It was an ugly sequence after an ugly loss by the Cowboys. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy lost his composure after his team’s playoff loss to the 49ers in the divisional round Sunday night when he was seen stiff-arming a cameraman. In a photo caught by Josie Lepe of the Associated Press, McCarthy can be plainly seen putting his hand on the camera’s lens and pushing it away from him.

DALLAS, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO