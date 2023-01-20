Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Patrick Mahomes Reveals Ultimatum Chiefs Gave Him After Injury
The star quarterback missed the entire second quarter of Saturday’s win over the Jaguars after suffering an ankle injury.
Damar Hamlin attends first game since cardiac arrest, speaks to teammates: Buffalo Bills
Bills safety Damar Hamlin has arrived at Highmark Stadium and spoke to the team prior to Sunday's playoff game.
NBC4 Columbus
Mike McCarthy Stiff-Arms Cameraman After Playoff Loss to 49ers
It was an ugly sequence after an ugly loss by the Cowboys. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy lost his composure after his team’s playoff loss to the 49ers in the divisional round Sunday night when he was seen stiff-arming a cameraman. In a photo caught by Josie Lepe of the Associated Press, McCarthy can be plainly seen putting his hand on the camera’s lens and pushing it away from him.
