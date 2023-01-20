ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James
4d ago

"A Baby Born In New York State Can Now Be Gender Neutral"No, they can't! They can only have that ridiculous identification pushed on them by parents who should not be allowed to be parents.

Reply(3)
46
patricia Baldwin
4d ago

reminds me of sci-fi. fiction ,movies where babies are all made in vats and incubated ,because ,male and females don't exist .

Reply
10
Nancianne Mattracion
4d ago

what's wrong with parents! they are what they are....if later on they change their mind at an age of reason, then..... but let boys be boys, and girls be girls! SMH!

Reply(1)
6
News 12

Study: 100% of New York hospitals report nursing shortages that they cannot fill

A recent survey by the Healthcare Association of New York State found that 100% of hospitals in the state have nursing shortages that they cannot fill. The study conducted in fall 2022 concluded that New Yorkers are losing access to care as a fiscal crisis is also affecting hospitals statewide. A total of 64% of hospitals reported a negative operating margin, meaning that they are losing money.
NEW YORK STATE
Hudson Valley Post

Many Health Care Workers In New York State Will Get A Second Bonus Soon

A second round of bonus checks is on the way for health care workers in New York State. In an effort to recruit and retain more health care workers, New York State authorized giving out the bonuses. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus program on August 3, 2022. The bonus program includes $1.3 billion which will be used to pay for the recruitment and retention bonuses.
The Ithaca Voice

County, CDC raises local COVID-19 health alert level after recent uptick in cases

ITHACA, N.Y.—The Centers for Disease Control and Tompkins County have both raised the COVID-19 health alert level to “medium” from “low” after the latest aggressive variant of the coronavirus has become the most prevalent form of COVID-19 in New York. There was no updated masking policy accompanying the announcement (Tompkins County’s mask advisory was dropped in June 2022), but officials encouraged the public to receive updated booster shots of the vaccine.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
New York Post

Eric Adams bucks Hochul’s planned gas stove ban, says electric ‘just doesn’t cook’

Mayor Eric Adams isn’t too hot on Gov. Hochul’s proposal to ban gas stoves, declaring electric burners “just doesn’t cook for me.” “Those of us that are good cooks, you know, people don’t realize electric stoves can’t give you the right setting when you are cooking something,” he declared when asked about the plan by a Post reporter Monday. Hizzoner admitted he’s even the proud owner of a gas stove himself “I’m a good cook,” he declared, “and that electric stove just doesn’t cook for me!” Hochul’s plan would outlaw all gas stoves, hot water heaters and oil furnaces in new residential and commercial...
The Jewish Press

New York Bans Popular Laundry Detergents Containing Probable Carcinogen

New York State has banned a range of popular laundry detergents and cleaning products in a move intended to protect consumers from a chemical that may cause cancer. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) classified 1,4-dioxane as a probable human carcinogen. New York is one of the first in the country...
NEW YORK STATE
101.5 WPDH

How to Help: New York State Wants to Make Their Signs Readable

If you are an avid outdoorsperson, you might already be familiar with many of the trails along the New York State Parks system. Congratulations, you are already a great resource to be able to assist, not only your fellow hikers, but also first-time users of these breathtaking trails. How can...
103.9 The Breeze

OH BABY! Is This the Heaviest Newborn in New York State History?

Let's hope the mother had a stiff epidural for this chunky cherub. Did you know possibly the largest baby ever born in New York State happened in an Upstate hospital? Back in March of 2019, the Arnot Odgen Medical Center in Elmira welcomed a colossal baby girl, who tipped the scales at 15 pounds, 15 ounces and 23.2 inches. At the time it was the hospital's largest baby on record, and most believe it to be the heaviest newborn in state history.
ELMIRA, NY
