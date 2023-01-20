Read full article on original website
James
4d ago
"A Baby Born In New York State Can Now Be Gender Neutral"No, they can't! They can only have that ridiculous identification pushed on them by parents who should not be allowed to be parents.
Reply(3)
46
patricia Baldwin
4d ago
reminds me of sci-fi. fiction ,movies where babies are all made in vats and incubated ,because ,male and females don't exist .
Reply
10
Nancianne Mattracion
4d ago
what's wrong with parents! they are what they are....if later on they change their mind at an age of reason, then..... but let boys be boys, and girls be girls! SMH!
Reply(1)
6
Related
News 12
Study: 100% of New York hospitals report nursing shortages that they cannot fill
A recent survey by the Healthcare Association of New York State found that 100% of hospitals in the state have nursing shortages that they cannot fill. The study conducted in fall 2022 concluded that New Yorkers are losing access to care as a fiscal crisis is also affecting hospitals statewide. A total of 64% of hospitals reported a negative operating margin, meaning that they are losing money.
Kathy Hochul Now Allows 18-Year-Olds To Do This At Weddings
18-year-olds are now allowed to do this at weddings in New York State per Governor Kathy Hochul. Up until the year, old people over the age of 21 year old were allowed to do this at weddings, but now there is an exception.
Western New York Church Puts “Satan” On Their Sign?
One church in Western New York may have tried to be a little too clever on their sign, and it’s upsetting a lot of people.
New York State Fails to Enforce Healthcare Staffing Ratios: Why Are These Essential for Quality Care?
The state of New York has long been a healthcare leader. But, recently, it has failed to enforce its healthcare staffing ratio laws that took effect on January 1st, 2023. This negligent behavior jeopardizes the safety and quality of care for patients.
Do As I Didn’t: Watch Your New York State License Expiration Date Closely
Some days I surprise myself with this whole adulting thing - being responsible not only for myself, but my 7-year-old daughter, our two cats, our home, my two jobs, and all that comes along with these things. Other days, my biggest accomplishment is getting into my car wearing two of...
Gov. Hochul Plans To Ban Certain Types Of Cigarettes In NY
Certain types of cigarettes in New York State could be banned this year.
WNY Covid-19 Rate Nearly Double The New York State Average
WNY has the highest COVID-19 7-day positive average in the entire state, almost double the statewide average.
Many Health Care Workers In New York State Will Get A Second Bonus Soon
A second round of bonus checks is on the way for health care workers in New York State. In an effort to recruit and retain more health care workers, New York State authorized giving out the bonuses. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus program on August 3, 2022. The bonus program includes $1.3 billion which will be used to pay for the recruitment and retention bonuses.
Do you know your state’s signature drink? Find out New York’s here
STACKER (WSYR-TV) — Every U.S. state has something it’s proud of—and that’s especially true of its signature drinks. These are drinks that locals love and ones tourists love to seek out. You know the ones we’re talking about. Can you imagine a trip to California without a glass of Napa Valley red wine? Or breezing […]
County, CDC raises local COVID-19 health alert level after recent uptick in cases
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Centers for Disease Control and Tompkins County have both raised the COVID-19 health alert level to “medium” from “low” after the latest aggressive variant of the coronavirus has become the most prevalent form of COVID-19 in New York. There was no updated masking policy accompanying the announcement (Tompkins County’s mask advisory was dropped in June 2022), but officials encouraged the public to receive updated booster shots of the vaccine.
13 Landmarks You Should See Before You Die In New York State
Planning some trips on a budget this summer? It's always surprising how many New Yorkers haven't seen some of these incredible landmarks.
New Strange Details: Hudson Valley Student Missing In New York State
New details are coming after a Hudson Valley student went missing earlier this month. Family and friends continue to ask for help. Family and friends are searching for 29-year-old Jordan Taylor. New Paltz, Spring Valley Graduate Is Missing. Taylor went to Spring Valley High School and graduated from SUNY New...
Temporary Assistance Program for poor families in New York: Check eligibility and apply to get your $789
New York is one of the most populated states in the country. With time, it has seen tremendous growth and a diversified economy. Despite all this, a large number of people are living in poverty.
New York announces $7.5 million in grants available to expand low-threshold opioid addiction treatment
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the availability of up to $7.5 million in grants for state-certified providers and other treatment programs to address opioid addiction. Administered by the Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS), the grants will be the first to tap New York State’s...
Eric Adams bucks Hochul’s planned gas stove ban, says electric ‘just doesn’t cook’
Mayor Eric Adams isn’t too hot on Gov. Hochul’s proposal to ban gas stoves, declaring electric burners “just doesn’t cook for me.” “Those of us that are good cooks, you know, people don’t realize electric stoves can’t give you the right setting when you are cooking something,” he declared when asked about the plan by a Post reporter Monday. Hizzoner admitted he’s even the proud owner of a gas stove himself “I’m a good cook,” he declared, “and that electric stove just doesn’t cook for me!” Hochul’s plan would outlaw all gas stoves, hot water heaters and oil furnaces in new residential and commercial...
Lobster Served In New York State Restaurants Might Not Be Lobster
You may be planning to spend your hard-earned money to enjoy a lobster dish with your sweetheart for Valentine's Day at a fancy schmancy New York restaurant, but, is it really lobster?
Don’t Let New York State Keep Your Money, Claim These Tax Credits
Tax season officially began today, Monday, January 23, 2023. If you are trying to get your refund back quickly, you're probably getting your documents together right now in order to file as soon as possible. But, before you file or hands things over to your tax preparer, make sure you are familiar with all the credits you might qualify for in New York State.
The Jewish Press
New York Bans Popular Laundry Detergents Containing Probable Carcinogen
New York State has banned a range of popular laundry detergents and cleaning products in a move intended to protect consumers from a chemical that may cause cancer. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) classified 1,4-dioxane as a probable human carcinogen. New York is one of the first in the country...
How to Help: New York State Wants to Make Their Signs Readable
If you are an avid outdoorsperson, you might already be familiar with many of the trails along the New York State Parks system. Congratulations, you are already a great resource to be able to assist, not only your fellow hikers, but also first-time users of these breathtaking trails. How can...
OH BABY! Is This the Heaviest Newborn in New York State History?
Let's hope the mother had a stiff epidural for this chunky cherub. Did you know possibly the largest baby ever born in New York State happened in an Upstate hospital? Back in March of 2019, the Arnot Odgen Medical Center in Elmira welcomed a colossal baby girl, who tipped the scales at 15 pounds, 15 ounces and 23.2 inches. At the time it was the hospital's largest baby on record, and most believe it to be the heaviest newborn in state history.
Country 106.5 WYRK
Buffalo, NY
9K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Country 106.5 WYRK plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wyrk.com/
Comments / 51