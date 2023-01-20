Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Patrick Mahomes Reveals Ultimatum Chiefs Gave Him After Injury
The star quarterback missed the entire second quarter of Saturday’s win over the Jaguars after suffering an ankle injury.
Giants signal they prioritize Daniel Jones over Saquon Barkley as free agency looms for both
After an unexpected postseason run came crashing down with an emphatic thud, the New York Giants have some decisions to make — most notably at quarterback and running back. Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley have each reached the end of their rookie contracts. Barring new deals or the franchise tag, the former first-round picks will become free agents when the league calendar rolls over to the 2023 season on March 15. The Giants would presumably like to avoid reaching that point with both.
Chad O’Shea has a pair of AFC offensive coordinator interviews, but not with New England
O'Shea was New England's wide receivers' coach for almost a decade. A longtime Patriots assistant coach has reportedly interviewed for one AFC offensive coordinator position and has another one set up for this week. Neither of the interviews is with New England. Chad O’Shea, who was with the Patriots for...
CBS42.com
Report: Sean Payton Set for Second Interview With Broncos
The former Saints coach is being considered by the Texans, Panthers and Cardinals as well. Sean Payton reportedly has earned a second interview with the Broncos, per Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. The report notes that the former Saints coach’s second interview is scheduled for Wednesday. His first...
CBS42.com
Mike McCarthy Stiff-Arms Cameraman After Playoff Loss to 49ers
It was an ugly sequence after an ugly loss by the Cowboys. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy lost his composure after his team’s playoff loss to the 49ers in the divisional round Sunday night when he was seen stiff-arming a cameraman. In a photo caught by Josie Lepe of the Associated Press, McCarthy can be plainly seen putting his hand on the camera’s lens and pushing it away from him.
Gators in the lead for top 2024 LB prospect, per On3
After coming in the top 12 of the 2023 On3 recruiting class rankings, Billy Napier is pushing forward toward the 2024 recruiting class. Adarius Hayes, the No. 6 linebacker in the 2024 class per On3, still has the Gators as the frontrunner in his recruitment. The 6-foot-4-inch, 210-pound linebacker took...
CBS42.com
LeBron James Says Son Bronny Is Good Enough to Play at Any College
The Lakers star weighed in on his son's college recruitment. Bronny James’s college recruitment is wrapping up, as the senior has reportedly narrowed down his choices to Ohio State, USC and Oregon. While those three teams are Bronny’s reported finalists—and the senior confirmed them as options—not each program has extended him an offer. However, LeBron James isn’t worried about that.
