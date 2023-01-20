Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The second richest person in Denver, ColoradoLuay RahilDenver, CO
Have Your Say: Will banning assault weapons in Colorado stop mass shootings?Kelly E.Colorado State
Denver round-up: DougCo school investigated for use of excessive restraint on a second grader, new DIA flights and moreMike RomanoDenver, CO
Electric vehicle ownership plugged by city, state, federal governmentsDavid HeitzColorado State
Opinion: Dancing Quebec panhandler dies of overdoseDavid Heitz
KDVR.com
Colorado man selling "witness tree" table from Civil War
A giant wooden table on display at the National Western Stock Show is catching plenty of attention, not just for its beauty, but for its story.
KDVR.com
Colorado's traffic deaths in 2022: Highest in decades
In light of the near-record number of overall fatalities on Colorado's roads, state officials said they're implementing a comprehensive plan to address the rising trend in traffic fatalities.
KDVR.com
1 killed in stabbing in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood
A woman is dead after being the victim of a stabbing in Denver's Montbello neighborhood late Friday night and the person police believe is responsible is now in custody.
KDVR.com
Lakewood football star in need of new heart
A local high school football star is asking for the public's help after he suffered from a major heart attack back in November.
KDVR.com
COVID cases spike at local school
A Colorado school sent a note to parents informing them that multiple teachers had COVID.
What are the rules of hunting mountain lions in Colorado?
Former Denver Broncos player Derek Wolfe recently killed a large mountain lion. When it comes to hunting mountain lions in Colorado, there are many rules.
Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years
Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
KDVR.com
DU player Coban Porter charged with homicide in early morning crash
A University of Denver player was arrested and accused of vehicular manslaughter Sunday for a deadly crash in Denver's University neighborhood.
KDVR.com
Mountain lion reported in Englewood
Police said they received a report of a mountain lion sighting in an Englewood neighborhood.
KDVR.com
This year's National Western Stock Show breaks records
Two Colorado animals have sold for record amounts and buyers have spent $585,000 on the top eight champion winning animals in total.
KDVR.com
RTD expands Free MallRide shuttle detour to Civic Center
From now until Jan. 25, the Regional Transportation District is extending the MallRide shuttle detour to Civic Center Station.
KDVR.com
Valentines Day idea: Name a cockroach after your significant other
An interesting idea, potentially backhanded in nature, is coming out of the Bronx Zoo ahead of Valentines Day.
DU athlete, brother of Nuggets player arrested in connection to deadly crash
A University of Denver basketball player was arrested on investigation of vehicular homicide Sunday for a deadly crash in Denver's University neighborhood.
KDVR.com
10 killed in mass shooting near Los Angeles Lunar New Year fest
Another 10 people were wounded and were taken to hospitals, where their conditions ranged from stable to critical, Capt. Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said Sunday.
One of Colorado’s Oldest BBQ Joints is Getting Set to Shut Its Doors
All good things come to an end, they say. This BBQ restaurant in Colorado has been serving up very good food for over four decades, but the time has come to move on. The man who began this joint worked with two legendary professionals. One, when he played for the New York Jets, and one after he left football to start a new career in the Denver area.
Evergreen couple frustrated with fighting Floyd Hill winter traffic
At the base of Floyd Hill on Interstate 70 is a bottleneck that causes notorious traffic during the winter months.
KDVR.com
Aurora city councilor awarded $3M in defamation case
Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky was awarded $3 million in damages after filing a lawsuit against former child caseworker Robin Niceta on claims of libel and slander.
A fresh start in the home by cleaning out the old and bringing in the new with HW Home
It’s a new year and it’s time to take a fresh start with new design concepts and getting organized. HW Home, a Colorado company with a global reach shows us some simple ways to spruce up the home this new year. So what’s the latest trend for 2023? According to HW Home, bursts of color […]
KDVR.com
Trial dates set for 5 charged in McClain death
Three separate trials involving five first responders charged in Elijah McClain's death will begin in the summer of 2023.
Cousins Maine Lobster coming to Denver
Cousins Maine Lobster, leading food truck concept and provider of the tastiest Maine lobster rolls across the country, announces their upcoming grand opening at Joyride Brewing Company on Saturday, January 28.
Comments / 0