My son-in-law began to lose weight – doctors thought it was cancer but the truth was even worse
A HEARTBROKEN dad has told how his son-in-law died suddenly on New Year's Day from an incurable rare disease. Jason Tolson, 30, had been complaining of muscle aches, hair loss and joint pain and was rapidly losing weight. He was taken to hospital six weeks ago after his health deteriorated...
Harmless symptoms of "pins and needles" turn out to be an aggressive brain cancer for one young woman
It started out as seemingly harmless "pins and needles" for one young woman, Lydia Carfrae-Brohaska, in her 30s. In 2018, Lydia was a British woman living in Texas who worked as a lawyer. She was married to her husband, Stu, and was very close to her sister, Carrie.
Cervical cancer: Early detection and signs to look out for
January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. According to the CDC, about 13,000 cases are detected each year in the U.S. and 4,000 women die of this cancer each year.
Study finds increase in women 65 and older dying of cervical cancer
A new study conducted by UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center researchers shows an alarming number of California women 65 and older are facing late-stage cervical cancer diagnoses and dying from the disease. This is despite guidelines that recommend most women stop screening for cervical cancer at this age. "Our findings...
New cancer vaccine ‘kills and prevents deadly disease at the same time’
A magic jab that kills - and prevents - brain cancer has been developed by scientists. The new jab provides fresh hope to the thousands of Brits diagnosed with the deadly disease each year. The treatment works by genetically editing cancer cells and transforming them into cancer killers and vaccines,...
Taking vitamin D supplements regularly reduces risk of developing melanoma, study says
KUOPIO, Finland — Sun exposure and vitamin D go hand-in-hand, but too much sun also increases the risk of burning and skin cancer. Now, researchers from the University of Eastern Finland, Kuopio University Hospital, and experienced dermatologists have found that getting this nutrient through other sources can protect against skin cancer. They found that taking vitamin D supplements displayed a link to fewer cases of melanoma.
Blood pressure pills recalled due to increase cancer risk
Check your blood pressure medication. Baltimore-based Lupin Pharmaceuticals is voluntarily recalling Quinapril tablets due to the presence of a nitrosamine impurity, found during testing which can increase the risk of cancer. Quinapril is an angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor needed for the treatment of hypertension, to lower blood pressure. Nitrosamines are common...
After her cut from a manicure wouldn't heal, woman learns she has rare nail cancer due to HPV
In November 2021, Grace Garcia visited a new nail salon for a manicure. The nail technician nicked her cuticle, and she bled a little. The cut never quite healed properly, and she later developed a wart. She learned that she had nail cancer caused by human papillomavirus (HPV), a rare phenomenon.
Man touches 'pregnant' coworker's stomach without asking and learns she had a miscarriage weeks earlier
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I worked with a slender woman who wore a size double zero. She was shapely but small. When she came into work one day and announced she and her husband were expecting twins, everyone teased her.
6 things we found out were linked to cancer in 2022, from junk food to hair products
Scientists linked several food ingredients and personal care products to cancer risk in 2022, including ultra-processed food and breast implants.
Acholic stools: The commonly sign of deadly pancreatic cancer in initial stages
Detecting cancer can mean the difference between life and death. Yet, symptoms can often slip under the radar. An expert shares that a “common” warning sign might strike on the toilet. At the same time, pancreatic cancer can be hard to spot. According to Pancreatic Cancer UK, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all common cancers. 10,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer diagnosed in the UK each year, paying attention to your bowel habits can be the first step to spotting the warning signs.
Brother and Sister Die From Rabies After Multiple Bites From 'Wild Animal'
Rabies is preventable if treatment is administered promptly following exposure, but once symptoms appear, the disease is almost always fatal in humans.
Joe Mercola and Robert F Kennedy Jr claim that COVID-19 vaccines cause cancer — they're wrong
On Robert F Kennedy Jr's awful website, The Defender, the quack Joe Mercola writes that the COVID-19 vaccine boosters cause cancer. Seriously, he wrote that. The article is filled with a metric tonne of false claims, but I want to just focus on cancer since that's the basic claim made by Mercola. If I spent all of my typing skills writing a 25,000-word post about every false claim made by this quack, I would be exhausted.
