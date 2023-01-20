Read full article on original website
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
During the Chiefs-Jaguars playoff game, an NFL official has a hot mic momentkosen khanKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
The Chiefs go into their 5th AFC Championship GameChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
I was surprised to learn this hamburger and fries joint was 37 years oldCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
kcur.org
A problematic Kansas City apartment is without heat. Residents are paying the price
Dozens of residents of an apartment building in Kansas City’s Historic Northeast spent the weekend without heat, after an electrical fire knocked out utilities early Friday morning. Kansas City firefighters responded to a fire in the basement of Gladstone Court apartment complex on N. Lawn Avenue in the early...
KCTV 5
Pet of the Day: Tamba
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Tamba was recently diagnosed with lymphoma. The veterinarian says she probably only has 6-10 months to enjoy loving her next family. Treatment is likely to make her feel crummy, and not extend her life. Tamba came to Leavenworth County Humane Society, Inc. as a stray...
KCTV 5
Renovations for affordable housing in Kansas City begin Monday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A number of vacant apartment buildings will begin renovations Monday near downtown Kansas City. Most of the buildings being renovated along The Paseo between Ninth and 14th Streets are vacant---eight of the 11 haven’t been used in years. The preservation of the buildings, built between 1896 and 1906, will cost roughly $35 million.
KCTV 5
One person dead from Friday shooting at Kansas City funeral home
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting in the area of Longview Road and Blue Ridge Boulevard left multiple people with injuries Friday morning. Kansas City Police announced Monday that one shooting victim died from his injuries. Law enforcement stated a funeral had just ended about 11:40 a.m. when a...
Overnight shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, leaves 1 with critical injuries
One person sustained critical injuries after an overnight shooting in Kansas City, Missouri.
2 critically injured in shooting in 6600 block of Paseo
Two people were critically injured in a shooting Sunday in the 6600 block of Paseo, according to Kansas City, Missouri, police.
tourcounsel.com
Barrywoods Crossing | Shopping mall in Kansas City, Missouri
Barrywoods Crossing, is a simple shopping center with a somewhat limited commercial and gastronomic offer. However, it can be a functional place if you like to be distracted, do basic shopping and walk. Since, the place has a nice outdoor environment. Featured Shopping Stores: Bath & Body Works, DXL, Shoe...
Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters turn back smoke, fire at apartment building
Firefighters in Kansas City, Missouri, responded to a two-story apartment fire on Benton Boulevard early Friday morning.
Platte County family asking for return of sentimental item after home break-in
The Crum family said they're late son gave them a bottle of Louis XIII Cognac Y2K as a gift in 2005 before he died in a car crash.
Student struck by car outside Raytown High School
A student was hurt on their way to school Monday after being hit by a car outside Raytown High School.
KCTV 5
Royals to hold additional public meetings to hear concerns of new ballpark district
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals have released their intentions of constructing a $2 billion stadium and ballpark district for a future home. On Dec. 13, the club hosted an initial meeting Dec. 13 in Westport to give community members an opportunity to address their thoughts and concerns on the project.
KCTV 5
Man pleads guilty to carrying eight pounds of meth on bus passing through KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Las Vegas, Nevada, man pleaded guilty Monday to possessing more than eight pounds of methamphetamine in a duffel bag while riding a bus through Kansas City, Missouri. A bus traveling through Kansas City on July 28, 2021, was carrying 53-year-old Reginald S. Thomas. Police...
3 injured in shooting at Elite Funeral Home in Kansas City
Three people were injured in a shooting at the Elite Funeral Home in Kansas City, Missouri on Friday afternoon. According to police, the shooting happened in and outside the funeral home.
kcur.org
How one Kansas City business is fighting food waste and delivering meals to families in need
A Kansas City nonprofit’s innovative approach is reducing food waste, fighting food insecurity, and restoring family mealtime. Pete’s Garden, founded in 2019 by Tamara Weber, partners with caterers, restaurants, and food service organizations to save unserved, prepared food that would otherwise be thrown out. Weber and a team...
KCTV 5
Overnight shooting in KCMO leaves one in critical condition
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An overnight shooting in the area of E. 57th Street and Prospect Avenue left one person in critical condition. Kansas City Missouri Police said a call came in regarding a shooting at 4:20 a.m. Sunday morning. At the scene, one victim was located and transported...
Beer lovers rejoice! Yuengling arrives in KC next month
Yuengling fans will be able to purchase the iconic beer in kegs come February, bottles and cans roll out in March
northeastnews.net
Two Alarm Fire guts vacant Benton Boulevard building
This morning just after 6:00 a.m., Kansas City, Missouri Fire Fighters responded to an apartment building blaze in the 500 block of Benton Boulevard, just north of Independence Avenue. Upon arrival firefighters almost immediately took a defensive stance due to collapse danger. The building immediately south of the burning building...
kcur.org
Why is Kansas City’s transit agency giving out tax breaks for housing developments?
Over the past year, the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority (KCATA) has considered tax exemptions for a string of mixed-use housing developments across the city. Among them are an apartment building in Waldo, a downtown high-rise building and two developments coming to midtown — one along the streetcar extension and another at 39th Street and State Line Road.
KCTV 5
Two Nebraska women injured in Cass County crash
CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two Nebraska women were injured in a crash in Cass County Friday afternoon. Missouri State Highway Patrol reports indicate that the women from Grand Island, Nebraska, were injured driving on southbound Highway 49 at the 165 mile marker. According to crash reports, the incident occurred when a 2014 Nissan Pathfinder attempted to make a lane change and struck the side of the women’s 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer.
Police respond to double shooting in south Kansas City
Two people were injured in a shooting at a home in south Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday afternoon.
