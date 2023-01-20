Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KELOLAND TV
Brooks & Dunn tour to stop in Sioux Falls this summer
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A legendary country music duo will be bringing their upcoming tour to South Dakota this summer. Broooks & Dunn’s Reboot Tour will perform at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls on Friday, June 2. The duo will be joined by Scotty McCreery.
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: January 22nd
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Greater Sioux Falls Outdoor Show has everything you need to cure your cabin fever this weekend. The Outdoor Show is taking place at the Expo Center of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds and features a large selection of campers, RV’s, motor-homes, boats, pontoons, motorcycles and ATV’s. There will also be fishing equipment sales, plus information and product booths. Today’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $9, free for children 12 and under.
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, January 21
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, January 21. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating a major crash on the east side of Sioux Falls. Crash near 10th and Sycamore Ave. Two dangerous...
KELOLAND TV
Victim dies in morning fire in Sioux Falls, SFFR says
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue said a victim died in a structure fire on the 500 block of West 9th Avenue at about 3:33 a.m. today. The first arriving firefighters confirmed smoke conditions on the second floor of the building. Crews located the fire and entered to conduct searches for any potential victims, a news release said.
KELOLAND TV
Inside KELOLAND: Emily’s Hope & 988
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Since leaving her long broadcasting career with KELOLAND Media group just a few months ago, Angela Kennecke has devoted her time to her non-profit, Emily’s Hope. Through the organization she’s raising awareness on the dangers of fentanyl and addictions. On this episode...
KELOLAND TV
Snowy shutterbugs at the Outdoor Campus
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — It’s not always easy catching a glimpse of wildlife in the heart of Sioux Falls, especially during the wintertime. That’s why the Outdoor Campus offers an unblinking look at nature year-round through its network of trail cameras. Being a shutterbug at the...
KELOLAND TV
Songbird Kombucha selling fast in cans
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The summer after the pandemic hit, a Sioux Falls couple decided to start making their own kombucha. Now less than three years later, Songbird Kombucha is taking off in a big way all over southeastern KELOLAND. “The really great thing about kombucha is it’s...
KELOLAND TV
Harrisburg house fire; Art fundraiser provides money for students; Foggy conditions in the short term
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, January 22. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A family in Harrisburg will be returning home later today to survey what remains of their home that’s been heavily-damaged in a fire.
KELOLAND TV
Saturday Boredom Busters: January 21st
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Greater Sioux Falls Outdoor Show has everything you need to cure your cabin fever this weekend. The Outdoor Show is taking place at the Expo Center of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds and features a large selection of campers, RV’s, motor-homes, boats, pontoons, motorcycles and ATV’s. There will also be fishing equipment sales, plus information and product booths. Today’s hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $9, free for children 12 and under.
KELOLAND TV
Fire damages Harrisburg home; family out-of-town
HARRISBURG, SD (KELO) — A family in Harrisburg returned home Sunday to survey what remains of their home that’s been heavily-damaged in a fire. Sarah Wendorrf, Kyle Rogness and their three children were out of town at a hockey tournament in Minnesota when their home started on fire.
KELOLAND TV
$2 million donation made to South Dakota Symphony Orchestra
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– The sound of music will be filling more of the state thanks to one special donation. A $ 2 million dollar donation has been given to the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra, the largest contribution the organization has ever received in its 100 year history. The funding will help fund major projects like new concerts for the Lakota Music Project and an opera production.
KELOLAND TV
Modern designs drawing inspiration from traditional barns
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Have you ever heard of a barndominium or a shouse? It’s a house that was built with a style of architecture influenced by rural America. But yet they have a modern design that draws inspiration from shops or traditional barns. They are becoming...
Ian Sacks joins KELOLAND Sports Team
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Media Group is welcoming their newest member of the sports team, Ian Sacks. Ian is from Mt. Vernon, New York, which is a suburb north of New York City. After graduating from Iona University, he produced for two years at two different news stations. He then became a play-by-play […]
KELOLAND TV
Crash near 10th and Sycamore Ave.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police have blocked off traffic at the intersection of 10th Street and Sycamore Avenue. The crash was reported at about 9 p.m. Friday. A KELOLAND News reporter saw at least two vehicles, a pickup and a car, at the scene. Multiple police vehicles, fire department vehicles and ambulances were at the incident.
KELOLAND TV
Operation HopeFULL raises $3,500 for student lunches
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO)– A community effort to raise money for students in the Sioux Falls School District took place this afternoon at the Overlook Falls Cafe. 20 local artists and vendors joined together for Operation HopeFULL. Organizer Heather Cain says she created the fundraiser to help pay for...
KELOLAND TV
Major drug bust, shooting investigation, EAB spreads
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s the latest in news and weather for this Friday on First@4. Multiple people have been arrested as part of a drug bust in Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Attorney General and Division of Criminal Investigations are now looking into yesterday’s deadly officer-involved shooting in Rapid City.
KELOLAND TV
One dead in fire; Two arrested after crash; Fentanyl dangers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, January 23. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is investigating a deadly fire that happened early Monday. This Midday we also have an update on a Sioux Falls crash that sent multiple people to...
KELOLAND TV
Authorities search for catalytic converter thief
HULL, IA (KELO) — The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving a catalytic converter theft. Authorities say it happened early Wednesday morning in Hull, Iowa. Deputies learned the someone removed and stole a catalytic converter from a car parked in a gas station parking lot.
KELOLAND TV
Happy Year of the Rabbit!
We’re getting ready to celebrate the Lunar New Year in more than one way! First on today’s show we learned about a local celebration that celebrates the Year of the Rabbit: Lunar Fest Sioux Falls. Then we sat down with the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra to learn more...
KELOLAND TV
Business owner explains why you should shop local
HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) – It’s easy to go online and shop from the comfort of home, but it is important to get out into your community to support local businesses. You’ll find plenty of handmade gifts at Stacy Wengler’s store. She’s had her store in Hartford...