Four-year-old boy with intense pain is found to have magnetic bracelet in his stomach
A four-year-old boy from Nigeria, who had been complaining of intense pain, had swallowed a magnetic bracelet that had to be surgically removed. According to an alarming case study published in the Journal of Pediatric Surgery in its February 2023 issue – to be released next month – the boy had swallowed multiple magnetic beads and had been experiencing pain for two days before they were removed.
Eating this fruit before bed can help you sleep better, research finds
Can’t get to sleep? Try eating this fruit before bed
14 signs of deadliest cancer you’re most likely to ignore
KNOWING the warning signs of cancers can be the difference between life and death. The earlier cancer is caught the more effective treatment is - so it's important to be aware of any red flags. Pancreatic cancer, one of the deadliest forms of the disease, is particularly hard to spot...
Recall alert: Second company recalls blood pressure medication over cancer risk
A second pharmaceutical company has recalled a blood pressure medication that could increase the risk of cancer if taken in large amounts, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced last week. Lupin Pharmaceuticals recalled four lots of the drug Quinapril, saying the medication has too much of an impurity called...
Fit and healthy father diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer reveals first warning sign
A fit and healthy father diagnosed with stage four cancer says he was left looking like the “Nightmare on Elm Street” after a horrific reaction to chemotherapy left him too embarrassed to go to his young son’s cricket matches – and is now hoping to save his life with a ground-breaking vaccine.Geoffrey Seymour, 41, a procurement specialist, loved playing tennis, basketball and cricket and had always been healthy until just before his 41st birthday when he began experiencing blood in his stool. Geoffrey was aware of this being a symptom for cancer from adverts on the television, so quickly...
Know the Warning Signs of Blood Clots as Al Roker Reveals "I Lost Half My Blood"
Slide 1 of 6: Al Roker is officially back at work after taking two months off to deal with serious health issues. Roker was hospitalized for blood clots (deep vein thrombosis) in November 2022, and is revealing details of his treatment at the NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center. "I lost half my blood. They were trying to figure out where it was," he says. "He is a living, breathing miracle," says Roker's wife Deborah. "He really is, and I have to say — I'm not overstating it, I don't think — Al was a very, very, very sick man. And I think most people did not know that. He was a medical mystery for a couple of weeks. It was the most tumultuous, frightening journey we have ever been on."Roker's medical team discovered he had two bleeding ulcers, and he ended up needing seven-hour surgery on his colon and duodenum (a part of the small intestine) as well as having his gallbladder removed. In true Roker fashion, he can joke about the situation now. "I went in for one operation, I got four free," Roker says. "I really do feel good. I'm sure I'm going to collapse like a stone after this is over because this is the first work I've done. It's been a journey."Roker says he wasn't aware of the extent of his illness. "Thank God for Deborah," he says. "She basically shielded me from a lot of this. I had no idea how sick I was. I am a living example of ignorance is bliss. … I was able to put all my energy into just recuperating because I didn't know how bad off I was." It turns out his medical team were deeply concerned about the state of his health. "(We) were extraordinarily concerned about Al," says his gastroenterologist Dr. Felice H. Schnoll-Sussman. "Extraordinarily concerned. He had a life-threatening experience. I mean, there's just no doubt about that."According to the CDC, 900,000 people are affected by DVT every year. Here are the warning signs of blood clots, according to experts.
Researchers have found that for every 20 grams of eggs consumed per day, the risk of stroke increases by 25%
A recent study published in the European Heart Journal separately examined the relationship between different foods and the risk of ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. What the researchers found was surprising and shocking. A stroke is a serious, life-threatening condition that occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted. The two main causes of stroke are ischemic and hemorrhagic. The first is when the blood is affected by blood clots, which account for 85% of all cases. The last thing is that the nerves are not strong enough to break the brain.
