Damar Hamlin During Playoff Game Vs. Bengals
Bills fans applaud Damar Hamlin during playoff game vs. Bengals originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Buffalo Bills and their fans got a major boost on Sunday from a player who was at Highmark Stadium, but not on the field. Damar Hamlin was shown on the videoboard during the...
NBC Los Angeles
Joe Burrow Arrives in Style for Bengals-Bills Playoff Game
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow arrived at Highmark Stadium for Sunday’s divisional round matchup against the Buffalo Bills wearing a puffer jacket in Bengals colors, sunglasses and an olive beanie. He might need to layer up even more on the field. Snow showers have been forecasted for Sunday’s game...
NBC Los Angeles
Mattress Mack Shades Dak Prescott After Cowboys Cost Him $2 Million
Mattress Mack shades Dak after loss to 49ers costs him $2M originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Everything is bigger in Texas, including the gambling losses. The Dallas Cowboys' 19-12 loss to the 49ers in NFC Divisional Round on Sunday at Levi's Stadium proved to be costly for the team and one high-stakes gambler.
NBC Los Angeles
49ers Lead Cowboys 9-6 at Halftime of Divisional Round Game
Does the old saying “Defense wins championships” still apply in today’s NFL?. The San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys are in the middle of a defensive showdown in their NFC divisional round matchup, with the Niners holding a 9-6 lead at halftime. It was the top-ranked San...
NBC Los Angeles
How to Watch Chiefs Vs. Bengals in AFC Championship Game
How to watch Chiefs vs. Bengals in AFC Championship Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. History could be repeated twice next Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals punched their ticket to the AFC Championship Game next weekend after roaring past the Buffalo Bills on the road 27-10. No. 2-seeded Cincy will...
NBC Los Angeles
Dallas Goedert's One-Handed Catch Gives Philly Early Lead
Dallas Goedert's one-handed catch gives Philly early lead originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Eagles couldn't have scripted a better opening drive to kick off their postseason run. Hosting the New York Giants in the divisional round, Philadelphia got on the board early thanks to an impressive one-handed...
NBC Los Angeles
George Kittle's One-Handed Juggled Catch Vs. Cowboys Stuns NFL Twitter
NFL Twitter stunned by Kittle's jaw-dropping catch vs. Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. George Kittle played a big role in shifting the momentum in the 49ers' favor during the fourth quarter of San Francisco's NFC divisional round game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium on Sunday. With...
NBC Los Angeles
Bengals' Eli Apple Does Spanking Celebration in Win Vs. Bills
Bengals’ Eli Apple does spanking celebration in win vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It wouldn’t be a Bengals’ playoff win without Eli Apple grabbing headlines. The Cincinnati cornerback celebrated his team’s 27-10 divisional round win over the Buffalo Bills with a spanking celebration on...
NBC Los Angeles
What NFL Playoff Games Are on Today? Divisional Round Schedule for Saturday
What NFL playoff games are on today? Divisional round schedule for Saturday originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. It’s time for round two of the NFL playoffs. The final eight teams left standing will compete this weekend for spots in the NFC and AFC championship games. There will be doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday during what many consider to be the best weekend of the football postseason.
NBC Los Angeles
Report: Patrick Mahomes Suffered High Ankle Sprain Vs. Jaguars
Report: Patrick Mahomes suffered high ankle sprain vs. Jaguars originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Patrick Mahomes limped into the AFC Championship Game, and now there’s more information on why. An MRI on Sunday confirmed that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback suffered a high ankle sprain during the first...
NBC Los Angeles
WATCH: Nick Sirianni Rocks Chain in Crazy Eagles Postgame Locker Room
WATCH: Sirianni rocks a chain in Eagles' crazy locker room originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Eagles absolutely smoked the Giants on Saturday night in South Philly, and it was clear all night long they were having a ball. They were stunting on the Giants on both sides of the ball, and that attitude carried over to the postgame locker room.
NBC Los Angeles
Chiefs Fans Chant Chad Henne's Name After 98-Yard Touchdown Drive
After Kansas City Chiefs signal caller Patrick Mahomes suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter of Saturday's divisional round playoff contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars, backup quarterback Chad Henne entered the game and brought much-needed energy with him. The 37-year-old former Jaguar, who has not started a game in...
