ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Tamba

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Tamba was recently diagnosed with lymphoma. The veterinarian says she probably only has 6-10 months to enjoy loving her next family. Treatment is likely to make her feel crummy, and not extend her life. Tamba came to Leavenworth County Humane Society, Inc. as a stray...
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Renovations for affordable housing in Kansas City begin Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A number of vacant apartment buildings will begin renovations Monday near downtown Kansas City. Most of the buildings being renovated along The Paseo between Ninth and 14th Streets are vacant---eight of the 11 haven’t been used in years. The preservation of the buildings, built between 1896 and 1906, will cost roughly $35 million.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

One person dead from Friday shooting at Kansas City funeral home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting in the area of Longview Road and Blue Ridge Boulevard left multiple people with injuries Friday morning. Kansas City Police announced Monday that one shooting victim died from his injuries. Law enforcement stated a funeral had just ended about 11:40 a.m. when a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
tourcounsel.com

Barrywoods Crossing | Shopping mall in Kansas City, Missouri

Barrywoods Crossing, is a simple shopping center with a somewhat limited commercial and gastronomic offer. However, it can be a functional place if you like to be distracted, do basic shopping and walk. Since, the place has a nice outdoor environment. Featured Shopping Stores: Bath & Body Works, DXL, Shoe...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Overnight shooting in KCMO leaves one in critical condition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An overnight shooting in the area of E. 57th Street and Prospect Avenue left one person in critical condition. Kansas City Missouri Police said a call came in regarding a shooting at 4:20 a.m. Sunday morning. At the scene, one victim was located and transported...
KANSAS CITY, MO
northeastnews.net

Two Alarm Fire guts vacant Benton Boulevard building

This morning just after 6:00 a.m., Kansas City, Missouri Fire Fighters responded to an apartment building blaze in the 500 block of Benton Boulevard, just north of Independence Avenue. Upon arrival firefighters almost immediately took a defensive stance due to collapse danger. The building immediately south of the burning building...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Two Nebraska women injured in Cass County crash

CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two Nebraska women were injured in a crash in Cass County Friday afternoon. Missouri State Highway Patrol reports indicate that the women from Grand Island, Nebraska, were injured driving on southbound Highway 49 at the 165 mile marker. According to crash reports, the incident occurred when a 2014 Nissan Pathfinder attempted to make a lane change and struck the side of the women’s 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer.
CASS COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy