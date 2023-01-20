ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSAV News 3

Scam artists trying to sell other people’s property to unsuspecting buyers

By Andrew Davis
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BzkMP_0kKlfJ9u00

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – A consumer alert for Lowcountry home buyers or those looking to buy a lot from an online seller.

It could be a scam.

It is a scheme that’s happened multiple times recently in the Lowcountry and realtors want to warn everyone before they get taken for all their cash.

“The last realtor said the person had called and said his wife was sick and his heart got there and he said, ‘I want to help this person,'” explained Jean Beck, CEO of the HH Area Association of Realtors.

Beck says it turned out that person was a scam artist trying to sell a piece of property that they didn’t own.

They were using one of a half dozen online “sale by owner” sites to make it happen.

“Scammers had come in, put it on a website where they have for sale by owners considerably under market price and were looking for a quick sale,” said Beck.

“There’s usually a story behind them,” she continued. “There’s usually something like someone in my family is sick or there’s a family emergency. There’s some reason they can no longer build and they want to move the property quickly off the market.”

In this case, the buyer noticed some red flags before the scam artist could cash in.

“One of the red flags that realtors notice is they are not engaged in a regular transaction like someone who is selling. They are not always available to talk to,” said Beck. “They are only available via email or text message, they don’t want to talk person to person. When you ask for identification, they send it it is blurry, it is not usually clear.”

She continued: “It’s trying to get the transaction to closing and then the funds get transferred and they drop out of the transaction. it goes into a fund that is not legitimate. It is sometimes somewhere in another country.”

Property owners need to beware as well.

Beck says they should check online registration for their address regularly because scammers are checking too.

“You need to create a Google alert on your property address so if it were to pop up on some of these websites you will get alerted to it,” she said.

“Beaufort County also has a property alert you can sign up for. That is something that is after the fact, it will not help you before.”

The good news, Beck says, is no one she knows of has lost all their money yet in a real estate sales scam.

But it’s a big enough deal that the South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation has released information about it.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is also working on finding the scammers.

But as usual, many are out of the country. If they get your money it may be gone forever, so be aware and be ready.

Comments / 3

Related
WRDW-TV

Scammers targeting SNAP recipients in Georgia, South Carolina

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials in both Georgia and South Carolina are warning the public about a phishing campaign involving texts claiming EBT benefit cards are locked. Georgia Department of Human Services officials say they’ve received reports of phony text messages asking customers to share EBT card numbers and PIN numbers.
GEORGIA STATE
counton2.com

Snapchat, Google reps called as witnesses in Murdaugh trial

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Judge Clifton Newman has ordered representatives of Snapchat and Google to appear as material witnesses in the murder trial for disgraced former attorney Alex Murdaugh, who is accused of fatally shooting his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul. State prosecutors petitioned for the appearances,...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
kiss951.com

The Wealthiest Towns In South Carolina Are Mainly Centered In One Area Of The State

Let’s face it we aren’t Silicon Valley or the Upper East Side of Manhattan. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t money in South Carolina. And with the lower cost of living here than in other areas, it can be easier to gain and maintain wealth. Especially in areas of the Lowcountry near the Charleston beaches. There are some gorgeous homes there with high price tags. And the rich, well they tend to hang out with other wealthy individuals. The Oxford Dictionary defines wealth as “an abundance of valuable possessions or money”. I typically think of wealth as the type of money that spans generations. Regardless the wealthiest towns in South Carolina are those with the highest median household income and home values. Our friends over at Suburbs101.com compiled a list of the 9 Wealthiest Towns in South Carolina. Some of these I’d classify more as suburbs but you still get the point.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
live5news.com

Tri-County area in low and medium levels in latest COVID data

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest COVID tracking map shows three counties in South Carolina are in high levels of COVID-19, but none of them are in the Tri-County area. The CDC’s latest data, released Thursday, shows Charleston and Berkeley Counties in low...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
kiss951.com

Here’s How Many South Carolina Households Make $200,000 Yearly

With the cost of living steadily increasing, the amount of money you need to make to live comfortably is also growing rapidly. Our friends at OLBG.com recently conducted some research on the number of people in different cities in South Carolina who make over $200,000 per year. They looked at data over the last 10 years and compared the total number of residents who make over that amount in both 2013, and 2022. Of the 14 cities in the study the increase over that time period ranges from just a 14% increase to as much as a 326% increase. But $200,000 in 2013 is not worth the same now. I consulted with In2013dollars.com to see what that number is comparable to in 2022. According to their inflation calculator, $200,000 in 2013 is worth $251,253.09 in 2022. That’s a significant increase, with the inflation/price increase coming in at 25.63%.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WSAV News 3

Widespread Pineland phone outage impacting calls in some Southeast Georgia counties

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Residents in some Southeast Georgia counties aren’t able to make calls for the second day in a row. Pineland Telephone is experiencing a widespread outage that is impacting several counties including Candler, Emanuel, and Evans. Residential phone lines, businesses law enforcement agencies, and local 911 services are among the impacted. Wi-Fi […]
GEORGIA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Over a dozen teens, staffer hospitalized after fights at SC National Guard facility

Several teenagers who are participants in a youth academy housed at an area military base were hospitalized from Tuesday rioting, officials said. The incident involved members of the South Carolina Job and Youth ChalleNGe programs at the McCrady Training Center, U.S. National Guard Major Gen. Van McCarty said Tuesday night at a news conference. The facility is on Leesburg Road near U.S. 601.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

60K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy