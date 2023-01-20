KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A number of vacant apartment buildings will begin renovations Monday near downtown Kansas City. Most of the buildings being renovated along The Paseo between Ninth and 14th Streets are vacant---eight of the 11 haven’t been used in years. The preservation of the buildings, built between 1896 and 1906, will cost roughly $35 million.

