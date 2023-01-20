Read full article on original website
NECN
Former Teacher From Boston Builds Platform for Black and Brown Hair Care
Boston-born JerDrema (Dreme) Flynt has already walked several paths in her life, from teaching at Beacon Academy in Boston and the Guangzhou Huamei International School in China, to completing her MBA at Babson’s Graduate School of Business. Now, she’s adding startup founder to that list of roles. Flynt...
NECN
Coastal Flooding Reported in Parts of Massachusetts
Coastal flooding is being reported in several Massachusetts communities Monday afternoon. Part of Morrissey Boulevard in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, and the ramp off 93 to Morrissey, were closed due to flooding, Massachusetts State Police said Monday. Drivers are warned to avoid the area until the waters recede. Driving through standing...
NECN
Rep. Katherine Clark's Daughter Arrested in Boston
Congresswoman Katherine Clark announced Sunday that her daughter Riley Dowell had been arrested the previous night in Boston. Clark, the House Minority Whip, released a statement, saying, "I love Riley, and this is a very difficult time in the cycle of joy and pain in parenting." The Democratic representative went...
NECN
Messy Storm Underway in New England, When and Where Does Snow Turn to Rain?
Snow is underway across much of southern New England Sunday evening, just the start of what promises to be a messy storm that carries through Monday. Rain/snow lines will bob and weave across the commonwealth, but when the dust settles late Monday afternoon, there won’t be much to plow or shovel.
NECN
Slick Roads Cause Crashes Across Mass., NH
Several cars were involved in a rollover crash involving a box truck overnight on Interstate 95 north in Wakefield, Massachusetts. The crash occurred just before midnight, and only minor injuries were reported. The highway was shut down for a time but has since reopened. A serious crash with injury was...
NECN
Person Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on I-290 in Worcester
One person is dead after an apparent wrong-way crash on Interstate 290 in Worcester, Massachusetts, late Sunday night. Massachusetts State Police responded to the serious crash involving multiple cars at Mile Marker 21 just before 9 p.m. MassDOT initially only said serious injury had been reported following the crash, but...
NECN
Water Search Planned This Week for Missing Brookfield Woman Brittany Tee
A water search for missing Brookfield, Massachusetts, woman Brittany Tee is likely to happen on Tuesday, weather permitting, according to state police. The 35-year-old woman has not been seen since Jan. 10. Tuesday will mark two weeks since her last reported sighting. State police said they postponed their search Monday...
NECN
Person Rescued After Getting Stuck on Thin Ice in Merrimack, NH
A person had to be rescued Sunday morning after they crossed thin ice and became stuck on an island at a lake in Merrimack, New Hampshire, authorities said. According to the Merrimack Fire Department, crews were conducting an ice rescue on Naticook Lake around 11:30 a.m. and were able to retrieve the adult.
NECN
FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm to Create Slick Conditions, Snow to Move South Midday
The big issue Monday morning isn’t the snow or rain. It’s the ice. “Warm” air moved in overhead about 5,000 feet last night, but at the same time, the temperatures near the ground stayed near freezing. It’s a perfect recipe for sleet and freezing rain, and it’s promising to make for tricky travel, delays and slippery walkways Monday. We’re waiting on the colder air to swoop in around noon to switch us to all snow right down to the South Shore.
NECN
Authorities Conduct Ice Rescue in Merrimack, New Hampshire
Merrimack Fire were conducting an ice rescue on Naticook Lake on Sunday morning. According to authorities, at around 11:30 a.m. an adult had crossed the thin ice and was stuck on an island. Crews made their way to the island to retrieve the person, the fire department says. No injuries...
NECN
Man With Wheelchair Killed in Mass. and Cass Hit-and-Run; Search Ongoing for Driver
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene late Friday night in the Mass. and Cass area of Boston. The Suffolk County District Attorney's office confirmed one man is dead following the hit-and-run crash shortly before 11 p.m. near Mass. Ave. and Melnea Cass Boulevard, a section of the city that has long been affected by homelessness and substance abuse.
NECN
Mass. Man Facing DUI Charge After Crash in Pelham, NH
A man who crashed his car overnight in Pelham, New Hampshire, is now facing DUI charges. Pelham police say Edward Nassif, of Amesbury, Massachusetts, was driving on Mammoth Road just before 2 a.m. Saturday when he struck a guardrail and crashed near the Lt. Elmer G. Raymond Athletic Fields. An...
NECN
Wrong-Way Driver Arrested for DWI in Concord, NH
A Massachusetts man was arrested for driving while intoxicated Saturday night in Concord, New Hampshire. New Hampshire State Police say Hunter Dusio, 23, of Somerset, Mass., was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while under the influence, reckless conduct and reckless operation after troopers responded to reports of a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes on Interstate 393 in Concord around 9 p.m.
NECN
Man Arrested in Connection to Shooting in Massachusetts
One man was injured in a shooting in Fall River, Massachusetts on Saturday afternoon. Fall River Police responded to reports of a shooting on St. Joseph Street at around 5:45 p.m. where they say they found a 60-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds. Authorities say there was a physical altercation between...
NECN
Ashmont Grill in Dorchester to Close Permanently in February
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A popular neighborhood restaurant is shutting down after being in business for nearly 20 years. According to an article from The Boston Globe, Ashmont Grill in Dorchester is closing its doors, with Chris Douglass--who is the chef and owner of the Talbot Avenue spot--saying that "We have had a great run...and we are ready for new things." Ashmont Grill, which first opened in 2005, has been known for its comfort food, New American fare, and cocktails, along with its shaded back patio complete with a fire pit. Douglass does say that Tavolo, an Italian restaurant he runs that resides a short distance down Dorchester Avenue, will remain in operation.
NECN
Methuen Police Respond to Person Barricaded Inside Home
Authorities have responded Sunday night to a home in Methuen, Massachusetts, where a person has barricaded themselves inside. Methuen police were called to the Arabian Drive house shortly before 5 p.m. for a report that a suspect in a prior incident was at that location. Police say they have reason...
NECN
Police Investigate Shots Fired in Norwood
Neighbors woke up to the sound of gunshots early Sunday morning in Norwood, Massachusetts. "Now that I'm awake, I realize it was gunshots." Corey Katz told NBC10 Boston. "I heard like about four or five pops, a pause, then like two or three pops.”. Police say someone called 911 asking...
NECN
Private Jet Company Builds First Dedicated Terminal at Hanscom
Clients of Magellan Jets have long enjoyed the convenience of flying private. Now, those coming and going from the Boston area will have the luxury of the Quincy company’s first dedicated terminal at Hanscom Field. Magellan unveiled its new terminal on Friday, complete with a gated and staffed parking...
NECN
Firefighters Save Young Girl's Birthday By Rescuing Her Doll From a Storm Drain
Firefighters saved a young girl's birthday on Thursday in Acton, Massachusetts, rescuing something important she'd dropped into a storm drain. No, it wasn't a person the firefighters retrieved from a storm drain -- it was a doll she'd accidentally dropped in there while waiting for the school bus, the department's representative said on social media.
NECN
NH Man Facing DUI Charges After Driving Wrong Way on I-93
A New Hampshire man is facing several charges after he was allegedly drunk behind the wheel while driving erratically on the highway Saturday night. Jesse Grazewski, 32, of Londonderry, has been charged with reckless conduct, driving while intoxicated and reckless operation, according to New Hampshire State Police. State police say...
